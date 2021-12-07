The best men’s dress watch

Dress watches are generally more delicate than other kinds of watches, so it’s best to wear them only for special or formal occasions to keep them in mint condition.

Which men’s dress watch is best?

Nothing completes a formal outfit quite like a snappy dress watch. Every man should own at least one dress watch, but it’s never too late to add one to your repertoire.

Choosing the right men’s dress watch can be tricky, but you should keep an eye out for some key considerations and features when shopping. Some of the top men’s dress watches, like the Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Axiom Chronograph Watch, are affordable as well as stylish.

What to know before you buy a men’s dress watch

Brand

You don’t need to buy an expensive watch, but even if you’re working with a budget, be sure to buy from a reputable brand. A watch from a reputable brand ensures that your hard-earned money is spent on a timepiece that’s reliable and stylish. Some of the best men’s dress watches are made by Tissot, Citizen and Bulova, to name a few.

Coordination

It’s best to consider the outfits you currently own and look for a dress watch that complements them. For example, if you own a lot of black clothing, a gold-colored watch is an excellent choice.

You can always buy another dress watch down the line, but if you’re shopping around for your first watch, it’s best to choose a style and design that’s versatile enough to wear with several kinds of outfits.

Occasion

Men’s dress watches were initially designed to be worn with formal or business attire. However, fashion constantly changes, and many men’s dress watches are now versatile enough to be worn in less formal situations. Some occasions call for a formal dress style, and while you can always opt for a watch with a more sophisticated look, it limits the instances in which wearing it is appropriate.

What to look for in a quality men’s dress watch

Material

Men’s dress watches usually have bands and dials varying in material, including leather, metal, silicone and even wood.

Some dress watches feature smooth or textured leather bands, which are more casual and versatile than watches with metal bands and links. Metal watches usually incorporate stainless steel, silver-tone and gold-tone. You can find watches made with real gold, but they’re expensive and not the kind of watches you’d be looking to wear every day.

Number style

Some watches have clean, plain faces that don’t display any numerals, but those that do show them in one of three formats: Roman numerals, Arabic numerals or basic, tick-like markers. It’s a matter of personal preference, but watches with Roman numerals or plain markers usually have a more sophisticated look than those with traditional Arabic numerals.

Case depth

Dress watches are meant to fit the wearer comfortably while wearing a formal outfit like a suit. A watch with a sleeker profile will lie better underneath the cuff of your sleeves.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s dress watch

You can find a decent men’s dress watch for $60-$150, but if you’re looking for something of better quality, it’ll cost you from $150-$400. Premium watches from top brands featuring precious metals like gold can start from $500 and go for as high as several thousand dollars.

Men’s dress watch FAQ

What’s the difference between quartz and mechanical movement?

A. Quartz movement is arguably more accurate at keeping time and requires little maintenance other than the occasional battery change. Mechanical movement utilizes small gears and a spring that requires frequent maintenance to keep it accurate.

I have a small wrist. Can I wear a dress watch with a large case depth?

A. It depends on what you find comfortable. However, watches with bigger case depths will draw more attention to themselves than smaller ones.

What’s the best men’s dress watch to buy?

Top men’s dress watch

Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Axiom Quartz Men’s Watch

What you need to know: This stainless-steel watch sports a clean and modern look, making it an excellent option for those who want a sleek watch for formal occasions.

What you’ll love: It uses a Japanese quartz movement. It’s affordable and solar-powered, so you never need to worry about changing batteries.

What you should consider: The face is rather delicate and somewhat prone to scratches, so it’s suitable for more formal occasions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s dress watch for the money

Fossil the Minimalist’s Dress Watch

What you need to know: This dress watch has a leather band but boasts a stylish look that makes it one of the best and affordable options for those who need something for dressy events.

What you’ll love: It has a trendy-looking brown leather strap and features an elegant black sunray dial, quartz movement with a three-hand analog display and an anti-scratch crystal lens.

What you should consider: Some customers reported that the band is wider than advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Movado Men’s Bold Thin Watch

What you need to know: This watch is pricey, but it sports a high-end look and is made with quality materials.

What you’ll love: It’s an all gold-tone watch, so it’s perfect for those who like to wear darker clothing. It features a stainless-steel case with a steel-mesh band and is also water-resistant up to 100 feet.

What you should consider: It’s expensive, and it’s likely too flashy for most occasions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.