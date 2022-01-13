Best gold heart necklace

Deep cleaning gold jewelry is recommended every three months or so. Soak your piece in a cleaning solution for at least three hours.

Which gold heart necklaces are best?

A heart necklace made of gold can be the perfect symbol to commemorate your affection for someone you care deeply about. The heart is a perfect representation of your love, and the CDE Forever Love Heart Pendant Necklace is a top choice for its elegant design and versatile customizability.

What to know before you buy a gold heart necklace

Gold purity levels

Gold’s purity is measured in karats, and in every gold alloy, there are as many as 24 karats. When purchasing gold jewelry at 24 karats, it means that the gold is 100% pure; 18 karat gold is 75% gold and 25% another metal; and so on to 14- and 10-karat gold. The value of gold is always related to its purity, with gold of higher purity costing more than gold with a lower karat level.

Gold durability

Pure gold is extremely soft and malleable, making it easy to scratch or damage. When purchasing gold jewelry, it is crucial to consider what gold purity level is best for you. Lower-karat purity is recommended for jewelry you intend on wearing every day, usually 14 or 18 karats.

Gold alloys

In most pieces of gold jewelry, gold is not the only metal present. Many contain alloyed metals such as nickel to make the jewelry stronger and more durable. However, if you have nickel sensitivity, you should avoid jewelry where the element is present. Other possible alloys include silver and copper. These elements affect the gold’s color and durability.

What to look for in a quality gold heart necklace

Gold plating

Gold plating means taking a non-gold base of metal and dipping it into molten gold to create a golden coat on its surface. These pieces are cheaper and more readily available. A specific kind of gold plating is vermeil, which is using sterling silver as the base that’s dipped in gold.

Gold colors

Though sometimes thought of as only featuring a yellow color, gold also can take the form of white, rose or green gold.

Yellow gold: This is the traditional, most common color of gold, reminiscent of the sun. However, it is important to note that not all yellow gold is actually gold; it’s often also mixed with metals such as zinc and copper.

How much you can expect to spend on a gold heart necklace

A necklace’s price is roughly proportionate to the amount of gold in it. The least-expensive gold heart necklaces cost as little as $20, but have very little real gold in them or are gold plated. Mid-range gold heart necklaces, including popular brands such as Ted Baker and Fossil, cost $20-$100. The most expensive gold heart necklaces, produced by luxury jewelry brands such as Swarovski or Tiffany & Co., cost well over $100.

Gold heart necklace FAQ

What do GF and GP refer to on the interior of a necklace?

A. GF and GP refer to gold filled and gold plated, respectively, and are common markings that help fix a piece’s worth.

What is the best way to care for gold jewelry?

A. If you have a piece of high-karat gold jewelry, wear it only for special occasions, as it can be easily damaged. For lower-karat gold, make sure to remove it before bathing or strenuous activity, as these things can wear off the gold on gold-plated pieces.

What is the best gold heart necklace to buy?

Top gold heart necklace

CDE Forever Love Heart Pendant Necklaces

What you need to know: This pendant is plated sterling silver with rose gold or rhodium plating, perfect for customization and daily use.

What you’ll love: It has a lovely heart design and is available with all 12 months’ birthstones in zirconia, so it can be exactly right for your special someone. It says, “I love you for always and forever.”

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the inscription is small, and some find it hard to read.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gold heart necklace for the money

Pavoi 14 Karat Gold Plated Dainty Pendant Necklace

What you need to know: This gold-plated pendant necklace is an affordable option for those looking for a simple heart necklace built for everyday use.

What you’ll love: It is made with cubic zirconia and plated in 14 karat gold. Its chain is 18 inches long with a 2-inch extension, offering versatility.

What you should consider: Users have mentioned that it is a dainty necklace and may be easily misplaced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Swarovski Women’s Infinity Heart Jewelry Collections

What you need to know: This elegant necklace features an elegant design that combines a heart built with Swarovski crystals and a rose gold infinity sign.

What you’ll love: This minimalist necklace is designed to maintain shine over time and be used every day. It has a rose gold tone and rhodium finish.

What you should consider: It should not be submerged in water because it may become discolored.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews.

