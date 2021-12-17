Best ‘Star Wars’ backpack

Disney bought Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise in 2012 for an eye-watering $4 billion. The total value of the franchise is estimated to be around $70 billion and is currently the fifth-highest-grossing media franchise of all time.

Which ‘Star Wars’ backpacks are best?

The “Star Wars” franchise has been a massive fan favorite for many decades, and millions of people grab at the chance to show off their love. There are plenty of merchandise items on sale, ranging from small statues to watches and even beach towels.

But if you are a die-hard fanatic, you’re going to need a carrier for all your galactic loot. For that, the only acceptable way is with the Loungefly “Star Wars” Ewok Faux Leather Mini Backpack. It’s adorable, and who doesn’t love the Ewoks?

What to know before you buy a ‘Star Wars’ backpack

Official merchandise

There might be thousands of “Star Wars” toys and merchandise available, but not all of them are licensed. Many knockoffs have flooded online markets and retail stores and are made with inferior quality. Make sure that when you buy a “Star Wars” backpack, it is officially licensed merchandise to ensure that it is genuine and of good quality.

Functionality

As with most backpacks, they all tend to have a specific function for what they can carry. A laptop backpack, as an example, will have a padded pouch to protect the laptop and accessories. A travel backpack might have more compartments but less padding. Consider what you want to use the backpack for and how much padding you need. There is no use in getting a backpack that looks good but provides no protection from the elements, bumps or dirt.

Know your ‘Star Wars’ characters

It may be a bit tongue in cheek, but “Star Wars” fans take their history, characters and lore rather seriously. You don’t want to get caught with a cool looking backpack but not know which character the design is based on. And that is not even to mention the battle between those who prefer the Rebel Alliance or the Galactic Empire. To be on the safe side, do some research on the backpack’s character before deciding to buy it.

What to look for in a quality ‘Star Wars’ backpack

Padded shoulder straps

Depending on what you will be carrying around in your backpack, you’re going to need strong shoulder support — especially if it is for laptops. A quality “Star Wars” backpack will have thick, padded shoulder straps to support the weight of your luggage and take some strain off your back. If it doesn’t have padding, the straps can cut into your skin and cause discomfort.

Durable zippers and fasteners

Any backpack must have durable zippers and fasteners if you want your belongings to stay inside. Low-quality zips can get stuck, or the teeth can misalign. That is usually a struggle to correct and often leads to the entire zipper coming apart. Fasteners are used to keep straps and belts in place, and these too should be of good quality. In both cases, metal is the best material.

Internal compartments and pockets

We tend to carry around a lot of stuff, whether it is for work or school. A quality “Star Wars” backpack will have enough internal compartments to safely house all your items without them getting damaged. Some might have pockets on the outside that allow for easy access to things like your mobile phone, a power bank or keys.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Star Wars’ backpack

The average price of a “Star Wars” backpack will depend on the material it is made from and who the manufacturer is. Smaller backpacks for kids with few adornments retail for between $20-$40. Intricate backpacks with popular character designs can retail for between $70-$90.

‘Star Wars’ backpack FAQ

Can you machine-wash a ‘Star Wars’ backpack?

A. That will depend on the construction material and the recommendations from the manufacturer. Some backpacks have parts that stick out and might get damaged in a washing machine. The best for those types of backpacks is to wipe them down with a cloth and leave them in the sun to dry for a few minutes.

How can I tell if my ‘Star Wars’ backpack is official merchandise?

A. As forgeries have become more sophisticated, it could be difficult to tell a real backpack apart from a fake. Generally, any “Star Wars” backpack or merchandise that is sold in major stores like Walmart or Target will be officially licensed products. Other companies like bag-maker Herschel and Adidas have partnered with Disney for official products.

What are the best ‘Star Wars’ backpacks to buy?

Top ‘Star Wars’ backpack

Loungefly “Star Wars” Ewok Faux Leather Mini Backpack

What you need to know: An adorable backpack for any lover of the Ewoks.

What you’ll love: This faux leather bag features the most adorable depiction of an Ewok by turning the outside compartment into its head. It features Wicket’s iconic headband, big eyes, and nose — all covered in fake Ewok fur. Officially licensed from “Star Wars,” it has adjustable shoulder straps, a top-carry handle, and the inside features hand-drawn Ewoks on the lining.

What you should consider: As cute as it is, it isn’t intended for children under the age of 12 years.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Star Wars’ backpack for the money

”Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story” Backpack for Adults

What you need to know: The perfect backpack for a galactic smuggler.

What you’ll love: Taking inspiration from “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, this backpack features characters all over the design from the film. It has “Star Wars” emblazoned on the front in fake leather and has adjustable shoulder straps.

What you should consider: It only has one compartment on the inside.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bioworld “Star Wars” Rebel Squadron Pilot Backpack

What you need to know: The only backpack that a Rebel squadron pilot will ever need.

What you’ll love: This backpack from Bioworld takes on the appearance of the flight suit worn by Rebel squadron pilots. It features two zipped compartments on the outside, hip fasteners to help with heavy loads and a padded carry handle. On the inside, it features a laptop compartment that is big enough to fit a 15-inch device.

What you should consider: The laptop compartment can’t be locked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

