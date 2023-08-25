Best printer for dorm room

Before heading off to college this fall, you’ll want to ensure you have everything you need to complete homework. Although most documents and files are viewed online these days, you’ll need to paper print from time to time, making a printer a must.

College dorm rooms are small, so you don’t want a bulky printer taking up too much space. College students should look for a compact wireless printer that is easy to set up and works fast, but there are also other functions to look out for.

What you should know about wireless printers

Inkjet vs. laser printer

Inkjet printers are ideal for students since they’re compact and more affordable than laser printers. However, although laser printers are larger, they use toner and can print thousands of pages before needing a replacement cartridge, so they’re more economical in the long run. For most students, an inkjet printer should suffice. However, a laser printer can be worth it if you think you will print many documents and don’t mind the bulky build or spending the money.

How wireless printers work

Wireless printers are easy to set up and let you print from your smartphone, tablet or laptop. Once a printer is connected to the same wireless network as your other devices, you can use an accompanying app or install a driver on your computer to quickly print whenever necessary. This eliminates the need for wired USB connections and can help clear the clutter in your dorm room.

How to install a wireless printer

Setting up a wireless printer in your dorm is quick and straightforward, but you may encounter issues if you do it incorrectly.

1. Plug printer in: Connect your wireless printer to a power outlet.

2. Connect to network: Using the display on your printer, connect to your wireless network, and input the passcode if necessary.

3. Install driver: Use the included CD to install the printer driver on your computer or laptop. If there’s not a CD, there’s likely a driver you can install from the printer manufacturer’s website.

4. Utilize smartphone app: Download and install the corresponding smartphone app to print from a tablet or smartphone.

Top features and functions to look out for

Connectivity

All wireless printers use Wi-Fi, but some printers support other wireless connections, such as Bluetooth, NFC and Apple AirPrint. Wi-Fi is easy enough to use, but having several connectivity options is convenient should your internet go down.

HP Instant Ink

HP is one of the most famous computer and computer accessory manufacturers. It makes some of the best wireless printers and offers a subscription-based service called HP Instant Ink. HP Instant Ink monitors cartridge levels and ensures a low or empty ink cartridge never catches you off guard. It also offers plans where users can pay only for the ink they use, which can help students save big in the long run.

Cloud printing

The best wireless printers let you scan from and print directly to your cloud-based storage service. Cloud-ready printers are activated by cloud services where files are uploaded by a web-connected device, such as your smartphone. It’s an excellent way to upload and store new files to your cloud to make them instantly available for web-sharing or editing.

Best wireless printers for college dorm rooms

Best HP wireless printers

HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer

This HP printer is suitable for basic printing and has copy and scan functions. It installs updates automatically and comes with six months of HP Instant Ink. You can use the smart app and a Wi-Fi connection to print wirelessly.

HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 All-in-One Wireless Printer

This printer has duplex printing and a color touch screen, and it supports wired and wireless internet connections. It comes with two free months of HP Instant Ink, has a scan-to-email function and prints fast, making it ideal for small study groups.

Best Canon wireless printers

Canon TS302 Wireless Inkjet Printer

With this Canon printer and the smartphone Canon Print app, you can scan and copy directly from your phone. It supports the Alexa voice assistant and AirPrint, which lets you wirelessly print from your iPhone, iPad or MacBook in seconds.

Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Color Inkjet Printer

This all-in-one printer is excellent if you want something easy to set up with several functions and features. You can wirelessly print documents from your devices using AirPlay, NFC, Mopria, Canon Print and Google Cloud Print.

Other printers worth checking out

Brother MFC-J1010DW Wireless Color Inkjet All-in-One Printer

This compact Brother printer is ideal for smaller tables or desks and offers superfast print speeds. It has a 150-sheet capacity, and the Mobile Connect app lets you manage settings, copy, scan and print from your phone.

Epson Expression Home XP-4100 Wireless Color Printer

This Epson printer has a two-sided printing function that can help you save on paper and a 2.4-inch color LCD. It comes with bonus software that lets you upload scans to your cloud storage and supports voice-activated printing.

