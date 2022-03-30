Lenovo has been around since 1984, manufacturing a wide swath of electronic devices, such as Chromebooks, laptops, desktop computers, smartphones, televisions and more. The company has products in every price range, from entry-level devices to top-of-the-line offerings. And right now, Lenovo has hundreds of laptops on sale.

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to switch to a Lenovo, now’s the time to make your move.

What to consider when buying a Lenovo laptop

A Lenovo laptop is an investment. Even when it is on sale at a consumer-friendly price, you want what you buy to be suitable for your needs. When deciding which model is best for you, consider these features:

Screen size: The screen size of a laptop also determines the unit’s physical size.

The screen size of a laptop also determines the unit’s physical size. Processing speed: This is how fast the laptop works. Newer generations of processors tend to offer the best speeds.

This is how fast the laptop works. Newer generations of processors tend to offer the best speeds. Memory: Memory is the space the processor has to work. If the memory isn’t adequate, you won’t get the best possible performance.

Memory is the space the processor has to work. If the memory isn’t adequate, you won’t get the best possible performance. Storage: How much data do you need to save directly on the laptop? If it’s a lot, you need a lot of storage. If you save in the cloud, storage is not as important.

How much data do you need to save directly on the laptop? If it’s a lot, you need a lot of storage. If you save in the cloud, storage is not as important. Security: What features does a laptop have that can protect your data? How is your sensitive information protected? Password? Fingerprint?

What features does a laptop have that can protect your data? How is your sensitive information protected? Password? Fingerprint? Ports: If you don’t use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, the ports are what let you connect to other devices. How many and which type do you need?

If you don’t use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, the ports are what let you connect to other devices. How many and which type do you need? Battery life: Some models run a few hours on a single charge, while others can last the whole day. Which scenario is suitable for your usage needs?

Some models run a few hours on a single charge, while others can last the whole day. Which scenario is suitable for your usage needs? Audio quality: If you plan on using your laptop for entertainment, audio quality is important.

If you plan on using your laptop for entertainment, audio quality is important. Adaptability: Is a laptop sufficient? Or, do you want a model with a touchscreen that can also fold back into a tablet?

Lenovo laptops currently on sale

ThinkPad T15 Gen 2

This top-of-the-line Lenovo is available at 50% off. The OS is Windows 11 Pro 64. It has an 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB of storage and a 15.6-inch display.

Sold by Lenovo

ThinkPad X1 Carbon

This laptop has an 11th generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor with up to 4.80 GHz speed. It runs on Windows 10 Pro 64 and has 32GB of memory and 512GB of storage. Currently, it is on sale for 40% off.

Sold by Lenovo

ThinkPad X1 Yoga

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga offers up to 19.3 hours of battery life, and it can be 80% charged in about an hour. It is a flexible model that can function as either a tablet or laptop and is on sale for 61% off.

Sold by Lenovo

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Intel

You can save $1,229.50 (50% off) if you buy this model today. The laptop has a 14-inch display, a fingerprint reader for security and 256GB of storage.

Sold by Lenovo

Legion 5 Gaming Laptop

If gaming is what you prefer, this Lenovo is specifically designed for that purpose. It has NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, Wi-Fi and a webcam with an e-shutter. Purchase includes a free three-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can purchase it today for ​​$949.99 (regularly $1,129.99).

Sold by Lenovo

Yoga 7i

This model is available at a savings of $351, which puts it at just $818.99. It is a two-in-one laptop with a vibrant 15.6-inch screen. The user-facing Dolby Atmos speaker system makes this model suitable for streaming movies and shows.

Sold by Lenovo

IdeaPad 3

The IdeaPad 3 is a solid value. For just $399.99 (regularly $589.99), you get a 15.6-inch screen, a 10th generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of storage.

Sold by Lenovo

IdeaPad 1

If budget is your primary concern, this IdeaPad is available for just $244.99 (regularly $299.99). It has a 14-inch screen and is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. The slim, lightweight design makes it extremely portable.

Sold by Lenovo

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.