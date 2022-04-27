Which Microsoft laptop is best?

Microsoft is best known as a software company whose Windows operating system is the most used OS in the world. However, Microsoft also makes hardware, such as its Microsoft Surface line of laptops. These laptops are designed to be used by students and professionals, but they can also be used casually without being overwhelming.

The best Microsoft laptop is the Microsoft Surface Pro X. It has the power and capabilities to serve the busiest professional with a price point that doesn’t break the bank.

What to know before you buy a Microsoft laptop

Hybridization

Microsoft Surface laptops are designed to be a hybridization of laptops and tablet computers. As such, they have touchscreens, kickstands and the light weight of tablets with the processing power of laptops. If you prefer a more traditional laptop experience, you may want to explore other brands.

Student vs. professional

Microsoft laptops can be split between student- and professional-focused models.

Student models have the lowest prices and the lowest specs. They’re designed to ably accomplish basic tasks, such as writing papers and doing research.

What’s included

Most Microsoft Surface laptops are sold without accessories, which is to say they’re sold in tablet form. Others include a keyboard designed specifically for that model laptop and sometimes a stylus. Double-check what’s included before purchasing, as most listings will showcase accessories that aren’t actually included.

What to look for in a quality Microsoft laptop

Random-access memory

A Microsoft laptop’s RAM is a special allocation of storage for the applications and tasks you’re actively performing. More RAM means you can perform more tasks of higher intensities with less slowdown. Microsoft laptops typically offer 4 gigabytes, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, which is best for casual, student and professional usage, respectively.

Data storage

Your main data storage system is for long-term storage rather than RAM’s short-term storage. Microsoft laptops use solid-state drives that are more expensive but much faster than traditional hard disk drives. Microsoft offers 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1 terabyte and 2TB SSDs.

Screen resolution

Microsoft laptops have screen resolutions just like your TV, and they follow all the same rules and have the same names. Older models you may find second-hand will likely have high definition (720p) resolution, but current models typically have full HD (1080p) or slightly better resolutions. High-end models have 4K (1440p) or nearly 4K resolution.

Ports

As Microsoft Laptops are designed with hybridization in mind, they tend to have few ports. Low-end models can have only one charging port, and that’s it — they don’t even have a headphone jack. Better models will have at least a USB-C port and usually a secure digital card slot for expandable storage. You can expand your available ports by purchasing conversion dongles, but you should consider a nonhybridized laptop if you regularly need many ports.

How much you can expect to spend on a Microsoft laptop

Microsoft laptops typically cost between $500-$3,500. Budget, student-focused models cost $1,000 or less, while midrange professional models cost $1,000-$2,000. The best models start at around $2,000.

Microsoft laptop FAQ

How big of a screen should I get?

A. That depends on what you need to accomplish. For example, if you only need to write papers and perform basic web browsing, a small screen should be more than enough. If you need to multitask and have each of those programs and windows all open at once, you will need the largest screen possible. Microsoft laptops typically come with screen sizes ranging from 10 to 15 inches.

Does the weight of a Microsoft tablet matter?

A. It depends on how mobile you plan on being with it. If you’re a student constantly moving from class to class or a professional flying to and fro across the country, a light laptop will make your travels far more comfortable. On the other hand, if you work from home, the weight barely matters at all.

What’s the best Microsoft laptop to buy?

Top Microsoft laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro X

What you need to know: It is powerful and has a range of useful features.

What you’ll love: It comes in platinum or matte black colors with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM and a 256GB or 512GB SSD. It has a 13-inch touchscreen, a built-in kickstand and up to 15 hours of battery life. Additionally, it only weighs 1.7 pounds.

What you should consider: It doesn’t include a pen or keyboard, and it lacks a headphone jack and other useful ports, such as USB and HDMI.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Microsoft laptop for the money

Microsoft Surface Go 2

What you need to know: It’s perfect for simple tasks and on-the-go work.

What you’ll love: It weighs only 1.2 pounds and has either 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD or 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD. It has a 10.5-inch full HD touchscreen, and it can connect to the internet over Wi-Fi or through your phone carrier’s 4G LTE service.

What you should consider: It doesn’t include any of the most necessary accessories, including the keyboard, mouse and stylus. Its effective battery life may not be as high as the listing suggests.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Microsoft Surface Book 3

What you need to know: It’s among Microsoft’s strongest models.

What you’ll love: It’s available in several configurations to match your needs, including screen sizes of 13 or 15 inches, three RAM size options and four SSD size options. It has up to 17.5 hours of battery life and includes a keyboard and several ports.

What you should consider: Its cheapest version is still expensive. Some consumers weren’t happy with the quality of the speakers, while others reported receiving models with damaged screens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

