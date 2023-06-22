Prime Day is a great time to score some of the most sought-after products at significant savings. This year, Prime Day will be on July 11 and 12, and while Amazon sells a nearly infinite variety of products, electronics feature heavily at its yearly midsummer sale. In particular, you’ll find a large number of previously released laptops on sale.

While it’s impossible to accurately predict every single laptop deal we’ll see in July, past events give a good indication of what kinds of products Prime Day 2023 will feature. We’ve included some of our favorites, such as the Apple 2022 MacBook Pro, which we tested and love for its elite performance, durable build and impressive battery life.

We’ve also rounded up the best early deals of Prime Day, so keep your eyes peeled as we approach the big sale.

The deals below were updated on June 22, 2023, at 12 pm EST.

Best laptops on sale for Prime Day early access

Acer Swift X 14-Inch Creator Laptop 31% OFF

The AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor with Zen 3 Core Architecture makes this one of the fastest ultrathin laptops and an excellent buy for Prime Day at 31% off. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and 16GB for smooth gaming, and the 14-inch display offers stunning visuals in high definition.

Dell Inspiron 16 Laptop 12% OFF

The 16-inch display makes this laptop perfect for those who want to stream HD TV shows and movies, and anyone who needs more screen space to work on office documents such as spreadsheets and slideshows. It has a powerful Intel i7 Core processor, 16GB of RAM and a Nvidia GeForce MX570 graphics card.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 20% OFF

Apple MacBook laptops are pricey, but you can get this 2020 MacBook Air right now at a 20% discount. The ultrathin design makes it suitable for traveling, and the battery life can last up to 18 hours. The M1 chip delivers fast performance, and the 13.3-inch retina display offers crisp text and visuals.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Laptop 10% OFF

If you want a lightweight laptop designed for hardcore gaming and streaming HD content, the Vivobook Pro 15 is for you. The OLED display delivers outstanding clarity and rich color, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card makes it suitable for playing the latest PC games.

Apple 2022 MacBook Pro 15% OFF

We tested the 2022 MacBook Pro, and we love it for its M2 chip that makes it twice as fast as most MacBook Air laptops. We were also impressed by its battery life, which lasts up to 20 hours on a full charge. Plus, it has an HD FaceTime camera, an advanced cooling system and an integrated studio-quality triple-microphone setup.

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 15% OFF

The Lenovo ThinkPad L14 is an excellent laptop for those who aren’t overly concerned about premium features. It’s fantastic for business as it boasts 16GB of RAM for efficient multitasking and an Intel i5 processor suitable for running most office software. It also has an anti-glare touch-screen display and supports Wi-Fi E6 technology.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Laptop 18% OFF

This high-end laptop offers powerful performance and is loaded with several neat features, including fast charging, multiple connectivity ports and a full HD webcam for smooth video calling. It has 16GB of RAM, 1TB of internal SSD storage and ComfortView Plus technology that reduces blue light.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop 24% OFF

Hardcore gamers who want a laptop for lag-free and smooth gameplay will love this gaming laptop for its GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and high-powered Intel i7 processor. It has a 15.6-inch HD display, a 144-hertz refresh rate, an advanced cooling system and a backlit four-zone RGB keyboard.

