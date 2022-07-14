Some higher quality headphones can link with the Sony app to better control music quality and equalize a more customizable sound.

Sony Bluetooth headphones

A solid pair of headphones improves any audio listening experience, whether it is music during a workout, a podcast on a commute or even a videoconference during work. This is especially true for Bluetooth-connected headphones, which offer more versatility and portability without the cumbersome nature of a wire. Sony is a significant name in electronics that has several different Bluetooth headphones available. However, knowing which pair from Sony is best for any specific set of needs can be difficult.

Sony Bluetooth headphones features to consider

Before buying a pair of headphones, knowing what features are important to you can make a big difference.

Earbuds or on/over-ear headphones

The first choice any user has to make is what type of headphones to buy. On and over-ear headphones provide superior audio quality and have a longer battery life than wireless earbuds. On or over-ear headphones usually possess better noise-canceling. Earbuds are more portable and are typically less expensive than their counterparts.

Noise cancellation

Sony has several different pairs of headphones that come equipped with noise-cancellation technology. For loud environments, noise-cancellation can help a user focus on just the audio coming from the headphones. Some headphones come equipped with multiple levels of noise-canceling to tailor to any volume or place perfectly.

Audio quality

One of the most critical factors for any pair of headphones is the audio quality. While nearly all products on the Sony line have high-quality audio, some of the more expensive headphones have a superior sound. On and over-ear headphones generally have better overall sound quality.

Battery life

For wireless headphones, one of the most significant factors to consider is the battery life. Battery life for earbuds tends to be short, with most pairs having anywhere between 4-8 hours on a single charge. However, many earbuds come with portable charging cases for a quick charge on the go. On and over-ear headphones usually have longer battery lives, with an average pair providing 8 hours on the lower end and over 30 hours on the high end.

Comfort and durability

The comfort of a pair of headphones can significantly impact users who will be wearing them for extended periods. Some headphones have specialized ear cups or uniquely designed earbuds that contour to the user. Durability is also an essential factor, especially for active users.

The best Sony Bluetooth headphones

Best of the best Sony Bluetooth earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Wireless Earbud Headphones

What you need to know: One of the best pairs of wireless earbuds on the market, it has top-of-the-line sound quality and noise-canceling technology.

What you’ll love: These have 8 hours of battery life and an additional 16 hours of battery in the portable carrying case. The earbuds are also water and sweat-resistant for active use.

What you should consider: The earbuds do not contour the user’s ears which can be uncomfortable after extended wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Sony Bluetooth earbuds

Sony WI-C310 Wireless in-Ear Headset/Headphones

What you need to know: These are affordable headphones with up to 15 hours of battery life for a full day of listening.

What you’ll love: The built-in microphone and touch controls make these earbuds great for hands-free use without having to use the connected device.

What you should consider: The headphones have a lower quality build making them less durable to water and sweat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dell

Honorable mentions

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds

What you need to know: These high-quality earbuds have noise-canceling technology and multiple ear tip sizes to fit perfectly with every user.

What you’ll love: The rapid charging feature allows for users to gain 90 additional minutes of listening in just 10 minutes.

What you should consider: Even at a full charge, the earbuds only offer 7 hours of playtime. The microphone also lacks clarity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dell

Best of the best Sony Bluetooth on/over-ear headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

What you need to know: One of the most well-rounded headphones on the market is equipped with solid noise-canceling technology and excellent sound quality.

What you’ll love: Equipped with 30-hour battery life, these earbuds have a rapid charge that provides users with an additional five hours of battery life in just 10 minutes.

What you should consider: The built-in microphone has poor quality, with some users reporting muffled voices and loud background noises.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dell

Best bang for your buck Sony Bluetooth on/over-ear headphones

Sony Wireless Headphones WH-CH510

What you need to know: Affordable and comfortable headphones, these headphones boast solid audio quality and strong noise reduction technology.

What you’ll love: They have an impressive 35 hours of battery life on a single charge, as well as a swivel design for better portability and storage.

What you should consider: The headphones lack durability with no water resistance and a slightly cheaper outer shell meaning the devices are far more susceptible to damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Sony WHXB700 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Headset/Headphones

What you need to know: A solid pair of headphones with 30 hours of battery life and a built-in microphone for taking calls seamlessly.

What you’ll love: The headphones have an impressive amount of bass, which greatly enhances music listening, especially for techno and electronic music enthusiasts.

What you should consider: Some users report connection issues with certain video conferencing apps and susceptibility to damage from dropping or other physical impacts. The headphones also sacrifice other portions of its audio quality for an emphasis on bass.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

