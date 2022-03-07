Best Bluetooth headphones with a mic 

Which Bluetooth headphones with a mic are best?

Bluetooth headphones are excellent for listening to music without the burden of cumbersome wires. These days most Bluetooth headphones also have a microphone for hands-free phone calling. They’re highly convenient as they let you make and take calls without interrupting your exercise or work.

If you’re looking for a pair of Bluetooth headphones with a mic, the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones are among the best. They feature industry-leading noise-canceling technology, touch sensor controls, and exceptional call quality.

What to look for in Bluetooth headphones

Style

Wireless Bluetooth headphones are available in three styles: over-ear, on-ear and earbuds.

Over-ear headphones are the largest and cover the ears entirely. They’re the most comfortable, too, and generally offer the heaviest bass because of their size.

Microphone

Most wireless on-ear headphones and earbuds have a built-in mic for hands-free calling. Many over-ear headphones have a built-in mic, but some have an external one that protrudes from one side of the headphones and ends close to the mouth.

Over-ear headphones with a built-in mic aren’t as clunky as those with external mics, making them ideal for casual, everyday use while on the go. Headphones with external mics are better suited for office work or gamers since they offer superior voice output.

Voice assistant access

Nearly everybody uses a voice assistant these days. Whether it’s Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, it’s a good idea to get headphones with access to voice assistants, as they can be useful when you’re on the go or can’t control your phone with your hands. Voice assistants can make calls, send voice-generated text messages, control music and carry out many other hands-free tasks.

Price

You can find a reliable pair of Bluetooth headphones with a mic in the $50-$150 range. However, you’ll often get better audio quality during calls with a more expensive set, which can cost anywhere from $150-$350. The most expensive Bluetooth headphones are often gaming or audiophile over-ear headphones.

Battery life

Don’t underestimate the importance of good battery life. If you purchase Bluetooth headphones with poor battery life, you’ll find yourself charging them more often than you wear them, which can be frustrating if you intend to use them for work or gaming.

Best Bluetooth headphones with a mic

Best over-ear headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

These headphones have a built-in microphone and an intuitive feature that automatically reduces volume during conversations. They boast 30 hours of battery life and industry-leading noise-canceling technology.

Sold by Amazon

Jabra Evolve 65 MS Wireless Headset

If you’re looking for a comfortable, reliable pair of headphones to wear at the office, this is a top choice. It has excellent wireless range and a microphone with advanced noise-canceling for superior call audio quality.

Sold by Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

An affordable but excellent option, these headphones deliver high-resolution audio and advanced noise-canceling technology. They also pack heavy bass and last up to 40 hours on a full charge.

Sold by Amazon

Phoinikas G2000 Wired Over-Ear Headphones

If you’re a serious gamer and want responsive headphones with crystal-clear sound during your gaming sessions, these headphones won’t let you down. And they’re versatile, as they have a detachable external noise-canceling mic for use during gaming that can be removed for Bluetooth music listening.

Sold by Amazon

Best on-ear headphones

JBL Live 460NC Wireless On-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones

JBL is known for its high-quality audio electronics, and these JBL headphones do not disappoint. They have 40-millimeter drivers that deliver superior sound and have a highly intuitive adaptive noise-canceling feature. Also, the ear cups feature a button for managing phone calls, and the built-in microphone allows for crystal-clear calls.

Sold by Amazon

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones

If you want stylish Bluetooth headphones with a built-in mic that deliver quality sound, Apple’s Beats Solo Pro are as good as it gets. They have active noise canceling, an acoustic system that provides a balanced sound, and a convenient foldable design, making them ideal for traveling.

Sold by Kohl’s

Jabra Elite 45h On-Ear Wireless Headphones

These headphones are great for professional and recreational use. They deliver high-quality sound and boast two-microphone call technology, which lets wearers make and take calls at any time. Also, they last up to 40 hours on a full charge and have a compact design.

Sold by Amazon

Best earbuds

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones

The Powerbeats Pro are water-resistant and have clips that prevent them from falling off, so they’re best suited for use during exercise. Luckily, they also feature a built-in mic for taking calls and last up to 8 hours.

Sold by Kohl’s

JBL Tune 115TWS True Wireless Headphones

Although they’re small, these earbuds deliver excellent bass, impressive ambient noise reduction and offer 21 hours of playback. Also, they have a high-quality built-in mic for hands-free calls and voice assistant access.

Sold by Kohl’s

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Active Noise Canceling Earbuds

Apple’s flagship earbuds are as stylish as they come, but they’re also super comfortable and boast advanced noise-canceling, as well as IPX4 protection, which means they’re water resistant. They have a built-in mic for hands-free calling and voice assistant access, and are compatible with the most popular Apple devices, including Mac computers, iPhones and iPads.

Sold by Staples

