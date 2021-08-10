Small, lightweight floor gaming chairs allow you to sit comfortably for gaming sessions and also store easily while not in use.

Which gaming chair is best?

Floor gaming chairs are designed to turn any space into a more comfortable and immersive gaming environment. They allow players to get closer to large TVs without moving heavy furniture around, and they can be easily removed when not in use to keep the room’s decor intact.

Some floor gaming chairs fold up for simple, easy storage, while others are constructed with generous padding and luxurious material that pamper during long playing sessions. Many models even include built-in speaker systems. The X Rocker Pro Audio Gaming Chair combines great-sounding audio, subwoofers and comfortable armrests to make it the best floor gaming chair for 2021.

What to know before you buy a floor gaming chair

Size

Consider who will be using the chair most often. Gaming chairs for kids can be on the small side, but a slightly oversized model will allow kids room to grow and extend the usable life of the furniture. Floor gaming chairs for adults should be spacious enough to not cause any discomfort.

Type

There are three main types of floor gaming chairs. Each configuration has its pros and cons.

Rocking floor gaming chairs. Rockers are the most traditional and common of the three types. Their rounded bases allow gamers to easily lean forward or backward while freely moving their legs. These chairs can cause injury to small children, however, as they can tip over if pushed too far or climbed on.

Sound

Many gaming chairs include built-in speakers. Chairs with at least four speakers and a dedicated subwoofer provide the best surround-sound experience.

Chairs with speakers require power and a connection to an entertainment system’s audio output. While some audio systems allow a wireless connection to the chair’s speakers, the necessary power cable means there will still be at least one tripping hazard in the room to be mindful of.

Also, depending on the system’s setup, some audio connections may require additional adapters or accessories.

What to look for in a quality floor gaming chair

Upholstery

The material covering a floor gaming chair not only determines how long the chair will last but also how comfortable it is for those sitting in it for extended periods of time. How easy a chair is to clean may be another important consideration.

Microfiber. Soft and stain-resistant, it’s a highly sensible choice for gaming chairs.

Padding

Standard furniture foam is most often used in floor gaming chairs, although premium models can include more expensive memory foam. Padding thickness is a matter of personal preference, so it’s never a bad idea for shoppers to test different models, if possible, to find what’s most comfortable.

Extra features

Vibration. Some floor gaming chairs include this feature, which is meant to enhance the audio from gameplay. Vibration varies in quality among chair models but can be a fun and effective way to add to the gaming experience.

How much you can expect to spend on a floor gaming chair

Inexpensive, basic floor gaming chairs can be purchased for $40-$60. These will have minimal padding and be made from material that likely will not last very long. Gaming chairs that sell for $200 or more will have features such as built-in audio systems, armrests and high-quality, durable construction.

Floor gaming chair FAQ

How can I keep my chair clean?

A. Vinyl can be easily vacuumed and wiped off, but materials like microfiber and cloth will require a look at the manufacturer’s recommendations regarding what kinds of cleaners are safe to use without causing damage.

Can I use a floor gaming chair for PC gaming?

A. Yes, especially if you play with a controller. Those who prefer to use a mouse and keyboard will need to find a way to use a low, flat surface to play comfortably. It’s important to also keep in mind, however, that your computer monitor may not be best viewed from the low angle that a floor gaming chair provides.

Do rocking gaming chairs tip over easily?

A. Even though these chairs are designed with a low center of gravity, people with more upper-body weight may find that they cannot lean back as far as they might like without tipping over.

What’s the best floor gaming chair to buy?

Top floor gaming chair

X Rocker Pro Audio Gaming Chair

What you need to know: This premium floor gaming chair has luxurious padding and is packed with great features.

What you’ll love: This chair’s four powerful speakers connect wirelessly, and its subwoofer is of excellent quality. The vinyl upholstery makes this model easy to clean and resistant to stains.

What you should consider: Some users feel that the speakers’ volume level is not adjustable enough. Others have reported compatibility issues with the PlayStation 4.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top floor gaming chair for the money

Big Joe Roma Floor Chair

What you need to know: This chair is a great choice for those who prioritize comfort over features.

What you’ll love: It’s big enough for two small people to comfortably use and folds up for easy storage.

What you should consider: Due to its generous size, this chair takes up a lot of floor space and can be a challenge to move around the room.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Crew Furniture Classic Video Rocker

What you need to know: This model is the top choice for those in need of a floor gaming chair on a budget.

What you’ll love: This chair’s vinyl material resists stains, is very easy to clean and is extremely comfortable.

What you should consider: Because of a slippery bottom, this chair tends to slide around, even on carpeted floors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

