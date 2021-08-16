The best Bluetooth alarm clock

Upgrading to a Bluetooth speaker doesn’t mean you have to completely give up using the radio — there are models of alarm clocks that have functional radios, Bluetooth speakers, lights, charging ports and more depending on your needs.

Which Bluetooth alarm clock is best?

Alarm clocks have long been combined with radios, but in recent years, many people have switched from listening to music on the radio to listening through music streaming services or the music accessed on a mobile device. Bluetooth alarm clocks are great for enjoying more than what the radio has to offer.

JBL Horizon Bluetooth Clock Radio has a built-in LED light and a clear Bluetooth speaker to help you wake up or play music. The Horizon also has personalization options for setting your alarms and a sleek digital clock display.

What to know before you buy a Bluetooth alarm clock

Wireless charger

Some Bluetooth alarm clocks also have wireless charging platforms so that you can place your mobile device and charge it when it’s time for you to rest. This way, your devices are charged and ready when you wake up.

Smart device compatibility

If you already have smart devices or plan to get started with such technology, you might want to find a Bluetooth speaker that doubles as an alarm clock and functions with the AI assistant of your choice. If you want your Bluetooth speaker to connect with your smart home assistant, you might want to look into that sort of product instead of a regular Bluetooth alarm clock.

Additional room lighting

Some Bluetooth alarm clocks have adjustable LED lighting. Maybe you’re looking for ambient lights or a nightlight as you put your room together. Be sure to find a Bluetooth alarm clock with lighting in addition to serving its primary function. There are plenty of options to suit the look and feel of your room.

Controls

It depends on the model, but most alarm clocks have basic controls, and if paired with a Bluetooth device, they can stream audio through their speakers. Some models easily reconnect to your Bluetooth device whenever you come within range, but some require manual reconnection and more hands-on controls to use Bluetooth functions. Bluetooth alarm clocks that work with voice-controlled AI assistants probably have more hands-free control options than your average product.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bluetooth alarm clock

You can find inexpensive Bluetooth alarm clocks for under $25 that often compromise sound quality and additional features. Most decent mid-range products cost no more than $45. High-end Bluetooth speakers that feature alarm clock functions can cost up to $100, depending on how fancy you want it.

Bluetooth alarm clock FAQ

Is a Bluetooth alarm clock better than a traditional alarm clock?

A. Neither is objectively better technology. The only real difference between a Bluetooth-enabled device and a traditional alarm clock is that it has the added functionality of a Bluetooth speaker and potentially other features built-in. If you have a traditional alarm or think a separate alarm device would work better for you, it might be more convenient or affordable to find a Bluetooth-enabled speaker to suit your needs.

What’s the best Bluetooth alarm clock to buy?

Top Bluetooth alarm clock

JBL Horizon Bluetooth Clock Radio

What you need to know: This stylish alarm clock from a reliable brand provides Bluetooth and radio with excellent speaker sound quality.

What you’ll love: The alarm has an LED light that can help to wake you up in addition to the two alarms. Alarm tones are customizable and the alarm has a backup battery in case the outlet loses power in the middle of the night for any reason.

What you should consider: Some users have difficulty with radio station signals coming in clearly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bluetooth alarm clock for the money

WamGra Night Light Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This affordable Bluetooth alarm clock doubles as a personalized LED bedside lamp or night-light.

What you’ll love: The LED lamp can switch between 48 different colors and adjust to different levels of brightness with a touch. The lamp also creates soothing warm lighting patterns, if that helps you sleep. It has a variety of methods for playing audio — in addition to the Bluetooth connection, the speaker can play music directly from an mp3 player, a micro SD card or even an auxilliary input.

What you should consider: It can only set one alarm, so you need to change your alarm every night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

i-box Bedside Radio Alarm Clock

What you need to know: This alarm clock has a radio, Bluetooth speaker and a QI wireless charging platform for your phone.

What you’ll love: It comes in a few different colors and the clock display has adjustable brightness. It has a USB charging port in addition to the wireless charging platform for your phone. You can set two different wake-up times, and using a radio station as your alarm sound is an option too.

What you should consider: Some users have trouble controlling it, so the clock may not be as user-friendly as other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.