Best flashcard for toddlers

Flashcards gained their name due to the quickness of repetition used to aid in learning.

Which flashcards for toddlers are best?

Teaching kids efficient learning habits at an early age can help them build good studying habits for the duration of their educational career. Flashcards help toddlers learn the alphabet, numbers, shapes, colors and more. If you are looking for a durable, portable, bisphenol A-free set that uses pictures, colors and words to teach toddlers the alphabet, the Merka Large Alphabet Flashcards are the top choice.

What to know before you buy flashcards for toddlers

Subjects

Flashcards feature content that helps children learn multiple subjects at one time. Toddlers learn the basic skills needed to read and write by using pictures and bright colors and by breaking up words and phrases. Each set is specialized toward a subject that lets you choose what you want your child to learn.

Pictures

Cards made with photos are best for children who learn better visually and help with word association. Picture cards break up complex content into easily understood ideas.

Age relevancy

Some content is created for toddlers in the kindergarten age range, learning at a higher level than children aged 2 to 4 years. Flashcards should correlate with your child’s age. This lets them understand the content easily, at their own pace.

What to look for in quality flashcards for toddlers

Lamination

Toddlers tend to bend cards and put them in their mouths. Laminated cards are sturdy enough to avoid general wear and tear of bending and biting.

Portable ring

This keeps the cards organized, together and helps prevent messes on the go. Cards with multiple subjects come with more than one ring.

Bright colors

Children tend to pay more attention to objects that feature bright colors. Some bright colors can trigger focus, interest and grab attention. These cards are easily color-coded.

Rounded edges

Rounded edges prevent paper cuts, making them safer for children.

Font

The font needs to be easy to read because toddlers are just learning the basics of linguistics. If the font is hard to understand, the information takes longer to learn.

Tips

Sort them by how well your child knows them, with the hardest cards at the top of the stack.

Do not skip over cards your child doesn't know. Checking the answer before moving on helps with memorization.

Saying your answers out loud when studying helps memorize the term.

Making a competitive game out of it helps your child learn.

You can purchase apps that provide information through virtual flashcards.

If you plan to use them often, purchase laminated cards.

You can start reviewing flashcards with your child at 6 months old.

Switch roles and have your toddler test you, so they get to practice both call and response tactics.

How much you can expect to spend on flashcards for toddlers

They cost anywhere from $6-$20 depending on the number of cards, the content and lamination.

Flashcards for toddlers FAQ

What is the difference between cards for preschoolers and cards for kindergartners?

A. Cards for children at the preschool level contain more illustrations and less wording. Children over the age of 4 have been taught to understand complex phrases and do not need as many pictures.

Do flashcards feature information on both sides of the card?

A. Not all are double-sided. Those used for studying games are single-sided.

Are flashcards for the classroom and for homeschooling the same?

A. Classroom flashcards are sold in a greater quantity because there are more students and multiple subjects at a time to focus on.

Are all flashcards written in the form of questions?

A. No. Some feature photos, phrases and ideas. Flashcards with questions are more for study purposes and those with photos are for matching games.

Why use flashcards to study versus re-reading the content or taking notes?

A. The more content that is consciously reviewed, the better the memory is. Flashcards are a repetitive form of notes. Children who study with flashcards at a young age resonate with tactics that help them learn and use them through college.

What are the best flashcards for toddlers to buy?

Top flashcards for toddlers

Merka Large Alphabet Flashcards

What you need to know: The recommended age range is children ages 2 to 4, because they learn to read and write the basics such as letters, colors, shapes and numbers.

What you’ll love: This product comes in a portable case and is very compact, perfect for on-the-go use. They are waterproof, tear-resistant and BPA-free.

What you should consider: The font style printed on the cards is hard for some to read and the cards are easily bent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flashcards for toddlers for the money

Mudpuppy Store My ABC’s Ring Flashcards

What you need to know: They feature photos to help associate with letters and come with a ring for on-the-go use.

What you’ll love: The plastic ring that holds the card together is removable and each card is laminated. The cards are small and compact and come with a storage box.

What you should consider: They are not strong enough to avoid damage when bent and they contain BPA.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WhizBuilders Store Sight Word Flashcards Set

What you need to know: This flashcard set features 520 cards that help young children learn words with color-coding, breaking down information by sight.

What you’ll love: They are made sturdily for daily use and the words and pictures on each card are easy to understand. Each card is made with a rounded edge to prevent children from cutting themselves.

What you should consider: Some of the lowercase letters are hard to read and understand due to the font style and the cards are unable to fit into the storage box with the travel rings attached.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

