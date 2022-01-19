Best kids’ sleeping bag with pillow

Kids’ sleeping bags are properly sized for children, but there are other factors to consider when purchasing one, including the temperature they’ll use the sleeping bag in as well as the style.

Which kids’ sleeping bags with pillows are best?

Most kids need a sleeping bag at some point in their childhood, be it for a sleepover with friends, a sleepaway camp or a family camping trip. Kids’ sleeping bags are appropriately sized for children, but there are a number of factors to consider when buying one, including the style of sleeping bag and the temperature they’ll use the sleeping bag in. The Nearkoi Kids’ Sleeping Bag with Pillow is foldable, warm and super-soft and comes with a pillow for superior comfort.

What to know before you buy a kids’ sleeping bag with pillow

Shape

There are a couple of shapes for kids’ sleeping bags, including rectangular bags and mummy bags.

Rectangular sleeping bags are roomy and often feel more natural to sleep in for children who aren’t used to sleeping in sleeping bags.

Mummy bags are fitted closely to the shape of the kid's body, coming with a wide top to fit the shoulders and tapering toward the feet. They can sometimes feel constrictive.

Warmth rating

Most kids’ sleeping bags come with a warmth rating, which is the minimum recommended temperature given in degrees Fahrenheit. Warmth ratings can be subjective, since everyone feels the cold differently. The warmth ratings can also differ by brand, so they’re considered ballpark figures.

Length

A children’s sleeping bag needs to be long enough to fit your child with about 2 to 9 inches of additional room at the bottom of the sleeping bag. The bag shouldn’t be uncomfortably tight for your child, but there also shouldn’t be too much extra space, because your kid could lose too much heat in this case.

What to look for in a quality kids’ sleeping bag with pillow

Shoulder baffle

The shoulder baffle of the sleeping bag is a drawstring that’s at shoulder level and helps keep the heat in the sleeping bag. This feature is often found on children’s mummy sleeping bags, particularly ones that are meant for cold weather.

Baffle stitching

The baffle stitching of the sleeping bag refers to stitching that goes all the way through the bag from the exterior layer to the lining. This stitching can be arranged in curved lines or in vertical or horizontal lines. The purpose of the stitching is to keep the filling of the sleeping bag from clumping and keep it distributed evenly for consistent warmth.

Hood

Some children’s sleeping bags have hoods to help keep your kid from losing heat from their head, which can significantly affect how warm they feel. Hoods are commonly found on mummy sleeping bags, but many rectangular sleeping bags also feature hoods.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids’ sleeping bag with pillow

Kids’ sleeping bags range in price from about $10-$60. The most inexpensive sleeping bags go for $10-$20, while midrange bags cost $20-$40 and high-end bags vary in price from $40-$60.

Kids’ sleeping bag with pillow FAQ

Can you purchase kids’ sleeping bags with fun designs?

A. There are some plain kids’ sleeping bags, but there are also plenty of options with patterns and prints that appeal to younger audiences, including camo, dinosaurs and jungle animals. There are even some kids’ sleeping bags that feature glow-in-the-dark designs.

Is it easy to pack away kids’ sleeping bags?

A. Kids’ sleeping bags typically include outer bags to pack them away when you’re not using them, with a small number of exceptions. Standard rectangular kids’ sleeping bags must be folded and rolled tightly to fit the sleeping bag back into the storage bag, which is difficult for kids to do on their own. Mummy sleeping bags, on the other hand, typically include stuff sacks where you shove the sleeping bag with no rolling needed.

How can you store your child’s sleeping bag?

A. Kids’ sleeping bags usually have storage bags, which provide some protection from dirt and dust while they’re packed away. Make sure the sleeping bag is completely clean and dry before storing it for a long period of time to protect against mildew and mold. Store the sleeping bag somewhere warm and dry, away from direct sunlight.

What’s the best kids’ sleeping bag with pillow to buy?

Top kids’ sleeping bag with pillow

Nearkoi Kids’ Sleeping Bag with Pillow

What you need to know: This kids’ sleeping bag is foldable, portable, warm and soft and comes with a pillow for added comfort.

What you’ll love: The outer layer of this sleeping bag is comfortable and made of a super soft fabric, while the middle layer is skin-friendly, breathable and warm and the inner level is composed of pure cotton fabric to keep your child comfortable while sleeping.

What you should consider: Some customers say that the sleeping bag they received was used by someone else previously.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ sleeping bag with pillow for the money

RiscaWin Kids’ Flannel Sleeping Bag with Pillow

What you need to know: This strawberry-themed kids’ flannel sleeping bag comes with a pillow, wearable blanket and toddler nap mat.

What you’ll love: This premium flannel sleeping bag is cozy, comfortable and soft and keeps children warm while they’re sleeping. The top-quality Delrin zipper never gets stuck and isn’t simple to break, even when you run the sleeping bag through the washing machine.

What you should consider: The snaps on the sleeping bag occasionally come off and are not well secured.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wake in Cloud Unicorn Nap Mat with Removable Pillow

What you need to know: This unicorn-themed nap mat is made of microfiber and comes with a removable pillow.

What you’ll love: This sleeping bag offers an all-in-one design with a pillow, blanket and sleeping mat. It easily rolls up with a convenient carrying handle and a hook-and-loop fastener, making it ideal for sleepovers, daycare and preschool.

What you should consider: This sleeping bag is slightly shorter than advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

