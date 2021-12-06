Best hunting backpack

Always pack emergency items such as a survival knife and first-aid kit before heading out on your next hunting trip.

Which hunting backpack is best?

As any avid hunter knows, finding the right backpack is essential to a successful hunt. Designed to carry all your gear while withstanding the outdoor elements, hunting backpacks have to be spacious, durable and stealth. Whether you are going on a day hunt or are camping out for multiple days, be sure to find a backpack that will keep you prepared to face any challenge.

If you are in the market for a durable and comfortable hunting backpack, check out the Badlands Scout Hunting Daypack.

What to know before you buy a hunting backpack

Size

While shopping for your ideal hunting backpack, be sure to consider what size pack you will need. If you typically go on short-term hunting trips, a smaller pack may be ideal. However, if you are a frequent multi-day hunter, a larger bag that features weapon and trophy carrying systems will likely be the best option. No matter your hunting style, be sure to opt for a backpack that will allow you to carry all your essentials without being overly bulky.

Comfortable fit

Since you will likely be wearing your hunting backpack for hours at a time, it’s important to choose a backpack that fits you comfortably. To ensure the most comfortable experience, opt for a backpack that has a sturdy back frame, padded shoulder and compression hip straps. These features help to take the pressure off your back, allowing you to carry all our essentials without getting sore.

Organization

No hunter wants to be rifling through their pack when the trophy animal approaches, so it’s important to use a backpack that offers the optimal on-the-go organization. A backpack that has multiple compartments and interior pockets is the best way to ensure insecure storage and easy access to your essentials.

What to look for in a quality hunting backpack

Pattern

When shopping for your new hunting backpack be sure to choose a pack that offers the optimal concealed pattern for your region and hunting season. Most backpacks have a camo pattern that will be relatively invisible in most heavy-foliage, fall-time hunting adventures. However, if you are hunting in a more barren area or during a winter season, try to find a bag that features a winter-camo pattern. To ensure the most successful hunt, be sure to choose a backpack and outfit that will be relatively invisible to most game while in the field.

Durability

Since your backpack will likely be exposed to harsh outdoor environments, it’s important to choose a pack that can withstand the elements. While most backpacks are constructed using durable, tear-proof fabric, there are some more expensive pack options that have a weatherproof construction. By utilizing durable fabric, reinforced seams and a waterproof coating, these weatherproof bags offer the optimal durability and protection for your belongings.

How much you can expect to spend on a hunting backpack

Depending on the size and durability of the backpack you choose, expect to spend $30-$200 on a high-quality hunting backpack.

Hunting backpack FAQ

How many liters should a hunting backpack be for an overnight hunt?

A. For overnight hunts, the recommended backpack size is between 30 and 45 liters. This size ensures plenty of room for carrying all your essentials, without being too large to carry through rough terrain.

What are essential items you should pack in your hunting backpack?

A. For any hunt, you obviously need to pack your weapon, extra ammo, game call, legal documents and game bags. It is also recommended that you pack plenty of extra water, snacks, a first-aid kit, light source and rain gear. Before going on any hunting excursion, be sure to let others know where you are going, when you will be back and what to do in case you are late to return from the hunt.

What’s the best hunting backpack to buy?

Top hunting backpack

Badlands Scout Hunting Daypack

What you need to know: This waterproof backpack ensures optimal durability for hunters of all regions.

What you’ll love: Constructed using tough, waterproof KXO-32 fabric, this pack is designed to protect your belongings no matter the elements. With a lightweight composition, padded shoulder straps and sturdy back plate, this pack offers on the go support and comfort. The spacious main compartment and side pockets feature organization pockets for efficient packing. This backpack comes with a built-in 3-liter hydration reservoir.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted issues with the durability of the hydration reservoir.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hunting backpack for the money

Fieldline Montana Backpack

What you need to know: This affordable backpack is the perfect option for short-term hunts.

What you’ll love: The five zippered-pocket design ensures optimal organization and security for all your hunting essentials. With a gear-lock system, additional accessories can easily be attached to this pack for easy carrying. The padded shoulder straps and sturdy back piece offers on-the-go support for a comfortable hunt.

What you should consider: This backpack is not as spacious as other options so it may not be ideal for a multi-day hunt.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Slumberjack Carbine 40L Hunting Backpack

What you need to know: This large-capacity backpack is ideal for long-term hunting adventures.

What you’ll love: Constructed using a durable canvas and snakeskin camo pattern, this backpack is designed to withstand the elements and keep you concealed. The 40L capacity, two large side pockets and three front pockets ensures optimal organization for your hunting essentials. The padded shoulder straps, hip belt and supportive suspension frame allows for comfortable carrying experience. With a built-in multi-weapon carry and trophy carry system, this backpack offers the optimal versatility.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted issues with the durability of this backpack when exposed to high heat.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Breanna Culler writes for BestReviews.

