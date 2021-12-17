Best rifle case

A rifle case is an important part of a rifle enthusiast’s arsenal. In many states, a rifle case is the only acceptable way for transporting weapons and accessories.

Which rifle cases are best?

Firearms are incredibly dangerous, so it is vitally important that they are stored in the right manner. If you don’t want to use or don’t have the space for a gun safe, the next best thing is to get a rifle case.

Perfect for storing weapons, it is also the preferred way to carry them when you are moving around, like from the shooting range going back home. The Plano All Weather Gun Case is the perfect case for this, as it has built-in rust-protection technology.

What to know before you buy a rifle case

TSA-approved for traveling

Rifle cases are a great way to protect your weapons from unauthorized access, and to store them neatly. But if you are planning on traveling with them, you will need a case that is approved by the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA). These cases must adhere to strict regulations and need to have a lock that can be opened by agents.

Soft-shell or hard-shell?

If you are not traveling with your rifle case, there are two types of cases available to you. Soft-shell cases are made from fabric, and can easily be carried over your shoulder. Hard-shell cases are more durable but can be bulky to store and move around. There are advantages and disadvantages to both types, and it will come down to personal preference when looking for the right case. If you don’t need a rifle case, you should store your firearms in a secure gun safe.

Durable construction materials

No matter what type of case you go for, make sure that the case’s construction materials are of high quality. Soft-shell cases should be water-resistant, made from rip-stop fabrics, and have strong shoulder straps. Hard-shell cases need to be made from durable plastic or metal and should be able to withstand drops or bumps.

What to look for in a quality rifle case

Securely store multiple weapons

Weapon enthusiasts rarely only have one weapon. If you need to move multiple firearms to a different location, you don’t want to make several trips. A quality rifle case will allow you to store a few weapons and have some extra space left over for other accessories like scopes, magazines, and cleaning kits.

Locking mechanism for safety

Soft-shell cases don’t have the traditional locking system that hard-shell cases do. But access to the weapons inside should still be hampered or limited. Most soft-shell cases are made from rip-stop fabric so that the case can’t be torn open. Hard-shell cases on the other hand often have several places where you can lock it down with either a key or combination lock. This is hugely important if you are near people who aren’t familiar with weapon safety.

Extra compartments for additional storage

This isn’t so common with hard-shell cases, but soft-shell rifle cases often have additional compartments for you to store extra components. These can include zipped pockets on the outside of the case, small detachable pouches or added storage on the inside. Hard-shell cases have a foam lining that can be adjusted to accommodate other components.

How much you can expect to spend on a rifle case

The price for a rifle case will depend on whether it is a soft-shell or a hard-shell case. Affordable cases in general retail for between $80-$150. Larger cases with added protection and functions can retail for between $200-$400.

Rifle case FAQ

Do you have to use a rifle case specific for firearms?

A. No, and in fact, these storage options are called covert cases. You might have seen one and didn’t even realize it. Covert rifle cases can be made to look like guitar cases, tennis racket bags or any other nondescript carrying case.

Can you customize a hard-shell rifle case?

A. Yes, since most hard-shell rifle cases have a solid foam lining, you can. To customize the inside to fit your weapon perfectly, you need to cut out the exact shape of your rifle. You can also create more compartments by removing the appropriate foam.

What are the best rifle cases to buy?

Top rifle case

Plano All Weather Gun Case with Rustrictor

What you need to know: This is the best rifle case for maximum protection of your firearms.

What you’ll love: With a generous size of 43 inches long and 14 inches wide, this rifle case from Plano is perfectly suited for rifles like an AR-15. It has dual-stage lockable latches for safety and transportation, and a rust-preventive Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor (VCI) infused into the case. The inside is lined with pre-perforated pluck foam so that you can accurately create the shape of your rifle. It also features a pressure release valve for changing pressures and temperatures.

What you should consider: The case doesn’t have roller wheels for easy transportation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rifle case for the money

Case Club 40-inch Rifle Carrying Case

What you need to know: This solid case has high-grade foam for better customization.

What you’ll love: This 40-inch rifle case has closed-cell military-grade polyethylene foam on the inside and a disposable razor blade, which is used to easily extract for your weapon’s shape. It measures 40 inches in length and 13.5 inches in width. The four latches have padlock holes cut into them so you can lock the case.

What you should consider: The rifle case isn’t waterproof and doesn’t come with cutting templates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Savior Equipment American Classic Rifle Case

What you need to know: This is the perfect soft-shell case with ample room for accessories.

What you’ll love: This soft-shell rifle case is made from heavy-duty nylon, and is big enough to hold two rifles and two pistols. There are three additional pockets on the outside that can be used to store accessories. Both firearm compartments have lockable zipper sliders, and on the back, there are two backpack straps to easily carry your rifles.

What you should consider: Shorter rifles will fit inside the case, but possibly can’t be strapped down with all three straps securely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.