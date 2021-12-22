Best supplies for snowman building

Try to build your snowman on flat ground, and in a shady area, so it will live a longer life.

Which supplies are best for building a snowman?

People born in cold climates grow up seeing snow each winter. Building a snowman is practically a right of passage for most children. It is a very accessible activity requiring very few materials that can be accomplished in your backyard. Building a snowman is a great way to get outside and spend some quality family time while getting some sunshine and exercise.

For people who don’t want to gather all the natural materials or make their own, there are convenient snowman building kits online. The Colovis 16Pcs Snowman Decorating Kit is perfect for most people, since it contains all the essentials like the carrot nose and black buttons without breaking the bank.

What to know before you buy a supplies for snowman building

Bring layers for a long winter day

In areas where you can build a snowman, winter days tend to be short and nippy. Building a snowman, like any other winter activity, will be much more enjoyable if you are dressed for the occasion. Wear proper boots that won’t soak through and wear mittens and a hat. Layering up and dressing properly will allow you to stay outside for a few hours comfortably. It will also allow you to focus on the quality of the snowman.

You need the right kind of snow

For people moving from a warmer climate who are not acclimated to the snow, it is easy to make the mistake of assuming that snow is snow. However, you need snow that is not too soft nor too slushy or icy in order to make a snowman. If the snow is too powdery, it will not stick. Likewise, if it is too slushy or icy, it will be immensely challenging to build a good snowman. You want snow that is slightly soft, slightly wet and sticky. To test the snow, try to make a small snowball. If it is easy and the snow sticks, then you can probably make a good snowman with it. The last thing to note is that you need a fair bit of snow. A thin layer of snow will not give you enough material to build a big enough snowman.

Different variations of the snowman

The classic snowman design incorporates a top hat, a carrot nose, black eyes and buttons, a pipe and a broom. This is the “Frosty the Snowman” model, but snowmen actually date as far back as 1380, where the first documented snowman was found in a Christian prayer devotional.

Modern snowmen can have a lot more variation. Many people opt for beanies or homemade hats instead of a top hat. Different clothing can be put on snowmen, and a lot of people opt for a shovel over a broom, which seems more fitting. Have fun experimenting with your own ideas on how to build the perfect snowman.

What to look for in quality supplies for snowman building

Aesthetics matter

Everyone has an image of a snowman in their minds. The long carrot nose and black buttons are essential. Snowman building kits usually include all the necessary components, but the materials are different, and some kits come with different kinds of hats. Try to find a kit with images of a finished snowman, and make sure you are happy with what it looks like before buying it.

Quality parts

Most snowman building kits come with plastic parts. Plastic is easy to use, and it’s not likely to deform, but it’s important to remember to clean up the plastic parts and reuse or recycle them after the snowman eventually melts.

Some of the kits — like those featured on Etsy — use wooden parts. Wood is more eco-friendly, and buying from these small shops promotes small business.

Enough parts for the whole family

Most snowman building kits come with enough pieces for just one snowman. This is fine if everyone wants to work together. If your family has multiple children, they might be more excited to make multiple snowmen. There are online kits that include more pieces. Try to find kits that feature over 30 pieces or buy two or three single snowman kits.

How much you can expect to spend on supplies for snowman building

Snowman building kits can be as cheap as $10 and as expensive as $40, depending on how many parts the kit includes.

Supplies for snowman building FAQ

What materials are good for making a snowman’s mouth?

A. The mouth can be made with anything small and round. You can use charcoal, stones or even coffee beans to form the mouth. Try to turn them into a smile.

Why is it so important for the snow to be sticky?

A. If the snow is not sticky, the snowman will have a weaker foundation. It will be more likely to fall apart if the weather warms up, and other elements like strong wind can destroy part of its body.

What are the best supplies for snowman building to buy?

Top supplies for snowman building

Colovis 16Pcs Snowman Decorating Kit

What you need to know: This is a 16-piece snowman building kit with all the essentials including a hat, facial parts, a pipe, a scarf and so on.

What you’ll love: This kit contains all the essentials, and the pieces make a good-looking snowman. All of the parts stand out, and they are very easy to place on the snowman. Easy for children to use.

What you should consider: This kit contains just enough for one snowman, and there are no extra pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top supplies for snowman building for the money

BestPysanky 13 Piece Build Your Own Snowman Kit

What you need to know: This is a hand-made, 13 piece snowman making kit with wooden parts.

What you’ll love: Hand-made with an authentic look. The wooden parts are more eco-friendly than many of the other options with plastic parts. Simple design and easy to use.

What you should consider: The included hat doesn’t quite capture the magic of a traditional top hat.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy.

Worth checking out

Skylety 42 Pcs Snowman Decorating Making Kit

What you need to know: This is a more robust snowman making kit with enough parts to make three individual snowmen.

What you’ll love: You can make three snowmen with this one kit. Each snowman has a different hat, and there are different designs available. It’s easy to use and great for families with multiple children.

What you should consider: It is more expensive than some of the other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

