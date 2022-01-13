Best hookless shower curtain

Take a page from the hotel industry playbook and upgrade to hookless shower curtains for near-instant setup, removal and easy cleaning.

Which hookless shower curtains are best?

Traditional shower curtains can be hard to love. With their awkward system of hooks and grommets, hanging them can be difficult, taking them down to wash is a chore and keeping them in place if you ever try to drape your shower curtain over the rod is an annoyance at best.

Hookless shower curtains address these problems with a design that takes only seconds to hang or take down, making them extremely popular in places like hotels where all that time fumbling with hooks adds up to many hours on the clock.

A great example is the Conbo Mio Hotel Style Fabric Shower Curtain, a top pick for a hookless shower curtain design.

What to know before you buy a hookless shower curtain

Hookless design

As with regular shower curtains, hookless shower curtains come in a variety of materials and designs. What separates hookless shower curtains is the series of rings at the top. In a normal shower curtain, these would be hard grommets to which you can attach shower hooks, but in a hookless design, the holes are large enough to accommodate the curtain rod itself.

So you don’t have to remove the rod and thread it through the curtain, the holes are open on one side and flexible so they can be easily snapped over the rod. Likewise, a slit in the curtain itself allows easy passage of the rod through the curtain for each paired hole. It might sound complicated, but with a design like this, a shower curtain can be put up or taken down in seconds.

Hookless shower curtain liner

Traditional curtain rods are often paired with a water-resistant liner that hangs on the tub side of the curtain, keeping the water inside the tub while the shower curtain keeps up appearances on the outside. With a hookless design, there’s no easy way to hang a second liner from the curtain rod, so many hookless shower curtains come with snap-in liners that can be removed for cleaning and are almost as easy to hang as the shower curtain itself.

What to look for in a quality hookless shower curtain

Snap-in liner

Unless you think you can get by without one, look for a hookless shower curtain that includes a snap-in liner. This will be much easier to take on and off than a separate liner hanging from the curtain rod.

Ease of cleaning

For the easiest cleaning, look for hookless shower curtains where both the liner and curtain are machine-washable.

Liner material

You’ll find snap-in liners made of waterproof PEVA or of fast-drying polyester. PEVA liners are more likely to prevent water from leaving the tub, but they’re also more trouble to clean than machine-washable polyester.

If you choose one type of liner but decide you prefer the other, replacement snap-in shower liners are easy to find.

How much you can expect to spend on a hookless shower curtain

Hookless shower curtains start at around $20 and approach $60 at the high end. Replacement snap-in liners can be purchased starting at $10.

Hookless shower curtain FAQ

Are snap-in liners necessary?

A. A snap-in liner isn’t required. Without a snap-in liner, you’ll want to move the bottom of your shower curtain inside the tub during your shower. Also, you’ll need to pay more attention to the water resistance capabilities of the curtain itself.

What is PEVA?

A. Many hookless shower curtains come with a snap-in liner made from PEVA, or polyethylene vinyl acetate. PEVA is a nontoxic, non-chlorinated vinyl. It’s waterproof, mildew-resistant and biodegradable.

Can PEVA be machine washed?

A. Hand washing is recommended for PEVA shower liners. Hand wash in the bath using warm water with 2 cups of vinegar and a cup of baking soda.

What’s the best hookless shower curtain to buy?

Top hookless shower curtain

Conbo Mio Hotel Style Fabric Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This simple, textured hookless shower curtain comes with a snap-in liner and several color options.

What you’ll love: Easy installation of the shower curtain and easy removal of the snap-in liner makes cleaning a breeze. The semi-transparent “window” at the top of the curtain lets in light while maintaining privacy.

What you should consider: Most reviews are very positive, but a few customers complain of water escaping past the liner or even through the upper window.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hookless shower curtain for the money

SureFit Home Decor Hookless Litchfield Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This hookless shower curtain includes a snap-in liner at a bargain price.

What you’ll love: The fabric shower curtain is available in white or in a multicolor animal print. The water-resistant snap-in PEVA liner keeps the floor dry while being easy to remove for separate cleaning.

What you should consider: Some customers point out that both the curtain and liner are very lightweight, but it doesn’t seem to affect the performance of the shower curtain. Although the animal print is labeled as “multicolor,” its photograph looks black and white — and some customers complain of blue stripes that aren’t apparent in the photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hookless Printed PEVA Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This brightly patterned hookless shower curtain is made from PEVA for water resistance.

What you’ll love: The bright colors will liven up any bathroom. You won’t have to worry about cleaning the liner, because there is none. The shower curtain itself is water-resistant, so just tuck it inside the tub when in use.

What you should consider: PEVA should be hand washed, so this will be harder to clean than a fabric shower curtain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

