Are shower filters good for your hair and skin?

You can use many personal care products to treat your hair and skin, but if you’ve tried every product under the sun and still don’t seem to be getting the healthy skin and hair you want, the quality of your shower water might be holding you back.

Tap water contains impurities that make it less than ideal for drinking, which is why many people have filtration systems or pitchers with filters. If you don’t drink unfiltered water for health reasons, it also makes sense to use a shower filter.

What should I know before buying a shower filter?

How it works

If you have a water pitcher with a built-in filter, you may already have an idea about how shower filters work. Both kinds of filters use a multistage system to filter impurities and contaminants at an efficient rate. Carbon filtering is the most common, and it is highly effective at trapping chlorine, chloramines, fluoride and other chemicals that give water an unpleasant odor and irritate the skin.

Showerhead vs. in-line filter

These are the two types of filters.

Showerhead filter: You’re essentially replacing your existing showerhead with one with a built-in filtration system. Showerhead filters connect directly to your pipe and have a detachable filter that must be replaced every so often.

How does a shower filter benefit hair and skin?

Softer hair

If your hair feels rough and doesn’t shine like you want, contaminants in your shower water may be the culprit. Chlorine is great for killing bacteria, but it’s not good for your hair.

Think about it like this: Washing your hair with shampoo and conditioner every day isn’t ideal because it strips your hair of natural oils and vitamins that give it a healthy look. The same happens when you shower with unfiltered water. Chlorine, chloramines and other contaminants dry out your scalp and hair, which makes your hair look and feel unhealthy. Additionally, it dries out the scalp, which can lead to dandruff and other skin conditions.

Hydrated skin

If you have sensitive skin or are prone to acne and other skin irritations, a shower filter can be especially helpful. Minerals and chemicals in unfiltered water can clog your pores and dry out your skin, leaving you susceptible to flare-ups caused by eczema, psoriasis and other conditions. A shower filter purifies water, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and healthy.

FAQ

Q. How long do shower filters last?

A. They usually need to be replaced roughly every six months, but if you keep your showers under 10 minutes daily, they can last several weeks more.

Q. How much do replacement filters cost?

A. They typically cost $15 to $25.

Best shower filters

Aquasana AQ-4100 Deluxe Shower Filter

This filter has a sleek up-flow design that effectively maintains water pressure and prevents clogging. It has a natural carbon coconut shell that reduces lead, chlorine, iron and other contaminants and keeps water fresh for up to six months.

Culligan Wall-Mounted Showerhead Filter

This filter has a chrome finish, requires no tools for installation and offers five spray settings, including full-body spray for maximum water coverage. It reduces chlorine taste and odor, and it has a rubber anti-clog spray nozzle.

AquaBliss High Output Universal Shower Filter

You can boost your skin and hair vitality with this multistage shower filter. It uses redox media, calcium sulfite and activated carbon to reduce chemicals and other contaminants, so water effectively breaks down grime and leaves you feeling refreshed.

Speakman Hotel Anystream Shower Head

With a modern design and a spray-adjustment handle, this filter is a no-brainer for those who want something practical and affordable. It has five plungers, eight massage jets and three spray patterns, and it uses Anystream technology for even water distribution.

Vondell VivaSpring Filter Showerhead

You’ll love this high-quality filter for its ability to filter out impurities in both hot and cold water. It has a 6.5-inch-diameter spray head with 60 nozzles for maximum coverage and a solid metal connection with a ball joint for easy adjustment.

Pentair Premium Shower Filter

Don’t worry about complicated installation with this three-head shower filter. It takes just minutes to connect and is excellent at reducing impurities and maintaining water pressure. It works for up to 15,000 gallons and comes with an ocean breeze scent bar.

