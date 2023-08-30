Bring home these famously comfortable pillows from luxury hotels

Getting a restful night’s sleep at a hotel improves the entire vacation. If you’ve ever had a fabulous sleep at a luxury hotel and wished you could experience the same comfort at home, there’s good news: Many hotel chains now sell the same famously comfortable pillows you remember from your vacation. Equip your bedroom for a luxurious night’s sleep with the best hotel pillows in the business.

Shop this article: Marriott Lyocell Down Pillow, The Ritz-Carlton Pillow, W Hotels Down Alternative Pillow

How to choose a pillow

Pillows may look simple, but the size, filling material, density and sleep temperature can all vary widely and affect each sleeper differently.

Hot sleepers: A comfortable temperature is key to a good night’s sleep. If you sleep hot, you may want to avoid heat-retaining memory foam unless it’s made with a cooling gel layer. Pillows with breathable or moisture-wicking covers can also help you sleep cooler.

A comfortable temperature is key to a good night’s sleep. If you sleep hot, you may want to avoid heat-retaining memory foam unless it’s made with a cooling gel layer. Pillows with breathable or moisture-wicking covers can also help you sleep cooler. Pillow firmness: Soft pillows are fluffier and moldable, so they can suit a variety of sleeping positions. However, they don’t provide as much support as firm pillows, and they tend to lose their shape faster. Firm pillows provide plenty of support for side sleepers, but they may cause pain or discomfort for back or stomach sleepers.

Soft pillows are fluffier and moldable, so they can suit a variety of sleeping positions. However, they don’t provide as much support as firm pillows, and they tend to lose their shape faster. Firm pillows provide plenty of support for side sleepers, but they may cause pain or discomfort for back or stomach sleepers. Pillow loft: “Loft” describes a pillow’s height or thickness. High-loft pillows are generally 5 inches thick or more, while low-loft pillows are less than 3 inches thick. Depending on your body size and your preferred sleeping position, you may need a higher- or lower-loft pillow to align your spine and help you sleep comfortably.

“Loft” describes a pillow’s height or thickness. High-loft pillows are generally 5 inches thick or more, while low-loft pillows are less than 3 inches thick. Depending on your body size and your preferred sleeping position, you may need a higher- or lower-loft pillow to align your spine and help you sleep comfortably. Pillows for allergy sufferers: If you have allergies, look for machine-washable pillows with down-alternative filling. Washing a pillow helps clear out dust and dead skin cells that can accumulate inside pillows and exacerbate allergies. Memory foam pillows are more challenging to wash than standard pillows since they can’t go in the washing machine, so if you prefer memory foam, be prepared for a more time-intensive cleaning process.

How to choose a pillow for your sleeping position

Pillows aren’t one-size-fits-all — they’re often designed to support specific sleeping styles, and using the wrong pillow for your sleeping position can cause poor sleep, neck and back pain and headaches. Finding a pillow that aligns your spine is key for a comfortable night’s sleep.

Best pillows for side sleepers

Side sleepers need pillows that support the space between their shoulders and their ears, which can vary greatly depending on their body frame size. If you sleep on your side, look for a firm pillow with a high to medium-high loft, firm or fluffy support, and a gusset, which adds loft.

Best pillows for stomach sleepers

Stomach sleepers will be most comfortable on a low-loft pillow that keeps the head from being forced up and back. If you sleep on your stomach, look for soft, shapeable support provided by down or down alternative. Pillows with adjustable fill — frequently shredded memory foam — can also help stomach sleepers create the perfect pillow loft and shape.

Best pillows for back sleepers

Like stomach sleepers, back sleepers should choose pillows that are thin enough to keep their head from being forced out of alignment. Back sleepers should also seek out medium-loft pillows with medium firmness. Memory foam pillows are a good choice for back sleepers since they mold themselves to accommodate your natural sleeping alignment.

Best hotel pillows

Marriott Lyocell Down Pillow

The official Marriott Hotel exclusive pillow features a dual-chamber design, with an outer chamber of down and Lyocell fibers and an inner chamber of duck feather. Available in three sizes, it also offers a breathable, moisture-wicking 100% cotton cover.

The Ritz-Carlton Pillow

This plush, allergen-free pillow features a blend of down, feathers and Lyocell fibers covered in 100% cotton. It contains three chambers so it’s always fluffy and supportive.

W Hotels Down Alternative Pillow

Exclusive to the trendy W Hotels chain, this allergen- and feather-free pillow has high loft from down-alternative micro-loft filling. It comes in queen and king sizes and is machine-washable.

Edition Feather and Down Pillow

The Edition line of modern luxury hotels features this medium-firm feather and down pillow. It has a down outer chamber and a feather core and comes in standard and king sizes.

St. Regis Hotels Feather and Down Pillow

Made with a luxurious blend of 75% feathers in a core surrounded by 25% down, this high-end pillow is available in three sizes. It has medium to medium-high firmness and is machine-washable.

Other premium pillows

Coop Eden Pillow

This feature-rich pillow has a gusset for side and back sleepers, while its adjustable filling level is suitable for stomach sleepers. The shredded memory foam inside is gel-infused for a cooling effect.

Brooklinen Down Pillow

Available in three firmness levels and two sizes, this soft yet supportive pillow can suit all sleeping positions. The Mid-Plush and Firm versions have dual-core construction with a feather-filled core.

Lincove Cloud Natural Canadian White Down Pillow

Humanely sourced Canadian goose down fills this luxurious pillow, which is covered with 500-thread-count 100% sateen cotton. It’s available in three sizes and three firmness options.

East Coast Elite European Down Dream Pillow

These high-loft down pillows feature 400-thread-count Egyptian cotton covers and ethically sourced down. They’re made in the USA and come in three size options.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow

Made with Tempur’s famous adaptable memory foam, this low-profile gusseted pillow is a comfortable choice for back and stomach sleepers. Its hypoallergenic cover is removable for machine-washing.

Worth checking out

The Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Cooling Pillow comes with extra memory foam filling and a breathable bamboo cover.

The Casper Pillow has a supportive yet fluffy dual-chamber design and clump-resistant polyester microfiber fill.

The luxurious, airy Parachute Down Pillow is available in three firmness levels and suits back or stomach sleepers.

For extra cooling comfort, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow has layers of cooling gel on both sides.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.