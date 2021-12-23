The best upholstered headboard converts a boring space into something chic and welcoming, increasing both your comfort and style.

Which upholstered headboards are best?

Upholstered headboards are one of the easiest ways to add sophisticated style to your bedroom. These headboards have fabric overlaying a padded cushion to create a comfortable backrest while fitting practically any aesthetic. Choosing the best upholstered headboard for your bedroom largely depends on your style preferences, but different headboards do have different qualities.

If you want the best upholstered headboard with durable construction and a classic design, check out the top choice, Candice Upholstered Wingback Headboard.

What to know before you buy an upholstered headboard

Measure first

Headboards come in different sizes. Depending on your bed frame size — king, queen or full — you need a same-sized headboard. In addition to that, the size of your room impacts the ideal measurements for your headboard. Larger rooms can handle tall headboards while smaller ones may be better suited with a short upholstered headboard. While they certainly add comfort and style, an oversized or undersized headboard can make your space feel awkward or overstuffed. The depth of your mattress also makes a difference. If you have a thick mattress with a lot of decorative pillows, it can hide a short headboard. To avoid clumsy designs, measure your room, bed and mattress styling to determine the best size upholstered headboard for you.

Consider cleaning methods

An upholstered headboard needs to be cleaned every once in a while. While you can easily dust a wood headboard, an upholstered headboard may require a little more effort. You’ll need to clean it with a vacuum and brush. You may even need to spot-clean from time to time with an upholstery cleaner. Many upholstered headboards have curves and folds in the fabric that need special attention for proper cleaning.

Go for quality

Wanting to choose the most economical upholstered headboard is only fair, but cutting costs can mean cutting corners on quality. Cheaper upholstered headboards may look chic from the start, but they often have lower-quality construction, fabric and padding, which can lead to worn-down appearances quicker. A high-density foam padding is best. If you can find wear-resistant fabric, you’ll be happy about it years down the road. Also, it’s best to pick something with a covered back to keep exposed nails or staples from scratching your wall.

What to look for in a quality upholstered headboard

Size

The dimensions of your headboard are key. If the headboard doesn’t fit your bed, it’s practically useless. Choose the right-sized headboard for your bed size. Keep the spaciousness of your room in mind so you select something that fits.

Style

Upholstered headboards come in a variety of styles. You can get flat headboards or headboards with a wingback, curving around the sides of your bed. They come with squared edges or rounded ones. You can get something tall or short. If you are drawn to extravagant styles, you may enjoy a York- or Regent-styled headboard that offers sloping, stylish tops. For something streamlined, go with a classic Redcliffe style that’s a perfect rectangle.

Material

You have a lot of choices when it comes to material type. The frame of an upholstered headboard typically is made of either metal or wood. Cotton and linen are the most common natural fabric choices, but you can find synthetic materials such as polyester. Consider the filling, which is usually foam. An upholstered headboard made with performance materials to hold up to any wear and tear is best.

Installation

Upholstered headboards have different installation methods. Some are designed to attach to your bed frame while others must be attached to the wall. A wall-mounted headboard can fit any type of bed but you need to damage your wall some to install. That said, it’s easier to install. A frame-mounted headboard is harder to attach but usually appears more cohesive with the bed.

How much you can expect to spend on an upholstered headboard

Upholstered headboards vary in price based on their quality and sizes. Small, lower-end headboards can be around $100 while larger, high-quality models are $150-$500.

Upholstered headboard FAQ

How do you add an upholstered headboard to your bed frame?

A. The assembly of your headboard depends on the model but typically, it is fastened to the bed frame using a few bolts. Start by sliding your bed away from the wall, then put your headboard with its legs matching up to the frame legs. Have someone hold the frame in place as you fasten the two together.

How do you mount a headboard on a wall?

A. Check to ensure the headboard you purchase has wall-mounting hardware. Don’t attempt to wall mount a headboard that isn’t designed with that installation type. Use the installation hardware and instructions included with your headboard.

What are the best upholstered headboards to buy?

Top upholstered headboard

Candice Upholstered Wingback Headboard

What you need to know: This king- or queen-sized upholstered wingback headboard blends in with a variety of bedroom styles.

What you’ll love: With wings sparkling with double nailhead trim, this headboard will add fashion and charm to your bedroom. Enjoy the 100% linen fabric with matching upholstered legs. The wooden frame and metal legs offer optimal durability.

What you should consider: Some users said the color was not quite as pictured.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top upholstered headboard for the money

Emmie Adjustable Cream King/Cal King Upholstered Headboard With Square Tufting

What you need to know: With four color options, this king-size upholstered headboard adds a chic, modern aesthetic to your room.

What you’ll love: The adjustable height allows you to fit this headboard anywhere between 34 inches and 46 inches. The sturdy Siberian Larch wood is decorated with linen-inspired fabric. A hidden back compartment stores all the installation hardware needed.

What you should consider: Some users found assembly difficult and quality subpar to their expectations.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Upholstered Headboard, Full and Queen

What you need to know: Fine finishing details and quality, plush cushioning make this headboard a dreamy addition to any bedroom.

What you’ll love: Sized for full and queen beds, this headboard is the perfect piece of decor to add to your room. Inviting yet neutral, it adds soft finishing touches to make your bedroom cozy and elegant. The premium fabric and sturdy frame provide a durable backrest.

What you should consider: This headboard doesn’t come with installation instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

