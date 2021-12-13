It is essential to take care of an upholstered bed frame because if you do not, paying a professional to reupholster it will likely cost more than what you paid for it.

Which upholstered bed frame is best?

If you wish to create texture, warmth and depth in your bedroom, adding an upholstered bed frame is one of the best ways to accomplish that. However, selecting a durable and timeless design is critical because trends quickly fade and you do not want to find yourself with an outdated design in a few short years. The best upholstered bed frames should last many years. A top pick you should consider is the Upholstered Bed Frame by the DHP Store.

What to know before you buy an upholstered bed frame

Upholstery options

There are several bed frame upholstery types available. You can select from suede, velvet (synthetic or natural), a polyester blend, leather, vinyl, cotton or linen. Ultimately, the durability of your bed frame will be contingent upon the type of fabric you select. While many synthetics can be beautiful, those are usually the quickest to deteriorate. So if you want the best upholstered bed frame, consider natural options such as leather, cotton or linen.

Timeless designs

No matter what style your bedroom is at the moment, it is very likely to change in the future. If you want the best upholstered bed frame that will outlast your next decor upgrade, then you should go for a timeless design that you can easily transform with accessories.

A timeless upholstered bed frame will be subtle with neutral colors that can fit into any style upgrade. It will be void of trendy features such as mirrors, bookcases, digital adaptations, lights or platforms of any kind. You will also want to avoid design patterns that might date the bed frame, as you can easily participate in that type of trend with an inexpensive throw or pillow. Keeping all of this in mind will also help you justify the price of a quality purchase.

Headboard considerations

The most versatile upholstered bed frame will not include a headboard. However, adding a headboard can elevate the look of any bed if you do it the right way. Avoid heavy wingback or sleigh beds that take up too much space. Trendy tufting should also be avoided, along with headboards that are too tall or far too wide.

What to look for in a quality upholstered bed frame

Frame durability

While your upholstered bed frame will be covered in material, that does not mean you should ignore the quality of the frame itself. The best upholstered bed frames are made from 100 percent wood or steel that is rated to hold a minimum of 500 pounds. The joints should be sturdy and affixed by the manufacturer as well.

Easy to clean

Some upholstered bed frames are high-maintenance, regardless of their quality. Velvets, for example, tend to attract pet hair and can be a challenge to spot clean. However, even the most ideal upholstered bed frames are subject to regular maintenance and should be vacuumed with a small handheld vacuum once every few weeks. Before buying your upholstered bed frame, ensure that you check its cleaning instructions to know what type of commitment it will involve.

Simple assembly

The best upholstered bed frame will not involve a complicated setup process. It should include most, if not all, required tools. It should also not take more than thirty minutes to assemble.

How much you can expect to spend on an upholstered bed frame

If you want a headboard included in your upholstered bed frame purchase, you will pay $100-$400. If you go with premium options, you will pay significantly more.

Upholstered bed frame FAQ

How can you best clean an upholstered headboard?

A. First, consult the cleaning instructions included with your upholstered bed frame to determine which cleaners are safe for it. Generally, you can quickly spot clean stains with mild soap and a damp (not drenched) white cloth.

What is the best way to get pet hair off your upholstered bed frame?

A. The easiest solution is to use a lint roller.

What’s the best upholstered bed frame to buy?

Top upholstered bed frame

Upholstered Bed Frame by the DHP Store

What you need to know: This upholstered bed frame includes a headboard, a timeless design and expertly combines quality with affordability.

What you’ll love: This is the best upholstered bed frame if you want a versatile bed that can seamlessly blend into any decor. The headboard is made from linen and wood, while the frame is steel-covered linen. It boasts six color options and is available in twin, full, queen and king.

What you should consider: You will need a box spring or a bunkie board for this upholstered bed frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top upholstered bed frame for the money

Upholstered Bed Frame by the Zinus Store

What you need to know: This is an inexpensive yet quality upholstered bed frame that will fit into any bedroom.

What you’ll love: This upholstered bed frame includes platform slats, so you do not need a box spring. The frame itself is made of durable steel wrapped in dense foam padding. Assembly is easy. It is available in three colors and three sizes: full, queen and king.

What you should consider: This bed frame does not include a headboard, nor does it provide the option to add one later.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Upholstered Bed Frame by the Mellow Store

What you need to know: This classically modern upholstered bed frame mixes a timeless steel base with a quality linen headboard.

What you’ll love: The linen headboard is filled with high-density foam to ensure quality and the base boasts rounded steel legs. It includes sturdy wood slats, and no box spring is needed.

What you should consider: It does not include an upholstered base. If you prefer the look of an upholstered base, you’ll need to consider a bed skirt or a different bed frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

