Which twin XL bed frame with storage is best?

When living in a college dorm, it’s easy to accumulate clutter. A pile of clothes in the corner. A few stray books on the floor. It doesn’t take long for things to build up. However, with the right bed frame, you can quickly conquer your clutter once and for all.

A twin XL bed frame with storage allows you to quickly stash away the items that can make your living space messy. Atlantic Furniture’s Concord Twin XL Platform Bed with Drawers is a top choice for clutter control with its simple design and hidden storage space.

What to know before you buy a twin XL bed frame with storage

Organization

For many, disorganization and clutter can make it hard to focus, decreasing your productivity. Clutter can also subtly increase anxiety levels and increase snacking. However, the worst news for individuals who have a messy bedroom is that clutter can affect the quality of their sleep. This is why it is critical to keep a clean, clutter-free living space, and storage beds can be a great help.

Beneath-the-bed storage

When purchasing a twin XL bed frame, you can have two types of storage, including beneath the bed and in the headboard. With a twin XL platform bed frame, you won’t need a box spring, so there will be space beneath the bed for storage. This means your items will be completely hidden, drastically decluttering your room. The only drawback to this type of storage is that you will have to keep the drawer organized so that you won’t have to root through it later to find the items you need.

Headboard

A twin XL bed frame with a headboard, on the other hand, gives you storage for items that require quick or frequent access, such as glasses, gadgets, books and more. The downside to this type of storage is that the items aren’t completely hidden and will still require organizing for your room to appear tidy.

What to look for in a quality twin XL bed frame with storage

Weight capacity

While it shouldn’t be a problem in most cases, knowing how much weight your bed frame can support is crucial. If you and a friend sit on your bed, for instance, you want to be sure your bed can support both of you.

Bed height

The higher your bed is off the floor, the more space you will have for storage. In the most extreme cases, you can get a bed frame that places the bed high up enough that you can fit a desk beneath it.

Number of drawers

While most bed frames that have storage space beneath the mattress only have two drawers, it is possible to have as many as four drawers, depending on the placement of your bed. If this is of interest to you, you will likely have to pay extra for the additional drawers.

Number of shelves

Most headboards that feature storage only have one shelf. However, it is possible to find models with two shelves and cabinets, if that is what you desire.

How much you can expect to spend on a twin XL bed frame with storage

At the low end of the price spectrum, you can find an XL twin bed frame with drawers beneath the bed for around $300. If you want a top-of-the-line model, however, that may cost you $800 or more. For an economical solution, you can purchase an XL twin bed frame that has longer legs but no drawers, so you can create your storage solution beneath your bed. This option will cost roughly $100 or less.

Twin XL bed frame with storage FAQ

What are the dimensions of an XL twin?

A. The dimensions of a standard twin bed are 38 inches wide by 75 inches long. An XL twin adds 5 inches to the length for a total of 80 inches. A full mattress, by comparison, is 54 inches wide by 75 inches long.

What does the “XL” in XL twin stand for?

A. In most instances, such as with clothing, the “XL” stands for extra-large. When it comes to a twin bed, the “XL” stands for extra-long.

What’s the best twin XL bed frame with storage to buy?

Top twin XL bed frame with storage

Atlantic Furniture Concord Twin XL Platform Bed with Drawers

What you need to know: This extra-long twin bed features a minimalist design that helps keep your bedroom feeling clutter-free.

What you’ll love: The two under-the-bed storage drawers that come with this bed give you a place to stash clothing and other items, helping make tidying up a breeze. It can support up to 600 pounds and features eco-friendly hardware that has a non-toxic finish.

What you should consider: The plain design of this extra-long twin storage bed doesn’t please everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top twin XL bed frame with storage for the money

HOMUS 16-Inch Twin XL Platform Bed Frame

What you need to know: For individuals looking for a budget option, this well-built, durable bed frame lifts your mattress 16 inches off the floor.

What you’ll love: While there is no built-in storage with this bed frame, it sits 16 inches above the floor to give you plenty of room to create storage strategies beneath the bed. It is easy to put together and has pre-drilled slots if, at some point, you’d like to add a headboard and footboard.

What you should consider: A few users have noted that, over time, this bed frame may begin to develop squeaks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wasilewski Extra Long Twin Solid Wood Mate’s & Captain’s Bed

What you need to know: If you are looking for an extra-long twin bed frame with abundant storage space, this model will satisfy your needs.

What you’ll love: Besides having two spacious drawers beneath the bed, this frame also comes with a headboard that features two shelves as well as two small cabinets. It is manufactured using solid rubberwood and comes with side rails and slats, so no box spring is needed.

What you should consider: The instructions are not as thorough as some hoped, leading to a challenging assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.