Which bed frame is best?

Several things contribute to a good night’s sleep: mattress quality, sheet quality and perhaps most important, bed frame quality. A good bed frame holds your mattress in place while supporting it. The best bed frames are made from high-quality wood or metal and do not squeak or move while you are in bed.

For a sturdy bed frame with adjustable settings, you can’t beat the Classic Brands Comfort Upholstered Adjustable Bed Base, which also has a massage function for those days when you’re feeling a little tense.

What to know before you buy a bed frame

Type

The traditional box-spring bed frame puts a bed foundation between the frame and the mattress and is the most common type of bed frame. Usually made with horizontal supports or metal lattice, the frame gives the mattress necessary support. A platform bed frame uses slats to support the mattress. Adjustable bed frames allow users to raise and lower either the head or the foot of the bed to provide extra comfort. Adjustable bed frames typically are far more expensive than traditional bed frames due to the ergonomic technology used.

Size

Making sure the bed frame fits the size of your mattress ensures the frame correctly supports the mattress.

Integrated vs. separate frames

Freestanding bed frames are the typical design you see with most bed frames. You can pair one with a headboard to complete a bedroom’s look. On the other hand, integrated bed frames come fully integrated, typically with a headboard, footboard and side rails, creating a more complete and finished look.

What to look for in a quality bed frame

Material

Most bed frames are made of three materials: metal, wood or upholstery. Wooden frames create a more natural appearance and typically are solid and durable. However, solid-wood options tend to be more expensive. Metal frames are durable and lightweight. They often are more affordable than wooden options and usually fit more in modern room designs. Upholstered bed frames tend to be made from a wood composite or frame and upholstered with fabric padding. They often come in integrated frames.

Height

As a rule of thumb, most standard beds are approximately 25 inches off the ground including the height of the mattress. However, some frames range significantly in height, allowing for beds to be higher or lower. Low-profile beds provide a more contemporary feel to a room, while more elevated beds add a sense of sophistication.

How much you can expect to spend on a bed frame

Bed frame prices are determined by both the construction of the frame and the materials used. The least expensive frames cost between $30 and $100 and generally are metal box spring or platform frames. Midrange bed frames range between $100 and $500 and are made of sturdier materials such as wood, metal or upholstery. Some bed frames in this price range may be adjustable. High-end bed frames cost more than $500 and are constructed with high-quality materials such as ornate solid wood. Some of these frames can cost as much as $5,000.

Bed frame FAQ

Do you need a headboard with a bed frame?

A. Some bed frames come with integrated headboards. However, a headboard is not necessary. This is dependent on your aesthetic style and whether a headboard can fit in your room.

Should you also buy a new mattress with a new bed frame?

A. This is not necessary. As long as the mattress fits the bed frame, the bed will be supported and ready for use. However, you should replace your mattress every five to 10 years.

What’s the best bed frame to buy?

Top bed frame

Classic Brands Comfort Upholstered Adjustable Bed Base

What you need to know: This customer favorite is a versatile, adjustable bed base and one of the best options for bed frames.

What you’ll love: For an affordable price, this frame provides several comfortable settings to accommodate every kind of sleeper. It comes equipped with convenient USB ports and a massage function.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the legs can feel wobbly and the wireless remote has been known to freeze on occasion. Additionally, this frame is more expensive than many others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bed frame for the money

Zinus SmartBase Super Heavy Duty Mattress Foundation

What you need to know: The ZINUS mattress foundation is one of the most reliable bed frame options providing stability and height.

What you’ll love: This frame has a solid construction that is supportive and stable. It has additional space underneath for extra storage.

What you should consider: Some users have reported this frame may squeak after extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zinus Michelle Compack Adjustable Steel Bed Frame

What you need to know: This is an adjustable frame designed for comfort and years of use.

What you’ll love: The rugged frame stands out with its adjustability and can accommodate full- to king-size beds.

What you should consider: This frame will not work with some headboards with different screw types.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.