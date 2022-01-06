Best hair dryer holder

Hair dryer holders can reduce both the risk of burning your counters from putting down hot hair dryers and the risk of tripping over messy cords hanging down to the ground.

Which hair dryer holders are best?

One of the most commonly used beauty tools is a hair dryer. Unfortunately, while many use them daily, most bathrooms aren’t designed with storage for them. Instead, people leave them on their bathroom counter, where they add clutter and look messy, or shove them into a drawer, which can’t be done while they are still hot.

A hair dryer holder provides a dedicated, neat and practical place to store your dryer. The Tukuos Wooden Hair Tool Organizer stands out as one of the most attractive options, with plenty of room for several other haircare and personal products.

What to know before you buy a hair dryer holder

Placement

Hairdryer holders come in wall-mounted, hanging and countertop models. When choosing one, think about your bathroom space and which kind will fit best. If you have small counters, a hanging or wall-mounted model is often the best option, but you’ll need to also consider how much standing space you have. Those with cramped bathrooms may be better off with a countertop model, even if they have small counters, so they don’t have to worry about constantly bumping into the holder.

Installation

Countertop models don’t require installation, nor do hanging models if you have a towel rack, cabinet door or some other space to attach them. The same cannot be said of wall-mounted models. They may require you to put screws into your wall or rely on an adhesive strip. Screws offer a more secure installation but adhesive is easier for most people.

Materials

When purchasing a holder, it is important to consider how well the materials will hold up to your bathroom conditions. Wood is prone to absorbing moisture, so it may not be the best option if your counter is in the same room as a hot, steamy shower. Plastic and metal withstand high-humidity conditions well, but it must be a rust-resistant type of metal, such as stainless steel or aluminum, or have a chrome finish.

Features to look for in a quality hair dryer holder

Storage compartments

Along with the hair dryer spot, many holders have additional compartments for other hair and body care tools. These may include places for curling irons, flat irons, makeup brushes, hair brushes, electric razors, lotions and creams, perfumes or other products. Just remember, the more compartments a holder has, the larger it will be and the more space it will take up.

Cord storage

Hanging cords can make any space look messy. To keep their bathroom looking more organized, many opt to wrap their dryer cord around its handle. Unfortunately, all too often, it just falls off. You can solve this issue by purchasing a hair dryer holder with a dedicated compartment or other type of holder for the cord.

Heat resistance

Hair dryers and other hair-styling tools, such as curling irons and flat irons, get very hot during use. If you are rushing out the door in the morning, the last thing you want to do is wait around for 10 or 20 minutes for them to cool. You also shouldn’t just lay them down on your bathroom counter, which risks burning the counter. A holder made with heat resistant materials means you can simply drop the hair dryer in it after use and head out the door.

Style

With the practical concerns out of the way, it is time to focus on style. Hair dryer holders come in styles from modern to rustic and everything in between. Think about your bathroom aesthetics and accessories and ask yourself how well any model you are considering will match them. You may prefer something that blends in, or a holder that stands out.

How much can you expect to spend on a hair dryer holder

Most hair dryer holders cost between $10-$40.

Hair dryer holder FAQ

Do hair dryer holders require any special care?

A. No. Just clean them as you do most of your other bathroom accessories, using normal spray cleaners or, in the case of some wooden models, a simple damp cloth.

Can hair dryer holders hold dryers while you use them?

A. Some hair dryer holders are designed to hold hair dryers during use. These are often called hands-free holders or hair dryer stands.

What’s the best hair dryer holder to buy?

Top hair dryer holder

Tukuos Wooden Hair Tool Organizer

What you need to know: This organizer has room for all your most commonly used hair tools, as well as for makeup brushes and lotions.

What you’ll love: It comes in a rustic white or torched brown, both of which have more character than your average metal or plastic. And since it is a countertop model, you don’t have to worry about any installation.

What you should consider: The cups are too small to accommodate some hair dryers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hair dryer holder for the money

Polder Style Station

What you need to know: This organizer offers enough room for all your essentials without having a large footprint, so your bathroom counter won’t feel cluttered.

What you’ll love: It is made with mesh stainless steel so you can place hot tools in it without having to worry about letting them cool down. A dedicated compartment in the back for cords keeps everything looking nice and neat.

What you should consider: It has a hook on the back for hanging installations, but many find the design doesn’t work for their needs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Moen Voss Collection Bathroom Hair Dryer Holder

What you need to know: If you are looking for something with a classy, minimalist design, this fits the bill.

What you’ll love: It comes in several popular finishes so you should have no trouble matching it to the other accessories in your bathroom.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have room for anything other than a hair dryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

