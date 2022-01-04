Best Whirlpool refrigerator

Which Whirlpool refrigerators are best?

You probably open and close your refrigerator multiple times per day. It needs to be trustworthy, reliable and functional, so you can quickly find what you need without wasting too much energy. Whirlpool refrigerators come in a diverse array of sizes, colors and designs. The Whirlpool 28-Cubic-Foot Side By Side Refrigerator works well for people searching for optimal space, especially in the freezer.

What to know before you buy a Whirlpool refrigerator

Design layout

The design layout is one of the biggest considerations when selecting a Whirlpool fridge. Whirlpool fridges come in five main configurations.

Top freezer. This design comes with a top freezer section and a refrigerated section beneath, each with a single door.

This design comes with a top freezer section and a refrigerated section beneath, each with a single door. Bottom freezer. The bottom freezer design includes a drawer with a freezer compartment on the bottom and a refrigerated section above it with a door.

The bottom freezer design includes a drawer with a freezer compartment on the bottom and a refrigerated section above it with a door. French door. French door fridges include a bottom freezer section with a drawer and a refrigerated section above it with two doors that open in the middle.

French door fridges include a bottom freezer section with a drawer and a refrigerated section above it with two doors that open in the middle. Side-by-side. This design comes with a freezer section on the left and a fridge section on the right.

This design comes with a freezer section on the left and a fridge section on the right. Under-counter. This small design only has a refrigerated section, no freezer. It’s typically meant for drink storage.

Air filter

The Whirlpool FreshFlow air filter removes nasty smells, instead of using baking soda inside the refrigerator. Keep in mind that you must replace the air filter a couple of times each year.

Leave room

When opening the fridge door, the hinge of the door needs about 2.5 inches of clearance, so you need to leave some room for the hinge. If the hinged door is against a wall or you have a counter flush model, it needs about 2.5 inches of free space for the fridge door to properly open. Clearance is not an issue if the door extends beyond the countertop.

Whirlpool fridges don’t need much free space around for airflow and ventilation, but leave a little breathing room. The company suggests leaving about a half-inch of clearance on the back, top, left and right.

What to look for in a quality Whirlpool refrigerator

Humidity control

Some Whirlpool refrigerators let you control the humidity inside the crisper drawer, which helps keep all of your vegetables and fruit in the best condition.

Under-shelf lighting

Some Whirlpool fridges add lighting under the shelves rather than only having lighting at the top of the compartment, which makes it simpler to see all of the food items on each shelf.

Water dispenser

Most Whirlpool refrigerators have water and ice dispensers on the exterior. Other models have dispensers inside the door, which helps the fridge maintain a clean look outside.

How much you can expect to spend on a Whirlpool refrigerator

Whirlpool refrigerators range from about $400-$4,000. The most inexpensive refrigerators go for $400-$900, while mid-range fridges cost about $900-$1,800 and high-end refrigerators run about $1,800-$4,000.

Whirlpool refrigerator FAQ

Is it possible to change the direction the door opens on a Whirlpool fridge?

A. You can usually choose whether you want a right-opening or left-opening door at the time of purchase. Specific models also let you switch out the door swing after you have the fridge in your kitchen. Keep an eye on the door swing when choosing the model if it’s important to you.

What colors of fridges are available from Whirlpool?

A. Traditionally, Whirlpool fridges come in stainless steel, black or white, and less commonly, you can find a sunset bronze or biscuit color. Since stainless steel and black show fingerprints clearly, Whirlpool makes some models in a fingerprint-resistant finish that’s simple to wipe clean.

What are the pros and cons of a counter-depth Whirlpool refrigerator?

A. The counter-depth fridge will sit flush with the edges of your kitchen counters, which creates a nice look and improves the free space in your kitchen. Keep in mind that a traditional fridge might have more storage capacity than a counter-depth refrigerator, since a counter-depth fridge is less deep.

How do you know if the fridge you select will be simple to clean?

A. Most Whirlpool fridges are simple to clean. The shelves and drawers should be removable, so you can thoroughly clean them. Removing the shelves and drawers also makes the fridge interior simple to wipe down.

What are the best Whirlpool refrigerators to buy?

Top Whirlpool refrigerator

Whirlpool 28-Cubic-Foot Side by Side Refrigerator

What you need to know: This refrigerator works well for those wanting optimal space, especially in the freezer.

What you’ll love: It comes with additional lighting and gets top marks for separate levers for water and ice, as well as for the amount of space for condiments on the door.

What you should consider: Many people complain of noise, especially from the ice maker.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Whirlpool refrigerator for the money

Whirlpool 14.3-Cubic Foot Top Freezer Refrigerator

What you need to know: This solid, inexpensive product is perfect for small spaces or for use as a second refrigerator.

What you’ll love: It’s quiet and simple to clean. Adjustable shelves make its storage capacity seem bigger.

What you should consider: A few reviewers complained that it’s noisy.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Whirlpool 22-Cubic-Foot Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

What you need to know: This refrigerator is simple to clean, energy efficient and aesthetically pleasing.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to install, and cantilevered shelves allow many combinations of height, making it possible to group similar items in the refrigerator section. The freezer has baskets that allow easy access.

What you should consider: The magnetic seal strip on this product makes it hard to open the fridge door.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

