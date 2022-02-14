Which Fresh toner is best?

Sometimes a single moisturizer just doesn’t have enough of an effect. For those times, using a good facial toner can dramatically add to your results. They work by hydrating skin and shrinking your pores while also removing natural and artificial residues. The Fresh brand is known for its inclusion of rose ingredients, both for hydration and for a floral scent.

The best Fresh toner is the Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner. This Fresh toner is their most hydrating model thanks to its multiple rose-based ingredients and healthy oils.

What to know before you buy a Fresh toner

The right toner for your skin

The different skin types all have different toner needs.

Normal: “Normal” skin types, meaning those with no particular needs to speak of, benefit from most toners. Look for toners that hydrate the skin and remove dirt and other impurities.

“Normal” skin types, meaning those with no particular needs to speak of, benefit from most toners. Look for toners that hydrate the skin and remove dirt and other impurities. Oily: Oily skin types should use light toners that contain less oil than standard toners. You can also look for special toners called astringents which help reduce your natural oils. Other toners can be designed to assist with acne caused by oily skin.

Oily skin types should use light toners that contain less oil than standard toners. You can also look for special toners called astringents which help reduce your natural oils. Other toners can be designed to assist with acne caused by oily skin. Dry: Dry skin types benefit the most from thicker, more moisturizing toners. Don’t use any toners that are designed to reduce oils. You can also find toners that exfoliate to assist with flaky skin.

Dry skin types benefit the most from thicker, more moisturizing toners. Don’t use any toners that are designed to reduce oils. You can also find toners that exfoliate to assist with flaky skin. Combination: Combination skin types (those with patches of dryness or secluded oily spots) should find a toner that’s light across the board so not too much oil is added or stripped away.

Combination skin types (those with patches of dryness or secluded oily spots) should find a toner that’s light across the board so not too much oil is added or stripped away. Specialty: Specialty skins like those who are mature or sensitive can find special toners that meet their needs. Mature skins can benefit from antioxidants for example, while sensitive skins can find toners that soothe the skin.

What to look for in a quality Fresh toner

The right ingredients for your skin

Each skin type can benefit from specific ingredients. Normal and dry skin types benefit greatly from rosewater and hyaluronic acid, both contained in most of Fresh’s toner lines. Oily and combination skin types meanwhile love witch hazel and tea tree oil. Mature skins benefit from extra vitamins like E and C while sensitive skins greatly appreciate soothing ingredients like chamomile and aloe vera.

Alcohol

Alcohol is an ingredient that, in most cases, should be avoided. Alcohol causes dehydration by removing most of the skin’s natural oils which can cause some big problems for any skin type that’s already low in the natural oil department. However, for those with especially oily skin that natural oil stripping property can be tremendously beneficial. In these cases, it should still be used sparingly.

How much you can expect to spend on a Fresh toner

Fresh toners typically cost anywhere between $15-$50 depending on the size of the bottle and where you purchase it from. Some Fresh toners are also included in Fresh skin care kits that cost between $70-$100.

Fresh toner FAQ

What’s the difference between an astringent and a toner?

A. Astringents are a specialized version of a toner that’s designed for those with oily skin types. Astringents prep the face like other toners but their main purpose is to strip away excess oils rather than apply more, healthy oils as other toners do. This makes astringents a bad choice for those with dry skins as they will only worsen the dryness of your skin. They also include alcohol which can sap moisture even from oily skin, so use it judiciously.

How often can I apply a facial toner?

A. That depends on the type of toner you have as well as what type of skin you possess. Most toners can be used twice a day, during a morning and evening facial regime. More intense toners should only be used once a day. Those with particularly oily or dry skin types should typically use their toner once a day as well, to avoid adding or removing more oils than is healthy.

What’s the best Fresh toner to buy?

Top Fresh toner

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner

What you need to know: This deep hydration toner from Fresh is a top choice for anyone looking to make their skin that much healthier.

What you’ll love: This toner’s main draw is the large amount of rose-related ingredients, including rosewater, rose flower oil and rose fruit extract. Hyaluronic acid is also included to assist your skin in holding on to natural moisture and your chosen moisturizer.

What you should consider: The price of this Fresh toner can vary greatly depending on the amount of toner included and which storefront you order it from.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Top Fresh toner for the money

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Skincare Set

What you need to know: This Fresh skin care kit contains everything you need to ensure your skin is and looks as healthy as possible.

What you’ll love: This Fresh Rose skin care set includes five products: Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner, Soy Face Cleanser, Rose Face Mask, Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream and Rose Lip Balm. The products are full-sized instead of the sample sizes most kits include.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported the quality of some of the included products were lower than expected, all the products carry a similar floral scent you may not like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Sephora

Worth checking out

Fresh Rose Floral Toner

What you need to know: This Fresh toner is a great option for those who don’t want or need the additional oils of the Deep Hydration model.

What you’ll love: This Fresh toner contains no alcohol and plenty of rosewater, making it a good toner option for those with sensitive skin. The product is applied as a gentle mist, meaning there’s no need to dirty your hands rubbing it in.

What you should consider: Some storefronts ship this product without the sprayer needed to apply the product, meaning you’ll need to have your own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

