Best lip gloss set at Macy’s

Lip gloss was invented by Max Factor to make lips look shiny for films. He created the first lip gloss, called X-Rated, in 1932.

Which lip gloss set at Macy’s is best?

Macy’s is a large department store with a huge selection of cosmetics, and its options in lip gloss sets are no exception. Selecting the right lip gloss set for you can involve considering a lot of factors, including the number of lip glosses in the pack, ingredients, colors and finish. If you are looking for a high-quality lip gloss set at Macy’s, the Smashbox Shine On Gloss Set is a top choice. This five-piece set of full-size lip glosses is moisturizing, non-sticky and hydrating, so your lips look fuller. The formula evenly builds sheer to medium color and contains vitamin E to keep your lips soft.

What to know before you buy a lip gloss set at Macy’s

Size of lip glosses and sets

Lip gloss sets at Macy’s come in a variety of sizes, both in number of lip glosses and the size of the lip glosses themselves. If you are looking for a set that includes lots of different colors to try or carry with you in your purse, one with lots of different mini colors is a great choice. If you’d prefer a set with fewer colors that will each last you longer, choose one with a few different colors in full-sized bottles.

Ingredients

Since lip gloss goes on your mouth, you need to be careful that you select a set that does not contain any ingredients that may cause irritation. If you are particularly sensitive to allergens or prone to dry lips, you should avoid any lip glosses that contain harsh formulas or chemicals, such as synthetic fragrances, parabens, phthalates or alcohol. A lot of lip glosses are formulated with petroleum, which is what gives them their shiny appearance, but if you have sensitive skin or lips, this could also be the cause of irritation.

What to look for in a quality lip gloss set at Macy’s

Pigment

Lip glosses come in different levels of pigmentation to create a variety of looks. If you want your lip gloss to stand out when worn alone or just want a bright color underneath the shine, choose a pack with highly pigmented colors. If you just want a clear or subtle shine to layer on top of lipstick, clear or lightweight glosses are a great option.

Moisturizing

A lot of lip glosses now add moisturizing ingredients so they can condition your lips while making them shine! If you are concerned that your lips are dry or you just want to make sure your lips stay hydrated throughout the day, choose a lip gloss pack that offers moisturizing formulas.

Texture

Every lip gloss will feel different when worn, so selecting the right texture is essential to the product being comfortable. Look for a non-sticky formulation to avoid clumping on your lips or a feeling like your lips are stuck together.

How much you can expect to spend on a lip gloss set at Macy’s

The price of lip gloss sets at Macy’s vary substantially depending on brand, item size and the number of lip glosses in the pack. You can generally expect to pay $20-$75 per lip gloss set.

Lip gloss set at Macy’s FAQ

How do you apply lip gloss?

A. While some people prefer to wear lip gloss all over their lips like lipstick, this can cause the gloss to smudge outside of your lip line. Instead, use the included applicator to apply a dab of lip gloss to the center of your bottom lip, then rub your lips together gently. This will distribute the product across your lips without making a mess. If you want a heavier or more pigmented look, swipe your lip gloss across both of your lips, but stay away from your lip line or the corners of your mouth to avoid any product moving onto your face.

Is wearing lip gloss bad for your lips?

A. Using most lip glosses will not be bad for your lips, though some harsh formulas can have a drying effect that may cause chapped and sensitive lips. Choose a lip gloss pack with hydrating and moisturizing ingredients to ensure that your lips stay healthy, especially if you are wearing the product every day.

What’s the best lip gloss set at Macy’s to buy?

Top lip gloss set at Macy’s

Smashbox Shine On Gloss Set

What you need to know: This five-piece set of full-size lip glosses is moisturizing, non-sticky and hydrating, so your lips look fuller. The formula evenly builds sheer to medium color and contains vitamin E to keep your lips soft.

What you’ll love: The lip glosses are free from parabens, phthalates, silicone, gluten, triclosan and formaldehyde. They can be worn by themselves or on top of lipstick to add a glossy effect.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the glosses had a slight smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top lip gloss set at Macy’s for the money

Mac Hypnotizing Holiday Tiny Tricks Mini Lipglass Set

What you need to know: This long-lasting, three-piece set is available in either cool or warm shades. The lip glosses are highly pigmented, non-sticky and contain jojoba oil to soften and condition your lips.

What you’ll love: The glosses have a glass-like finish if layered, or a subtle sheen if you prefer a natural look. They can be worn by themselves or on top of lipstick.

What you should consider: The lip glosses are mini-sized.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Bobbi Brown Sweet Indulgences Mini Gloss Set

What you need to know: This four-piece set of nutrient-rich glosses features high-shine and hydrating color. The formula contains a blend of botanical oils for a cushiony, comfortable feel without being sticky.

What you’ll love: The glosses glide on smoothly and moisturize lips. They can be worn by themselves or on top of lipstick for a glossy finish.

What you should consider: The lip glosses are mini-sized.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

