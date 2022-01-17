Gold lipstick can be as casual or as fancy as you want. Pair it with extra gold or toned- down accessories, depending on your mood.

Which gold lipstick is best?

Lipstick can be a fantastic way to express yourself — there are so many types, in countless colors, that anyone can find multiple options to choose from. Gold lipstick, in particular, looks great on anyone, and you can find it in various shades depending on what you like most. The best gold lipstick is the Mac Frost Lipstick in Bronze Shimmer.

What to know before you buy a gold lipstick

Making a statement

Although less dramatic than black or deep purple, gold lipstick might still seem over the top if you’re used to wearing nudes or classic reds. However, it’s still an approachable choice anyone can pull off. It might look a bit odd in a standard office environment, but you could try wearing a sheer layer to ease yourself in. Gold lipstick is also fantastic for a special event. Think of it as the gold jewelry of your makeup and apply it whenever you’d normally wear gold accessories.

Prep work

To make sure your lipstick looks beautiful and immaculate, there’s prep you should do ahead of time. This is especially true for shades such as gold, because imperfections and fading will be more noticeable. Exfoliate your lips thoroughly to remove dead skin and leave a smooth canvas to work on. Use lip liner or primer to establish a comfortable base before applying your lipstick. These steps may take more time but your lipstick will look better and last longer.

Other makeup

Depending on the vibe you’re going for, it’s worth thinking about how gold lipstick will work with the rest of your makeup — whether you want to also add gold eyeliner or highlight, or try something completely different. If you have the time, experiment with different looks and take pictures to compare after. Being able to see what you like in this way will let you quickly put together the perfect look for any event.

What to look for in a quality gold lipstick

Shade of gold

Not every brand has the same shade of gold. Some brands offer a bronze-gold or a rose-gold. You can pick whatever resonates with you the most, but if you’re unsure, go with what looks best with your skin tone or the type of jewelry you normally wear.

Opacity

Some gold lipsticks are opaque, so that, once applied, your lips look like solid gold. Others are more sheer and create a frosted effect. Which you get is a matter of taste, though opaque gold lipstick is going to make a bigger statement than a sheer one. A sheer gold lipstick will look great in casual settings, while an opaque one will work best in fancy settings.

Finish

Without a shimmer or glitter finish, a gold lipstick can risk simply looking yellow. Most gold lipsticks have a degree of shimmer or glitter once applied. Shimmer is more comfortable to wear, as the particles are much smaller. Although glitter lipstick looks fun, the larger particles may be less safe or more likely to flake off. Research carefully and be mindful of potential risk factors if you choose a gold lipstick with a glitter finish.

How much you can expect to spend on a gold lipstick

A gold lipstick can cost from $4-$25.

Gold lipstick FAQ

What shade of gold should I choose for my skin tone?

A. If you don’t already wear gold jewelry, it’s best to swatch the options in person. In general a classic gold lipstick will look good on any skin tone, but try them out to see what you like best.

Can I wear gold lipstick with silver accents?

A. You absolutely can, but be mindful of how you pair them. If you wear gold lipstick with silver eyeliner or eyeshadow, use both gold and silver jewelry to tie the look together.

What are the best gold lipsticks to buy?

Top gold lipstick

Mac Frost Lipstick in Bronze Shimmer

What you need to know: While more on the bronze side of gold, this shimmery lipstick would look great on anyone.

What you’ll love: Easy to layer over other lipsticks, this golden bronze shade is also beautiful on its own. It can be worn very sheer or more opaque, depending on the look you want. Mac is known for high quality lipstick and this one is no exception.

What you should consider: Some find the price too high. You will most likely need lip liner or primer with it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gold lipstick for money

Maybelline Color Sensational in White Gold

What you need to know: This pale gold shade has a gorgeous matte metallic finish.

What you’ll love: With the slightest pink tint, this gold lipstick would be perfect on someone with cooler undertones, or as a vivid contrast to dark skin. It has just enough yellow gold notes to work on warm skin tones as well.

What you should consider: It has less staying power than other options and could be too pale for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sephora Collection #LipStories Natural Wonders in Sandblasted

What you need to know: This limited-edition shimmer is inspired by the desert sands at sunrise.

What you’ll love: Sandblasted leans warm and pink, making it not a traditional gold, but gold enough for everyday use. There’s a fair amount of glittery shimmer, which makes it eye-catching. It goes on sheer, perfect for a subtle touch.

What you should consider: Some find it drying and easily transferred. The packaging is also flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

