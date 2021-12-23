Everything you need for the best possible shave

If you have sensitive skin, steer clear of shaving products with fragrances or alcohol-based formulas, as they tend to be irritating.

What do you need for the best possible shave?

Shaving can be tedious, but it doesn’t have to be. Whether you’ve been shaving for 20 years or 20 days, there are steps you can take to make shaving simple.

The best way to make your shaving experience more manageable is to have the right tools. Of course, you’ll need a good razor, but there are also many accessories you should consider.

What’s essential to the best possible shave?

Razor

Naturally, a razor is most important. You can use an electric razor to trim your facial hair, but it won’t deliver a close shave, so you’ll need to use a traditional razor if you want the best shave possible. You can also run an electric shaver over your facial hair to trim it before using a regular razor for an easier cut.

You can opt for either disposable razors or razors with replaceable blades. You’ll get more bang for your buck with disposables, as replaceable blades are usually more expensive. However, razor refills often feature multiple blades, which are able to deliver a closer shave than disposable razors, which usually only feature double-edged blades.

Shaving cream

If you’ve got shaving experience, you already know that cream is necessary for the best possible shave. Shaving cream helps keep the skin hydrated, helps prevent skin irritation, and significantly reduces the chances of nicking or cutting yourself.

Creams and foams are thick and the preferred option for many, but you can also use a shaving gel, which has a lighter consistency and therefore is more transparent, allowing you to see better. Plus, shaving gels tend to be more effective than foams at keeping the skin hydrated.

Pre-shave treatments and aftershave

If you have sensitive skin, apply a pre-shave treatment before you get down to business. A pre-shave treatment adds another layer of protection underneath the shaving cream or gel. It’s also effective at softening and hydrating the skin, so the razor is less likely to tug at the hair, resulting in a smoother shave.

Aftershave balms and oils contain skin-soothing ingredients that help moisturize the skin. Scented aftershaves are popular, but some find that they irritate the skin further after shaving.

What you need for the best possible shave

Razors for the best possible shave

Gillette ProGlide Shield Razor

This razor handle comes packaged with four 5-blade ProGlide Shield refills. The innovative FlexBall technology lets the blade adjust to the contours of the face as it glides, allowing a smoother shave. The included blades also feature a precision trimmer for lineups, letting you define your cheek and neck lines.

Sold by Amazon

Dollar Shave Club 4-Blade Razor & Handle Starter Set For All-Terrain Shaving

Look no further if you’re looking for a solid starter shaving kit. This kit comes with a diamond-pattern grip handle and two 4-blade cartridges that deliver precision cuts for a close and smooth shave.

Sold by Kohl’s

Men’s Gillette Sensor Plus2 Disposable Razor With Powder Lubrastrip 52 Razors

Unless you have sensitive skin, you can save a ton of money with this 52-pack of disposable razors. They’re basic double-edged blades, but they have a solid handle for superior control and a lubricating strip that’ll leave your face feeling hydrated and refreshed.

Sold by Amazon

Philips Norelco Cordless Electric Shaver With Precision Trimmer

This electric shaver is excellent for trimming down long facial hair before applying a razor. It can be used in both wet and dry conditions and features three floating heads with ComfortGlide rings that help prevent skin irritation. Plus, it has a rechargeable battery, making it great for traveling.

Sold by Amazon

Foams and gels for the best possible shave

Duke Cannon Supply Co. Superior Grade Shaving Cream

You’ll get a better shave using this cream without the irritation of razor burn or cuts. It contains soothing ingredients like shea butter and aloe vera for moisturizing and macadamia nut oil for softening the hair and skin, allowing for the best shave possible.

Sold by Kohl’s

Gillette Sensitive Skin Shaving Gel

This shaving gel is inexpensive, but it’s suitable for all skin types as it features specially formulated lubricants for preventing irritation and providing a smooth, clean shave. Also, it’s fragranced lightly, so it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin and has a subtle lathering effect.

Sold by Amazon

The Art of Shaving Men’s Shaving Cream in Lavender

This shaving cream is expensive, but it has a formula consisting of high-grade natural ingredients like coconut oil and glycerin. It helps soften facial hair and leaves skin feeling hydrated and smooth.

Sold by Amazon

Pre-shave and aftershave treatments for the best possible shave

Williams Lectric Electric Razor Pre-Shave

This pre-shave treatment helps significantly reduce friction and skin irritation while shaving. Its formula contains a soothing green tea complex that’s highly effective at moisturizing the skin and causes hairs to stand rigid, allowing for an ultra-smooth shave.

Sold by Amazon

Nivea Soothing Post-Shave Balm

Nivea is known for its top-of-the-line skin care products, and it delivers with this aftershave balm. It contains high-quality natural ingredients such as chamomilla recutita, making it an effective post-shave treatment for preventing skin irritation.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Bee Bald Post-Shave Healing Balm

This balm has a post-shave healing effect, ideal for sensitive skin. It uses natural herb ingredients to treat redness, razor burn, and other irritations effectively and quickly after shaving.

Sold by Amazon

