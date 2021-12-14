If you don’t want to use a color-safe conditioner, you can still preserve your dye by limiting your washes and only washing your hair in cold water.

Which rose gold hair colors are best?

Rose gold hair color is light, beautiful and shimmery. It’s a trend that’s only gotten better as it’s gone on. Not only is it lovely on everyone, but it’s natural enough to be allowed in most professional spaces. It’s colorful but neutral enough to easily match any eye color or outfit. You can dye your whole head or just add a few highlights for an equally great style.

No matter what your current hair color, oVertone Semi-Permanent Conditioner will give you a lovely look. It’s damage-free and easy to apply.

What to know before you buy rose gold hair color

Where to apply

Before you purchase hair color, decide whether you want to dye your entire head or add some highlights. This will help you determine how much you need to buy and how strong it should be. Highlights will require a much more precise application, so be sure you are prepared with the correct tools and experience before you start the process. If you want a clean look but aren’t confident in your skills, consider asking a more experienced friend to help you.

How long you want it to last

Hair color can last as short as one day or as long as several months, depending on what the product is meant for and how you maintain it. Some are meant to wash out fairly quickly, while others are salon quality and last for a long time. The right time frame for you will depend on the occasion and the situation you’re dyeing your hair for. If you want to try a color on to see if you like it before you commit, it may be best to start with a one-day application. If you want it to last longer and look bolder, you should go with a permanent or semi-permanent dye, and leave it on for the maximum time recommended.

How to apply

Some hair dye requires developers, while others are ready to use out of the tube. At-home dyeing will require proper equipment for a clean and safe application. It can be dangerous if you don’t follow the instructions, especially if you’re bleaching your hair. Be sure you have latex gloves to protect your hands, a quality brush to apply color with precision and lotion to line your hair with to prevent skin staining.

What to look for in quality rose gold hair color

Dark hair coverage

If you have dark hair but don’t want to bleach it before dyeing, look for a hair dye that’s designed to cover darker shades. Be sure to look at the before and after pictures on multiple shades so you know how it will appear on yours before you invest your time and money. You may want to look for one with gray hair coverage as well if you experience that.

Consistency

Hair color can be applied in several ways. Some are spray-on, though those typically don’t last very long. There are longer-lasting ones that are cream-based and foamy that are made to prevent stains on your skin. Some are thick gels in a tube or pot that deeply penetrate your hair strands. Always check if the dye needs to be mixed with a developer before applying.

Shades

There are many rose gold shades to choose from. Keep your hair color in mind, as the appearance of the shade will vary based on the color you’re applying it to. For darker hair, you may want to avoid lighter tones. You can go with a metallic or platinum rose gold, a brown-toned rose gold, or even light pink or rose quartz. These are all beautiful options and most will show up well on light hair.

How much you can expect to spend on rose gold hair color

Rose gold hair color typically costs between $10-$35, depending on how long it lasts and the quality of the ingredients.

Rose gold hair color FAQ

Is rose gold hair dye vegan?

A. It depends on the product, but most modern hair dyes are vegan and cruelty-free. Always check the label or description before buying to be sure.

How can you get the longest-lasting color?

A. Use a permanent dye for the longest use. Leave it on for the maximum amount of time recommended, but no more. You can also lengthen the life of the color by using color conditioners or color-safe shower products.

What’s the best rose gold hair color to buy?

Top rose gold hair color

oVertone Semipermanent Conditioner

What you need to know: This is a pot of beautiful colored conditioning cream dye for easy application.

What you’ll love: The 8-ounce pot lasts for multiple uses. It’s cruelty-free, safe and healthy for all hair types. It offers gray coverage and shows up on dark hair without bleach.

What you should consider: It isn’t as bright on dark hair. Some customers experienced stains on their scalp.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rose gold hair color for the money

L’Oreal Paris Colorista One-Day Dye

What you need to know: This easy-to-apply color spray is meant for temporary use.

What you’ll love: It’s a vivid dye without any bleach or commitment. It’s a good way to try out the color or dress up in costume for one night. It also has great gray coverage.

What you should consider: According to users, it washes out after only a day and gets everywhere when you apply it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Keracolor Clendtioner Hair Dye

What you need to know: This color-depositing conditioner is meant for maintaining rose gold hair.

What you’ll love: This product offers bold and beautiful color for all hair types. It enhances with each wash. It’s brightening, easy to apply and brings washed-out color to life.

What you should consider: Your hair needs to be dyed with another product first for best results. It’s not for gray hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

