Best Mizani hair product

Mizani offers two-day hair training and certification through their course called Mizani Texpert Academy.

Which Mizani hair product is best?

Mizani products cater to curly hair, a hair type often forgotten by professional haircare brands despite being over half of the world’s population hair type. If you’re looking for a product to moisturize, protect and nourish your curly hair, you can’t go wrong with this high-quality, trusted beauty brand.

Mizani’s 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner works on all hair types, whether thin and straight or thick and curly. It has a moisturizing formula that leaves your hair shiny and frizz-free while protecting it from all heated styling tools.

What to know before you buy a Mizani hair product

What is Mizani?

The Mizani brand arose due to a lack of salon-quality hair products for natural curls. The company innovated hundreds of hair products to cater to all curly hair types: styling creams, conditioners, shampoos, primers, serums, treatments and masks. Their products work on eight hair types and many different styles including natural, straightened, braided and twisted.

Company guarantees

Mizani offers a range of products that work on every level of coiled, curly and wavy hair. They contain eco-friendly and natural ingredients such as shea butter, charcoal, spirulina, rose water, Moroccan clay, menthol, honey, eucalyptus, cucumber extract and beeswax. They are also rich in natural oils such as coconut, sunflower seed, avocado, almond, safflower, peppermint, olive fruit, jojoba, cranberry seed, castor and argan oil.

These ingredients contain essential vitamins to promote hair growth, reduce breakage and moisturize your hair.

Identify your type

Before purchasing a product, identify your hair as one of Mizani’s eight different types by observing its natural state and your typical styling techniques.

Type 1 is relatively straight with slight curling. This kind of hair is thin or thick and less prone to frizziness.

is relatively straight with slight curling. This kind of hair is thin or thick and less prone to frizziness. Type 2 has loose waves with little frizziness and is thin or thick.

has loose waves with little frizziness and is thin or thick. Type 3 has uniform waves that are thin or thick but is prone to frizziness.

has uniform waves that are thin or thick but is prone to frizziness. Type 4 is curly and comes in spiral, ringlet and corkscrew shapes. This hair is thick but very likely to frizz.

is curly and comes in spiral, ringlet and corkscrew shapes. This hair is thick but very likely to frizz. Type 5 is very curly and looped in tight coils. This hair is more compact but less voluminous than Type 4.

is very curly and looped in tight coils. This hair is more compact but less voluminous than Type 4. Type 6 hair is thick and thin with loose coils. These curls are prone to frizziness and tangling.

hair is thick and thin with loose coils. These curls are prone to frizziness and tangling. Type 7 is a loose afro with very coiled, thin, frizzy, easily tangled and knotted hair.

is a loose afro with very coiled, thin, frizzy, easily tangled and knotted hair. Type 8 is a tight afro with coiled and zigzagged hair. The texture is thick or thin and is possibly frizzy and easily tangled.

Mizani determines which products work best for you by evaluating your hair type, how often you change it, your main concerns and what products you usually use.

What to look for in a quality Mizani hair product

Compatibility

Above all else, search for a product formulated for your hair type. Identify what type of curls you have and check the bottle to guarantee the formula works on everyone or yours specifically. People with especially thin or thick hair should always check testimonials to see how similar hair textures reacted to the product.

Moisturization

These hair products have ingredients that moisturize your hair from the follicle to the tip. Although Mizani uses many natural products, certain moisturizing ingredients keep your hair from frizzing and breaking into dead-ends.

Honey is a natural humectant, naturally retaining and preserving moisture.

is a natural humectant, naturally retaining and preserving moisture. Coconut oil strengthens hair by retaining protein content.

strengthens hair by retaining protein content. Avocado oil has vitamins B and E and strengthens and moisturizes hair.

has vitamins B and E and strengthens and moisturizes hair. Shea butter contains vitamins A and E and has a high-fat content that reduces breakage and dryness.

Protection

Unless choosing to rock an all-natural style, you likely use heated products to manage your curly hair. Whether using a blow dryer, straightening iron, curling wand, hair crimper or heated hairbrush, any cream or spray product should provide a protective shield against heat.

If your product does not protect against heat, check that it doesn’t increase vulnerability to heated products.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mizani hair product

Most cost $4-$8 per fluid ounce and are around $20 per bottle.

Mizani hair product FAQ

Do Mizani hair products have harmful ingredients?

A. Many Mizani hair products are silicone-, sulfate- and paraben-free.

Who owns Mizani?

A. L’Oreal, a self-care and beauty company, owns Mizani.

What’s the best Mizani hair product to buy?

Top Mizani hair product

Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner

What you need to know: This is a nourishing leave-in conditioner spray for all hair types that moisturizes your hair while protecting it from heated tools.

What you’ll love: This has coconut oil to moisturize your hair, along with other natural products such as sunflower seed extract, olive fruit oil, and Sativa seed oil. Apply this as needed to damp hair for any styling purpose.

What you should consider: It is more expensive than other leave-in conditioners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Top Mizani hair product for the money

Mizani Coconut Souffle Light Moisturizing Hairdress

What you need to know: This styling gel works on all hair types and is made with ingredients that nourish and strengthen hair.

What you’ll love: This costs $2 per fluid ounce and is applied daily or as needed. It is made with coconut oil and Sativa seed oil to moisturize hair and provide long-lasting shine, building up your hair’s natural protective oils and minimizing frizz.

What you should consider: The container is small though only small amounts of product are used per application (one jar lasts a long time).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mizani Thermastrength Heat Protecting Serum

What you need to know: This is for Type 5-8 hair and is a lightweight moisturizer that protects your hair from heated tools.

What you’ll love: This hair serum formula includes shea butter and mineral oil for moisturizing your hair and reducing breakage and dryness. It controls frizziness and soothes fraying hair strands while protecting your hair from blow-drying, curling and straightening tools.

What you should consider: It has a strong scent that people either love or hate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

