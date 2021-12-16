Best fast-drying hair turbans

Unlike traditional towels, fast-drying hair turbans are lightweight on the scalp and don’t pull at the roots.

Which fast-drying hair turban is best?

For many people with long, thick hair, blow-drying can be time-consuming and quite the hassle. Fast-drying hair turbans are made with absorbent fabric such as microfiber to speed up the drying process without the heat damage that blow dryers often cause. If you’re looking for a hair turban that can not only dry your hair but also leave it feeling soft and healthy, The Perfect Haircare Ultra-Fine Microfiber Hair Wrap is the top selection.

What to know before you buy a fast-drying hair turban

Turban size

On any hair turban description, be sure to look for the measurements prior to purchasing. If the turban is shorter than your hair, it may be difficult stuffing your hair into it, as well as causing it to dry in an inconsistent way. If your hair is thick, check out the width in particular to make sure it’s wide enough so you don’t have any stray hairs outside of the turban. Having the right size turban for your hair length and thickness is very important to dry your hair fully and for the turban to be comfortable.

Use

Some fabrics may be better for certain uses than others. For example, if you plan on wearing the turban to bed, avoid scratchy, towel-like fabric and instead look for a turban that’s soft and smooth, consisting of nylon, microfiber, polyester or polyamide.

What to look for in a quality fast-drying hair turban

Absorbency

A quality fast-drying hair turban should be made of material that’s absorbent in order to help dry the hair either before blow-drying or if you opt out of using a hair dryer to avoid damage.

Button to hold towel in place

What makes a hair turban so convenient is that you can keep moving without a bulky towel getting in the way. When looking for a hair turban, make sure there’s either a button loop system or tie to keep it securely in place.

How much you can expect to spend on a fast-drying hair turban

Depending on how many come in a pack as well as the size and quality of material, fast-drying hair turbans generally range from $10-$30.

Fast-drying hair turban FAQ

Why not just use a regular towel?

A. Wrapping your hair in a traditional towel tends to pull the roots of the hair, especially if you keep it on longer than a few minutes. A fast-drying hair turban is lightweight and won’t pull the roots if it’s made of quality material.

How long can I keep a hair turban on?

A. It’s generally recommended to take the turban off after around 20 minutes, then style with the product you use and air dry the rest; however, it depends on length, thickness and texture of your hair.

What’s the best fast-drying hair turban to buy?

Top fast-drying hair turban

The Perfect Haircare Ultra-Fine Microfiber Hair Wrap

What you need to know: This large turban is great for thick, long hair, as it’s 40 by 27.5 inches long.

What you’ll love: A brush is included that helps speed up the hair drying process without causing frizziness. It has five different ways it can wrap your hair: front twist, back twist, plopping, plunking or a bun. The string tie in the back securely holds the wrap in place, giving you freedom to move around with ease.

What you should consider: It may feel too big on shorter hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fast-drying hair turban for the money

BeOffer Microfiber Hair Towel Wraps

What you need to know: This set is a great deal: three super-absorbent twist turbans for the price of one.

What you’ll love: Each towel is a different color and features a button on the back to keep it secure. The material is 80% polyester and 20% nylon, so it’s very lightweight. Generally, these towels can fit just about any hair length.

What you should consider: Although they’re solid, these are not the most absorbent towels compared to others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap

What you need to know: These microfiber towel wraps are perfect for thicker hair, as they can absorb up to ten times their weight in moisture.

What you’ll love: This two-pack of thick yet lightweight hair towel wraps work fast to speed up the hair drying process. Made of polyester and polyamide, these towels are long-lasting and durable. The simple loop system makes it easy to use.

What you should consider: These are not the best option for extremely long hair; they work better on short to medium length.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Duomishu Microfiber Hair Wrap Turban

What you need to know: This is a basic but stylish microfiber turban that’s best for everyday use.

What you’ll love: This three-pack features a pop of color in a striped pattern and is made of microfiber fabric for absorbency. It has a user-friendly button and loop closure. You can wash these turbans and they remain durable and absorbent.

What you should consider: These may not last as long as some turbans, depending on how often they’re used.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Laluztop Towel Wrap With Button

What you need to know: This two-pack consists of simple towel wraps made of 80% bamboo fiber and 20% polyester.

What you’ll love: The charcoal nanoparticles within the bamboo fiber allow the fabric to dry faster than cotton and other similar materials. They’re soft on different hair types and gentle on delicate, fine hair textures.

What you should consider: These are not the best option for extremely long hair, but instead short to medium length.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Mary Hicks writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.