Best sandalwood cologne

The original Eau de Cologne was launched in 1709 by Giovanni Maria Farina. He named his fragrance in honor of his hometown in Cologne, Germany.

Which sandalwood colognes are best?

The best way to upgrade your grooming ritual is to add a bit of fragrance with the right sandalwood cologne. Sandalwood has a natural and masculine scent that will be sure to add a level of attraction to any situation. Although sandalwood is just a singular fragrance note, it has become very popular and can vary with other ingredients for a timeless scent. For a long-lasting, pleasant fragrance the The Art of Shaving Intense, Sandalwood & Cypress is the top choice.

What to know before you buy sandalwood cologne

Size and amount

This is one of the key aspects that will determine the price of your sandalwood cologne. They are usually measured by fluid ounces and go up in price for larger bottles. If you’re familiar with a sandalwood cologne and enjoy the scent, it may be best to buy a larger size so that you’ll have to purchase it less often. However, if you haven’t tried it out yet, it’s best to start with smaller sizes to get a better idea of your preferences without spending any unnecessary money.

Application

Most sandalwood colognes are sprayed on with a nozzle that sprays a very fine mist that won’t show up on clothing or fabric. Some other colognes come in a roll-on bottle that provides a light layer of fragrance and others can even come in a balm that can be rubbed into the skin. Aftershave options are available as well, but most often do not provide the same level of fragrance. It’s best to consider which one you prefer.

Preference

One’s own body chemistry can greatly affect the scent of sandalwood colognes. Two different people can smell a cologne and have two completely different reactions from the same scent. Much like taste, scent is a primal sense that brings up memories and emotions in the subconscious mind. It’s always best to try a small amount first and see if you enjoy it enough to wear it often.

Fragrance notes

Sandalwood is a fragrance note but just one of very many. It falls into the category of dry woods, but there are other categories that combine to create a fine scent. Citrus notes, mossy woods, floral and green are just a few that can be mixed into sandalwood to create a unique scent. It’s best to look at these notes to get a better idea of the right sandalwood cologne for you.

What to look for in a quality sandalwood cologne

Strength

With any cologne, less is always more. The best thing to have is a sandalwood cologne that provides a light scent without being overpowering or overbearing. It should be light enough while remaining strong enough for the scent to last throughout the day.

Designer

There are many different designers of sandalwood cologne and it is certainly worth noting which brands you trust or enjoy most. Oftentimes, they are made by the same designers of clothing lines and fashion brands. It’s worth considering which brands you trust most to give your scents a complementary match to your personal style.

Ingredients

It’s best to look at which sandalwood colognes contain alcohol or oils as they may irritate the skin. To avoid any reaction, it’s best to start with the fragrance applied to a small patch of skin on the wrist and wait to make sure that it doesn’t dry out your skin or cause any irritation.

How much you can expect to spend on sandalwood cologne

Fluid ounces, designer brands, and application styles are going to be the main factors when it comes to the price of a sandalwood cologne. You should expect to pay anywhere from $20-$100 for a quality bottle.

Sandalwood cologne FAQ

Can I have an allergic reaction to a sandalwood cologne?

A. Although rare, it is possible to have an allergic reaction or skin irritation from a sandalwood cologne. It’s best to try out a small amount on your wrist and let it sit throughout the day before properly applying.

What is sandalwood?

A. Sandalwood is a class of wood from trees in the genus Santalum that are heavy, yellow and fine-grained. Unlike many other aromatic woods, they retain their fragrance for decades. The oil is extracted from the woods for use and it is considered one of the most expensive woods in the world.

What are the best sandalwood colognes to buy?

Top sandalwood cologne

The Art of Shaving Intense, Sandalwood & Cypress

What you need to know: This long-lasting, masculine scent is perfect for anyone looking for a fragrance to upgrade their grooming ritual.

What you’ll love: A classic and sophisticated aroma of sandalwood and earth with a nostalgic undertone that holds its fragrance throughout the day. Made from a trusted brand in the world of men’s grooming products.

What you should consider: A small number of customer reviews state that there is a possibility of manufacturing defects, such as too much alcohol or a defective spray nozzle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sandalwood cologne for the money

Taylor of Old Bond Street Sandalwood Cologne

What you need to know: Perfect for all occasions, this scent is great for anyone looking for a masculine scent to add confidence to their routine.

What you’ll love: An all-time English classic, this sandalwood cologne is historic and timeless. It has no fillers and delivers the pure scent of sandalwood for a solid, long-lasting and strong scent.

What you should consider: Some claim the scent is a little too old-fashioned and is in need of a modern update.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

St. James of London Sandalwood & Bergamot Cologne

What you need to know: This sandalwood cologne is 100% all-natural, which makes it perfect for all skin types and sensitivities.

What you’ll love: Alcohol-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free, this sandalwood cologne is perfect for those with sensitive skin or allergies. It provides an unforgettably elegant and masculine scent that makes a statement with a powerful yet light touch.

What you should consider: The scent may not be as long-lasting as other competitors and some customers complain about the application being slightly soapy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alec Welsh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.