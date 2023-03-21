Which Acqua di Parma perfume is best?

Acqua di Parma is an Italian lifestyle brand created by Carlo Magnani in 1916. The brand started with a small factory in Parma and has since become known as a symbol of Italian luxury, producing perfumes, leather accessories, candles and personal-care products.

Acqua di Parma fragrances are charming, sophisticated and luxuriously crafted. For a scent that’s appealing and lively, the Acqua di Parma Colonia Cologne Spray is the best.

What to know before you buy an Acqua di Parma perfume

Fragrance families

Most fragrances are in the woody, fresh, floral or amber musk family. They can also be a cross between two or more families, depending on the type of perfume. You can use a scent family to know the best time to wear a perfume. For example, heavy scents in the woody or amber musk families are better at night, while lighter scents such as floral or fresh fragrances are great for day wear.

Additionally, perfumes have top, heart and base notes. These are the components of the fragrance that are noticeable at different times. The top notes are the first notes you smell immediately after you wear the perfume, but they don’t last long. The heart and base notes come right afterward, and are the scents that stay longest on your skin.

Testing

A great way to test a perfume is by using a scent blotter. These are porous cardboard strips that give you a full profile of all the notes. You pass the strip through a spritz of your perfume and wait a few seconds before doing a sniff test.

If you don’t have a scent blotter, you can spritz a little of the perfume on your arm and wait for the dry-down. This lets the perfume merge properly with your skin chemistry. Keep in mind that the body lotion you use before testing the perfume should have little or no fragrance so it doesn’t alter your scent.

Fragrance concentration

A perfume’s fragrance and alcohol concentration determine how strong its scent is and how long it lasts when worn.

Extrait de parfums have the highest concentration, at 40%, and last about six to eight hours.

have the highest concentration, at 40%, and last about six to eight hours. Eau de parfums have a 20% concentration and last anywhere between four to eight hours on the skin.

have a 20% concentration and last anywhere between four to eight hours on the skin. Eau de toilettes and colognes have lesser concentrations, 5% to 15%, and last only a couple of hours.

What to look for in a quality Acqua di Parma perfume

Signature style

Acqua di Parma perfumes are known for their light, refreshing scent. The crisp fragrances have been popular since their debut and have remained just as iconic undergoing slight changes but maintaining their originality.

The perfumes also maintain their original yellow packaging, reflecting the sun’s bright energy. Some items also come in blue packaging to symbolize the beautiful colors of the Italian Mediterranean.

Versatility

The blend of fragrance families in Acqua di Parma perfumes is balanced and versatile, great for almost any occasion or mood. Whether you’re drawn to sweet, lighter scents or stronger, heavier scents, you will find fragrances for any mood.

Great for layering

The ease with which Acqua di Parma fragrances can be layered makes them a good addition to any perfume collection. With scents that can be subtle or strong, they blend well with other perfumes, from the same brand or another. Layering scents takes your perfume game up a notch, letting you put together a sophisticated signature scent.

How much you can expect to spend on an Acqua di Parma perfume

Depending on the size and type, it costs $70-$300.

Acqua di Parma perfume FAQ

Is Acqua di Parma long-lasting?

A. It lasts four to six hours on average. Wearing it on moisturized skin and layering other scents help it last longer.

Does Acqua di Parma test on animals?

A. It is not a cruelty-free brand, nor is it vegan. It sells products in China, which requires animal testing, and is now owned by LVMH, a company that practices animal testing.

What’s the best Acqua di Parma perfume to buy?

Top Acqua di Parma perfume

Acqua di Parma Colonia Cologne Spray For Men

What you need to know: This is the brand’s iconic signature scent, embodying Italian sophistication.

What you’ll love: It is a timeless, refined fragrance with heart notes of lavender and base notes of sandalwood. The top notes add a tinge of citrus, which adds a sweet, fresh scent that invigorates the senses. The fragrance starts out strong and gradually mellows out to perfectly blend with your body, making it great for everyday use.

What you should consider: Some people say it wears off too quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Acqua di Parma perfume for the money

Acqua di Parma Blue Mediterraneo Mini Eau De Toilette Set

What you need to know: This mini set contains five small perfumes.

What you’ll love: It comes in a handcrafted box that makes a great gift set. Its fragrances are selected from the Blue Mediterraneo collection, which features breezy, light and authentic scents inspired by the Mediterranean Sea. They also make great sample bottles before you make a bigger purchase.

What you should consider: They are dabbers, not sprayers, and may be a bit difficult to apply.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Acqua di Parma Essenza Eau De Cologne Spray for Men

What you need to know: This is a classic woodsy fragrance with a slightly modern touch.

What you’ll love: Its sweet citrus heart notes balance the woodsy base notes to give an exquisite sensual scent. The bergamot and white musk add a luxe layer to the fragrance profile and allure. This is similar to the original Colonia fragrance, but with a fresh, sweet modern twist.

What you should consider: It only lasts a couple of hours, so it isn’t best for extended wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.