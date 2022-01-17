Best green color corrector

A beauty blending sponge or small concealer brush can help apply and blend the color corrector to neutralize any redness.

Which green color correctors are best?

A green color corrector works wonders at diminishing the redness on the skin. One notable product is the L’Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream, Anti-Redness neutralizes redness and blends into a universal skin tint. This BB cream can be worn alone or with other makeup, making it a unique multi-benefit green color corrector.

What to know before you buy a green color corrector

How green color corrector works

Complementary colors not only pair well, but they also help cover and neutralize each other when blended. The most noted are red and green. They are complementary colors, but users apply green to calm down redness in the skin and makeup application. The green color corrector cancels out the harsh, bright tones of red, giving skin a more balanced skin tone as a result.

Spot treating vs. full face

The green color corrector can be used all over or as a spot treatment. Like under eye concealers, a color corrector neutralizes another color, evening the skin tone. As a spot treatment, the color corrector covers a specific area like blemishes or bright red birthmarks. Covering the entire face can be done, but usually, the product is not full coverage or a thick product. Using green color correcting all over helps cover redness scattered throughout your face. This type of coverage is minimal, however, compared to spot treating.

Different formulas and packaging

The formula is key when thinking about spot treating and covering your entire face with a green color corrector. Correctors used for spot treating tend to be a thick liquid or a stick formula, whereas all over correctors might be a primer or a cream applied before foundation. The thicker formulas work well when applied in small amounts, allowing you to build to the right coverage you want. The primers and creams are lightweight but effective at reducing the redness in your skin’s tone; however, they cannot cover spots or blemishes as well as a fuller coverage corrector can. Packing can come in many forms, but the most common are tubes, plastic applicators with a wand and small jars for thicker formulas.

What to look for in a quality green color corrector

Neutralize redness

The green shades used in this type of color corrector should be light in color and nearly pastel, not vivid or bright green. Pastel green or light green will help lighten and neutralize the harsh redness in blemishes, scars and birthmarks. The product needs to be the right shade of green and the right thickness and consistency to cover and conceal the redness well enough that once concealer and foundation are applied, no imperfections are detected.

Sweatproof

Whether the green color corrector you choose is in the form of a primer or a liquid applied in certain areas, it should not come off when you sweat. Well formulated cosmetics should account for you to sweat. However, we all perspire differently. Applying the color corrector in layers and building the coverage can help combat this. Also, adding a setting powder and setting spray to your makeup routine can help prevent the color corrector from smudging when you sweat.

All-day wear

Just like being sweatproof, a green color corrector should be comfortable enough to wear all day, as well as providing lasting coverage for the day. Color correctors are typically not the type of product that would be reapplied later on, especially since they are applied before foundation. Look for green color correctors that list “sweatproof” and “long-lasting” in their description.

How much you can expect to spend on a green color corrector

The price range for a green color corrector can range from cheap to expensive at $4-$40.

Green color corrector FAQ

Which green color corrector is best for dry skin?

A. If you have dry skin, look for a color corrector with hydrating properties and ingredients that won’t leave your skin dry and flaky and avoid using formulas that dry in a matte finish.

In what step do you apply a green color corrector?

A. Green color corrector is usually applied before foundation and after moisturizing and priming the skin. If the color corrector is a primer formula, it is still applied before the foundation. However, if you have redness spots that need more attention, you can also use a liquid formula after the primer.

What’s the best green color corrector to buy?

Top green color corrector

L’Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream, Anti-Redness, Green

What you need to know: All-over skin perfector cream that reduces facial redness

What you’ll love: This BB cream cancels out any redness on your face while hydrating and blurring any imperfections like large pores and has next-level color-matching pigments. It can be worn alone or over your moisturizer.

What you should consider: Not recommended for spot treating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top green color corrector for the money

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP HD Studio Photogenic Concealer Wand, Medium Coverage – Green

What you need to know: This liquid color corrector with buildable coverage is affordable.

What you’ll love: The packaging allows you to spot-treat certain areas of your face if needed, and it is suitable for all skin types.

What you should consider: This formula takes a long time to dry and does not always blend well with other concealers or foundations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Color Corrector

What you need to know: This is a long-wear formula that reduces redness in the skin without caking.

What you’ll love: This is a full coverage green color corrector so a little goes a long way, meaning one tube will last you a long time.

What you should consider: It is very expensive for a color corrector.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Sephora

