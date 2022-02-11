Which red eyeliner is best?

What color is more synonymous with attraction than red? It’s the color of passion and strength. When used in eyeliner, it can create some of the most eye-catching or subtly elegant looks in equal measure. There are a huge variety of eyeliner types in the world that each create fundamentally different looks, which can make it difficult to know which eyeliner you really need.

One of the best red eyeliners in general is the NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil in Rust. It comes from a trusted brand and is highly versatile.

What to know before you buy a red eyeliner

Eyeliner types

Eyeliners come in many formulas that allow for all manner of specialized looks.

Pencil and pen: Pencil and pen eyeliners look exactly like they sound: pencil eyeliners wrap makeup in a wooden sleeve that needs to be sharpened just like a pencil, and pen eyeliners use felt tips to draw your looks on. They typically have the widest range of colors and shades and are also the easiest to utilize.

Liquids and gels are more complex to apply, though they enable some of the best and most creative looks. Liquid eyeliners can come in several forms and applicators that can make certain looks easier to achieve, while gels come in pots that require you to use your own applicators. Powder: One of the rarer eyeliner types is powdered eyeliners. They also require the use of your own applicator and need to be mixed with water to be applied, but once it dries, it almost never smudges.

Shade and finish

“Red” covers a massive range of shades, from the darkest reddish-browns to the liveliest pinks. Red eyeliners can also use various finishes that achieve specific looks, like subtle matte finishes or sparkly metallic ones. Try experimenting with color ranges to see what looks you can accomplish.

What to look for in a quality red eyeliner

Durability

Durability refers to how long an eyeliner will last in its case, with differing types of eyeliner lasting for longer periods of time. Liquid and gel eyeliners last the shortest — as little as 3 months before they begin to dry out. Pencils can last much longer, in some cases as long as a year or more, with pen eyeliners lasting somewhere in the middle of the two. Powdered eyeliners can last for several years, potentially.

Brand quality

There are hundreds of cosmetics brands, and most of them are actually different from the others due to specific formulas or proprietary colors. The secret is that many of the cheapest, generic eyeliners can be just as good as the big brands. Don’t be afraid to try out inexpensive makeup — you might end up liking it better.

How much you can expect to spend on a red eyeliner

Depending on the type, amount and brand of eyeliner, you can spend anywhere from less than $5 to hundreds of dollars. Most eyeliners that are middle of the road in all categories cost $15-$30.

Red eyeliner FAQ

Which eyeliner type is best for simple, everyday use?

A. The best eyeliner type for everyday use is the classic pencil eyeliner. Pencil eyeliners are the easiest to apply, as they don’t have the difficult-to-wield properties of liquids and gels. They don’t have the same risks of smudging, either. Many pencil eyeliners are also the most durable for all-day applications. Pen eyeliners can be similarly good choices, though they have a slightly higher risk of smudging and are more difficult to apply.

How do I remove waterproof eyeliner?

A. Waterproof eyeliners are built to last as long as possible and resist most types of liquids that can be used to remove them. The best method is to soak a cloth or cotton makeup pad in an eye makeup remover that’s specifically marketed as being able to remove waterproof makeup, then hold that cloth to your eyes for 30 seconds. Gently wipe away the remnants, using an additional clean cloth if needed, and then wash your skin as normal.

What are the best red eyeliners to buy?

Top red eyeliner

NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil in Rust

What you need to know: This rusty red eyeliner comes from a longtime trusted brand in cosmetics and can be used as eyeshadow as well.

What you’ll love: More than 20 shades of this NYX eyeliner are available to choose from if rust isn’t your color, including a handful in varying shades of red. The pencil application type is easy to wield and apply. NYX doesn’t test their cosmetics on animals.

What you should consider: There’s no twisting or button to force more product out of the casing, meaning the plastic casing must be scraped away during sharpening to reach more product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Top red eyeliner for the money

G2PLUS 12-Piece Eyeliner Cosmetic Set

What you need to know: This 12-piece set of eyeliner pens is an incredibly affordable way to start your eyeliner collection.

What you’ll love: The 12 color options include a few shades of red and brown, two shades of green, purple, blue, orange, black and white. These pens dry quickly and feature a large degree of water resistance. They can also be used as eyeshadow or for coloring eyebrows.

What you should consider: Some consumers felt the quality was too low, while others noted that application takes a larger amount of force than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Inglot AMC Gel Eyeliner (79 Red)

What you need to know: If you’ve only ever used the usual eyeliner types, give this gel option a shot and try out some fresh new looks.

What you’ll love: The red pigment used in this gel eyeliner is one of the brightest and deepest you can find. Once applied, this eyeliner lasts for long periods of time and is resistant to water. The gel dries quickly once applied.

What you should consider: You’ll need to use your own preferred brush type, as this eyeliner doesn’t come with an applicator. It will ruin contact lenses if they come in contact.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

