Best Maybelline eyeliner

If you’d like to wear dark eyeliner but black may be too harsh for the look you envision, consider using a Maybelline liner in brown or charcoal gray shades. While these shades create a softer look, they still add definition and dimension.

Which Maybelline eyeliners are best?

Now and then, it’s worth expanding your horizons and experimenting with new eyeliners. If you’re ready to explore a new formula or color, consider a Maybelline eyeliner.

Maybelline currently has over a dozen eyeliners on the market, some of which are award-winning formulas that are used by professional makeup artists and influencers. If you’re looking for a long-wearing formula, Maybelline Eyestudio Lasting Drama Gel Eye Liner is the top choice for its high pigmentation and smudge-proof finish.

What to know before you buy a Maybelline eyeliner

Types

The Maybelline eyeliner collection includes just about every type of formula, including gel, pencil, liquid and pen varieties. Some of Maybelline’s bestselling liners are part of the TattooStudio collection that features long-lasting and highly pigmented formulas. Most recently, Maybelline has grown its pen liner collection with three new varieties, including one with a curved barrel for precision application.

How to get the best eyeliner application

To get the most out of your Maybelline eyeliner, explore makeup and skin care products that may improve application.

Eye shadow primers provide a flawless base for smoother application, and they may prolong wear time or enhance color vibrancy.

A volumizing mascara adds drama to any eyeliner look, whether it’s a cat-eye or smoky eye.

Because eyebrows frame the face and draw attention to eyes, it’s worthwhile to invest in quality brow-sculpting products, like pomade or pencil.

It’s important to keep the delicate skin around the eyes and lids hydrated, which is why many people use daytime or nighttime eye creams.

What to look for in a quality Maybelline eyeliner

Ingredients

There are well over a dozen Maybelline eyeliners with different formulas, and several of them share the same ingredients. The liquid and pen liners, for example, often contain butylene glycol, propylparaben, sodium lauryl sulfate, potassium sorbate or hydrogenated castor oil. Maybelline’s gel and pencil liners may contain cyclopentasiloxane, dimethicone, silica, carnauba wax or paraffin.

Shade variety

All Maybelline eyeliners are available in black, with some available in more than one shade of it. Most liners are also available in deep brown shades, but only select Maybelline liners have larger shade collections. The TattooStudio Eyeliner Pencil, for instance, comes in five shades including white and navy. Other varieties with more diverse shade collections include Master Precision Ink Metallic Liquid Eyeliner and Eyestudio Lasting Drama Gel Pencil Eyeliner.

Long-wearing formulas

Most Maybelline eyeliners have long-wearing formulas that promise anywhere from 8-36 hours of wear time. Some liners extend wear times with unique formulations and qualities, too. Besides being waterproof, certain varieties are smudge-, transfer-, sebum- and sweat-resistant. For the most part, they’ll stay put until you remove them.

Convenient sharpening

Some Maybelline liners are easier to sharpen than others, and according to some people, it may even impact their buying decision. As expected, liquid and pen liners don’t require sharpening at all. Retractable or self-sharpening liners are sharpened with a couple twists. Traditional pencil liners, on the other hand, require a sharpener — which could get messy when fragments and pigment land on the floor or clothing.

How much you can expect to spend on Maybelline eyeliner

Maybelline traditional and mechanical pencils cost $6-$8, whereas most liquid and gel formulas cost $8-$10. Some retailers sell Maybelline eyeliner sets of two or more liners for $9-$14.

Maybelline eyeliner FAQ

How do I remove long-wearing Maybelline eyeliner?

A. Long-wearing eyeliner, including waterproof formulas, usually require waterproof makeup remover products. Some people are partial to wipes, whereas others may prefer liquid removers or cleansing balms. After using any makeup remover products, you should rinse off all makeup residue from your face with a facial cleanser suitable for your skin.

Is Maybelline eyeliner safe for sensitive eyes?

A. Several Maybelline eyeliners are suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Some of them are ophthalmologist- and dermatologist tested, or they may be free of irritating ingredients like fragrances or oils. With that said, everyone’s skin reacts differently to makeup, and it’s best to discontinue using the eyeliner, or any products for that matter, if you experience irritations or redness.

What’s the best Maybelline eyeliner to buy?

Top Maybelline eyeliner

Maybelline Eyestudio Lasting Drama Gel Eye Liner

What you need to know: A favorite for creating sculpted cat-eye looks, this gel liner comes with a tapered brush for precision application.

What you’ll love: The highly-pigmented gel is oil-free, making it less likely to migrate or smudge. The rich, creamy formula glides across lids and creates sleek, sharp lines. It’s one of the safer, gentler gel liners for sensitive eyes.

What you should consider: It’s only available in two shades, and some wearers note the liner may dry out in the pot sooner than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Top Maybelline eyeliner for the money

Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner

What you need to know: If you want quick-and-easy lines, this liquid pen liner only requires a few swipes to achieve simple looks.

What you’ll love: The liner stays put for up to 24 hours, including if you sweat or spend time in humid areas. Tip is flexible and won’t skip during application. The barrel has a hexagonal design that provides a comfortable, secure grip for more control.

What you should consider: If you don’t store the liner tip-down, pigment may drain away from the tip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Maybelline TattooStudio Sharpenable Gel Eyeliner

What you need to know: The gel eyeliner remains popular for its color intensity, and it’s especially popular for creating smoky or smoldering looks.

What you’ll love: The liner promises up to 36 hours of wear time with a waterproof and smudge-resistant formula. It glides easily across lids, and the creamy formula is soft on dry and mature skin. The liner is beginner-friendly.

What you should consider: A few people found the pencil was unusually difficult to sharpen, even when they used high-quality sharpeners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.