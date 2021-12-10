How this product helped keep my skin blemish-free — even in dirty city air

While I love having a skincare routine, sometimes the last thing I want to do at the end of a long day is a lengthy cleansing ritual. Yet leaving my makeup — and everything else my skin has accumulated during the day — on my face overnight is bound to make me break out. Luckily I discovered a one-step cleansing solution that removes my makeup and refreshes my skin all at once: micellar water.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water easily washes away my makeup and other impurities in a flash, so whether I’m preparing for bed or getting my day started, my skin feels clean and refreshed. If you’re looking for a simpler way to keep your complexion clear and hydrated, here’s what you need to know about this skincare multitasker.

What is Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water?

In the realm of skincare products, micellar water is probably most similar to toner in that it helps remove excess makeup, dead skin and oil, and hydrates skin. However, micellar water also acts as a cleanser thanks to the cleansing compounds that give micellar water its name: They form “micelles,” spherical molecules that clear dirt, effects from pollution and debris from your pores. Micelles make such effective cleansers that they can even erase makeup mistakes and wipe away hair color stains or excess self-tanner.

Garnier’s micellar water is formulated without parabens, sulfates, silicones or fragrance, so it’s gentle yet effective. The formula is tested by dermatologists and ophthalmologists to ensure it’s safe for both skin and eyes. It’s also oil-free, making it suitable for oily and combination skin types.

How Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water works

I use Garnier micellar water at the end of the day to wash away my makeup — even mascara — and prep my skin for a traditional facial cleanser. I use a cotton pad moistened with micellar water to gently wipe away eye makeup, then wipe a second moistened pad all over my face to remove the rest of my makeup.

What you need to know before purchasing Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water works as a one-step cleanser, but I often follow it with a mild toner and a cleanser to make sure my face is completely clean. Micelles can help make skin more permeable, so it actually helps my other skincare products work more effectively. Also, some micellar water users find that the product feels like it leaves an oily residue, so depending on your skin type, you may want to use a cleanser afterward.

I’ve sometimes found that I still need to use a specialized eye makeup remover if I’m wearing waterproof mascara. When you use Garnier micellar water to remove eye makeup, it’s important to hold the soaked cotton pad against your eyelid for a few seconds to give the formula time to start breaking down your eye makeup. This will make it easier to remove and prevent you from having to scrub at the delicate skin of your eye area.

Where to buy Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

The Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water is a multipurpose cleanser that is powerful yet gentle on sensitive skin. You can purchase it at Ulta for only $4.99.

