Best baby pajamas

As soon as a newborn outgrows swaddling, they should be outfitted in a safe pair of pajamas.

Which baby pajamas are best?

Shopping for baby clothes is expensive but exciting. There are hundreds of adorable patterns in the softest fabrics, but there is more to baby clothes shopping than finding the cutest garment. You want a pair of pajamas that are as darling as they are safe, like Carter’s Newborn Koala 2-Way Zip Cotton Sleep & Play pajamas. This onesie is footed with an animal pattern and has a full-body zipper to make midnight diaper changes convenient.

What to know before you buy baby pajamas

Different styles

Baby pajamas come in different styles, appropriate for different seasons and climates. You don’t want to overdress your baby at night and cause them distress and discomfort.

Onesies are one-piece garments that typically snap at your baby’s bottom. They can be long- or short-sleeved and footed- or non-footed. These are winter or summer pajamas and are convenient for late-night diaper changes.

Sleepers , rompers and jumpsuits are styled like onesies but often have closure going all the way up the front in the form of a zipper or buttons. They are made for warm or cold nights.

, and are styled like onesies but often have closure going all the way up the front in the form of a zipper or buttons. They are made for warm or cold nights. Sleepsacks , also known as sleep bags or wearable blankets, are budget-friendly choices that leave room for growth. As the name suggests, this style of clothing wraps around your baby like a blanket and is fastened with straps, making it ideal for cold weather.

, also known as sleep bags or wearable blankets, are budget-friendly choices that leave room for growth. As the name suggests, this style of clothing wraps around your baby like a blanket and is fastened with straps, making it ideal for cold weather. Sleep gowns are one-piece outfits that fit like a onesie but with a skirt-like bottom that has elastic at the bottom. These gowns are versatile and the baby can kick their legs out the bottom at night, making it ideal for both warm and cold temperatures.

are one-piece outfits that fit like a onesie but with a skirt-like bottom that has elastic at the bottom. These gowns are versatile and the baby can kick their legs out the bottom at night, making it ideal for both warm and cold temperatures. Two-piece outfits are pants and shirts meant for older babies.

Wash instructions

Most baby clothes are machine-washable, but check the tags for wash instructions. High-cotton blends should always be washed in cold water and air-dried to avoid shrinkage.

Whether machine- or hand-washed, use a baby laundry detergent that is hypoallergenic and free of common irritants. Avoid drying baby clothes with fabric softener and dryer sheets that can irritate your baby’s skin.

Fire safety

The law requires that baby clothes be either flame-retardant or tight-fitting. Fire-resistant garments are treated with the same chemicals found in baby strollers and car seats; bromine and chlorine. These chemicals are not entirely resistant to fire and do not guarantee a child’s safety. Many parents prefer their baby’s clothes be tight-fitting rather than flame-retardant due to having less chemicals.

What to look for in quality baby pajamas

Material

Cotton is the most popular fabric for baby clothes because it is soft, absorbent and gentle. Organic cotton pajamas are guaranteed to be free of pesticides and chemicals, making them the best choice for baby sleepwear.

Jersey knits, bamboo rayon and fleece are also choice picks.

Proper closure

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises to never put a blanket in a baby’s crib; a pair of pajamas must suffice for warmth and comfort. Avoid strings, cheap fasteners, ribbons and loose clothing that can become tangled with the baby during the night and cause harm. Baby sleepwear should be outfitted with a reliable snap, button or zipper closure. It should make diaper changes easy and be loose enough to fit your finger between the clothing and your baby’s skin.

Overall, a proper pair of pajamas will be secure and keep your baby cozy throughout the night.

Embellishments

Any designs, detailing or fasteners should be on the front of your baby’s pajamas. You do not want details on the back of baby pajamas that are uncomfortable to lay on. When babies are uncomfortable on their back, they roll over and sleep on their stomach during the night, possibly leading to accidental suffocation.

How much you can expect to spend on baby pajamas

Baby pajamas cost $15-$20. You can save money by buying sets discounted to around $10 per pajama piece.

Baby pajamas FAQ

What are the best pajamas for babies?

A. It is recommended to buy pajamas that cover your baby’s arms, legs and feet to regulate temperature. For this reason, footed rompers and onesies are the recommended choice.

How do you know if your baby is too cold?

A. Check if the pajamas are keeping your baby warm by feeling their chest, back and stomach. As long as they are warm to the touch, your baby is fine.

What are the best baby pajamas to buy?

Top baby pajamas

Carter’s Newborn Koala 2-Way Zip Cotton Sleep & Play

What you need to know: This is a cute koala-patterned footed onesie made from 100% cotton.

What you’ll love: This onesie is practical and cozy, guaranteeing your baby comfort and safety through the night. It has a safety tab at the chin and an inverted two-way zipper. The onesie is also machine washable.

What you should consider: It’s white and stains easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Top baby pajamas for the money

Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby Boys’ 3-Pack Pajamas

What you need to know: This pack of three romper pajamas features dinosaur and firetruck patterns.

What you’ll love: These rompers are cotton, guaranteed to be soft and cozy for your baby. They are machine washable and have a zipper running from neck to ankle for convenient diaper changes. There is also a girl version.

What you should consider: The material is thin and will not suffice in cold weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Owlivia Organic Cotton Baby Pajamas

What you need to know: This cute footed onesie is light green with a white feather pattern.

What you’ll love: It’s made of organic cotton, guaranteeing it’s free of chemicals and pesticides. It has a neck-to-toe zipper and a protective tab that keeps your baby safe and allows for convenient diaper changes.

What you should consider: The material is thick, too warm for spring and summer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

