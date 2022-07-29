Which baby bath products do I need?

Bathing your newborn is one of the things that makes new parents the most nervous. Once you have all the essentials and a little experience though, bath time can become a rewarding bonding moment with your new baby.

What to know before you buy baby bath products

By this point, you are probably stocked up on baby wipes and diapers. You might even have your favorite baby blanket and pair of pajamas, but without experience bathing your newborn, you might feel like you’re in over your head. The first step? Don’t overthink it. Keep it simple.

Baby bathtub

Your baby will need their own bathtub and bath mat. If there is something most new parents forget to purchase, it’s a rinsing cup. Don’t forget this essential bathtime item. Having one will make your job a whole lot easier.

Baby soap

You’ll want to use soaps, shampoos and cleansers made specifically for a baby’s delicate skin. Harsh soaps and cleansers can be bad for anyone’s skin, but they can be especially harsh for an infant. If you want more information, take a look at the buying guide for baby shampoos on BestReviews.

Baby towels

Finally, you can turn your attention to what you’ll need after the bath. Make sure you have a soft towel to dry off the baby with. You may want to consider keeping plenty of washcloths on hand for any touch ups needed in between bath times as well.

Best baby bath tubs

Boon Soak 3-Stage Baby Bath Tub

This baby bathtub has a unique contoured shape for ultimate comfort and offers three different positions to use as your baby grows from a newborn to a toddler. Ensuring your baby’s water temperature is always perfect is a breeze with the color-changing plug that monitors the temperature at all times.

Where to buy: Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Sling ’n Seat Bath Tub

This top-of-the-line bathtub adapts to your baby’s size. It begins by forming a supportive and womb-like mesh cradle and can morph into a toddler-sized tub that has room for bath playtime. This bath set includes a squeeze bottle and scoop, so you can safely and easily rinse your baby in a fun way.

Where to buy: Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Summer Infant My Bath Seat

Once your little one has graduated from the baby bath at around five months, this bath seat with a high backrest and sturdy design is the next step. This will allow your little one to clean and play safely in a standard adult-sized bathtub.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best baby towel wraps

Elegant Baby Lambie Bath Wrap Towel

Keep your baby warm and cozy after their bath with an adorable and comfortable 100% terry velour lamb bath wrap. While the hood has an adorable lamb face and hanging tail to make for wildly adorable photos, the water absorbency and wicking ability makes this wrap great for keeping your baby warm and dry.

Where to buy: Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Just Born Geometric Print Hooded Bath Towel

Wrapping your baby up in this hooded bath towel will leave your baby all smiles and can make for a great bonding moment after bath time. Made with 100% cotton, this is ideal for keeping your baby’s freshly cleaned skin incredibly soft.

Where to buy: Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Best baby bath accessories

Frida Baby Control the Flow Bath Rinser

Make bath time just a little simpler and with a few less tears by using this bath pitcher with a 2-in-1 design for newborns to toddlers. This PVC handheld rinser offers a rain-like flow for newborns and a faster flow for toddlers. It has the ability to keep water off of their face and out of their eyes, no matter how fast the water flows.

Where to buy: Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath & Beyond

Leachco Safer Bather Infant Bath Pad in Frog Pond

Designed to create a gentle and safe bathing experience, this bath pad is shaped to comfortably cradle your baby while in the bath and keep water and soap out of their little ears and eyes. This also doubles as a nursing pillow that supports nursing moms by taking pressure off of the arms, shoulders and back.

Where to buy: Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath & Beyond

Best baby bath toys

Munchkin Arctic Floating Bath Game

Keep your baby entertained during bath time with a floating bath game that can be played as a stacking toy or ring toss. This toy includes a floating bear and four fish rings, which allows your child to build hand-eye coordination and fine-tune motor skills while splashing around getting clean each day.

Where to buy: Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Sassy 3-Pack Squeezies Bath Toys

Distract your little one from hair washing with squeezie bath toys that allow them to get a feel for new textures while getting clean. The textural cups squirt water in different patterns when squeezed and can be mixed and matched with other pieces to create new color groups for visual stimulation.

Where to buy: Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Best soothing baby bath products

Johnson’s 7-Piece Bath Discovery Baby Gift Set

This set is free of all dyes, parabens and sulfates. It includes everything one could need for bath time with seven hypoallergenic essentials, including body lotion for sensitive skin, baby lotion to nourish and moisturize skin for 24 hours, Head to Toe Wash to gently cleanse delicate skin and balance pH and tear-free baby shampoo.

Where to buy: Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Aveeno Baby Eczema Therapy Soothing Bath Packs

This lotion has been created from a natural oat extract and is a pediatrician-recommended formula for babies with sensitive skin. The shampoo and wash cleanses without drying out the skin, and it’s allergy-tested and soap-free, while keeping your baby’s skin soft and healthy.

Where to buy: Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

dapple Calming Baby Bubble Bath in Lavender and Jasmine

Clean, relax and play with this calming bubble bath made from a non-toxic, hypoallergenic and tear-free solution that has been formulated without parabens, sulfates or mineral oil. The relaxing jasmine and lavender scent creates a tub full of bubbles to help make bath time up a notch.

Where to buy: Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

