Which Whirlpool top-load washing machines are best?

Doing the laundry is the bane of many people’s lives, but unfortunately, it’s something we all have to do. Looking around for the best model, you’ll be faced with two choices from a plethora of brands: top-loading or front-loading.

Whirlpool has a selection of both, but the 5.3-Cubic-Foot Smart Chrome Shadow Top-Load Washing Machine is an excellent choice. It’s large enough to wash two laundry baskets in one go and can be connected to your mobile device to check on the progress.

What to know before you buy a Whirlpool top-load washer

Top-load vs. front-load washer

Besides the obvious variation in door placement, there are several other aspects that differentiate a top-load washer from a front-load washer. A top-load washing machine doesn’t have an agitator, so it relies on paddles on the drum to move the clothes around. However, front-load machines are more economical because they tend to use up to 50% less power and 40% less water.

Load capacity

An important consideration is the load capacity of the washer. How much space you need and the amount of washing you can do at once depends on the size of your family. If you live alone or with one other person, you probably don’t need a large-capacity washer. Keep in mind that larger washers use more water and electricity.

Correct wash settings to prevent damage to clothes

Clothing must be washed according to the label instructions, and certain fabrics shouldn’t be mixed within the same load. As such, all top-load washers have wash settings, but these can vary between models. Consider the different fabrics you have and ensure you get a washer with a setting for it. If you don’t, constant washing in sub-optimal conditions can damage your clothes or cause them to lose stability and integrity.

What to look for in a quality Whirlpool top-load washer

Smart features to get more done

Most devices that you use around the house can be controlled with a voice assistant or an app, and Whirlpool washers are no different. By connecting your top-load washer to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, you can let it know when you’ll be home so the laundry will be done when you arrive. You can also set a timer so it starts washing at a specific time.

Load and Go makes washing faster

Several Whirlpool top-load washers have a function called Load and Go. You only need to load detergent once into the washer, and it will automatically dispense the cleaning chemicals for the next 20 washes. This makes it incredibly convenient when you use the smart washing function to do laundry when you aren’t home.

Spin speed for faster drying

Washing already takes up a big chunk of your time, so you don’t want to spend hours waiting for your clothes to dry. A good-quality Whirlpool washer should have different spin speeds depending on the load weight. The faster it spins, the more moisture is removed from the clothes, allowing it to dry much faster.

How much you can expect to spend on a Whirlpool top-load washer

The overall price for a top-load washer largely depends on the machine’s capabilities and any additional features. An entry-level Whirlpool top-load washer retails for $400-$600, while more powerful washers retail for $800-$1,000.

Whirlpool top-load washer FAQ

What safety features do top-load washers have?

A. Most washers, including Whirlpool, have several safety features built into them. The most important is that the lid locks when in operation. This prevents the lid from being lifted so that small children don’t fall in.

How easy is it to install a top-load washer?

A. The hardest part of a top-load washer’s installation is moving the machine into the right spot. There are, in general, only two pipes that must be connected before you can use them. One is for the water to drain from the drum, while the other serves as a water inlet.

What’s the best Whirlpool top-load washer to buy?

Top Whirlpool top-load washer

Whirlpool 5.3-Cubic-Foot Smart Chrome Shadow Top-Load Washing Machine

What you need to know: By sensing the size of each load, this washer makes short work of a large family’s laundry.

What you’ll love: Featuring Whirlpool’s Load and Go dispenser, it’s good for 20 washes. It can also be connected to your phone so you can schedule or start washes when you’re away. The drum capacity is large enough to handle two baskets of clothing per load and has a presoak function for tough stains.

What you should consider: The washer isn’t compatible with Apple’s Siri assistant.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Whirlpool top-load washer for the money

Whirlpool 4.5-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Top-Load Agitator Washer

What you need to know: With all the necessary functions you’ll need, this top-loader is perfect for a small family.

What you’ll love: The 4.5-cubic-foot-capacity washer features a smooth spiral stainless steel wash basket and multiple wash motions to break up soils. The lid automatically locks when the washing cycle begins and can be opened at any time by pressing the Start/Stop button. It has 12 wash cycles and five washer options.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have the ability to connect to virtual assistants.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Whirlpool 21-Inch 1.6-Cubic-Foot White Compact Top-Load Washer

What you need to know: Even though this washer is small, it has all the functions you’ll need for your clothes to be sparkling clean.

What you’ll love: Designed to be as compact as possible, it fits into smaller than usual spaces, eliminating the need for it to be installed permanently. The drum capacity is large enough to thoroughly clean day-to-day loads, and you can check on the progress through the see-through lid.

What you should consider: The capacity won’t be sufficient, even for small families.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

