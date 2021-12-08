Best deep freezer

It’s best to run your deep freezer at three-quarters capacity. This allows the freezer to operate efficiently while leaving enough room for air to circulate.

Which deep freezer is best?

When you need to store a large number of frozen goods, there’s no better alternative to a sizable deep freezer. Whether you need to stock up for a special occasion or you like to prepare home-cooked meals in advance, having enough storage space is essential. Furthermore, the best deep freezers can stay cold for hours during a power outage to prevent your valuable food from going to waste.

If you’re looking for a large chest freezer, the Frigidaire 14.8 Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer is hard to beat. It has several important features, such as a power-on indicator light, castor wheels and an internal LED. Plus, it comes in at a reasonable price.

What to know before you buy a deep freezer

What is a deep freezer

A deep freezer can refer to either an upright freezer or a chest freezer. When compared to a fridge freezer, the main difference is size. Deep freezers are typically larger than fridge freezers and therefore can accommodate more food. Some variations have drawers, compartments or baskets to help you organize your goods. Others simply allow homeowners to stack various products on top of each other. They are generally used for long-term food storage.

Where to put your deep freezer

Deep freezers are rather bulky appliances. As such, you need to ensure you have enough space to accommodate the size you opt for. Those who intend to visit their freezer infrequently might opt to place it in the garage. If this is your intention, you must ensure the temperature in your garage doesn’t fluctuate too wildly. Extreme hot and cold temperatures can affect the efficiency and longevity of your appliance. Even inside the house, homeowners should place the freezer out of direct sunlight to help the freezer more efficiently maintain its temperature.

Surrounding space

All freezers and refrigerators require space around them for air to circulate. The amount of room each appliance needs varies, so it’s best to check the manufacturer’s guidelines for each specific model. As a rule of thumb, freezers typically need a 3-inch gap at the back and sides. Upright freezers also require roughly an inch overhead, too.

What to look for in a quality deep freezer

Drawers and compartments

It’s important to think beforehand about the type of products you generally need to store. Some chest freezers have plastic or metal wire baskets to keep certain items within easy reach. Removable baskets are handy, as you can take them out when you need to store larger items, like a thanksgiving turkey. Upright freezers usually offer more shelves, drawers and compartments than chest varieties.

External temperature control

Some deep freezers have temperature dials on the outside, rather than on the inside. This allows users to adjust the freezer’s settings with ease.

Power-on light indicator

Power-on lights are usually located on the exterior of the freezer. They are useful for checking if your appliance is on without having to open the door, which would allow cold air to escape.

Interior light

Some deep freezers have an interior LED light. Chest freezers benefit particularly well from this feature since it can be difficult to see into their cavernous interior without one.

How much you can expect to spend on a deep freezer

Smaller deep freezers start at around $200. If you want a large appliance, expect to pay $600 or above.

Deep freezer FAQ

What is the best way to organize a deep freezer?

A. Organization is key to a frustration-free freezer. Start by categorizing your products (for example: meats, vegetables, pre-made meals). Place all items in a category together, preferably in storage bins. Make sure everything in your freezer is labeled with what it is and the date it was frozen. An inventory list is another good idea, especially if you opt for a very large appliance.

What temperature should my freezer be set at?

A. The FDA states a freezer should be kept at 0 degrees. A freezer thermometer is an inexpensive and effective way to make sure your deep freezer is keeping the correct temperature.

What’s the best deep freezer to buy?

Top deep freezer

Frigidaire 14.8 Cubic Feet Chest Freezer

What you need to know: This large freezer is ideal for those who like to stack their food to utilize freezer space as much as possible.

What you’ll love: This sizable chest freezer features four caster wheels for ease of maneuverability. Plus, the power-on indicator light allows you to check the status of your freezer at a glance.

What you should consider: At roughly 30 inches deep, some people might find it tricky to reach items at the bottom of the appliance.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top deep freezer for the money

GE Garage Ready 15.7 Cubic Feet Chest Freezer

What you need to know: This spacious appliance can operate in temperatures from 0 to 110 degrees, making it perfect for most garages.

What you’ll love: It comes with two large removable baskets to help with food organization. The internal LED light comes in handy when you want to locate your food, and the lock ensures that everything stays secure.

What you should consider: This appliance doesn’t have any wheels, which makes it difficult to install and relocate.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Midea MRC050S0AWW Chest Freezer 5.0 Cubic Feet

What you need to know: This is the ideal appliance for those who only need a little extra freezer space in their home.

What you’ll love: The door of this freezer can remain open at an angle of between 45-90 degrees, so you don’t need to use one of your hands to prop it up. Plus, the temperature control is on the outside to make adjustments easier.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a light to indicate if the appliance is turned on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Catherine Bushen writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

