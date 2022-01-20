Best women’s flannel shirt

Before the Beach Boys were called the Beach Boys, they were called the Pendletones, in reference to the Pendelton plaid shirts they often wore.

Which women’s flannel shirts are best?

Flannel shirts have come and gone and come back again in terms of fashion trends. Their overall popularity has never waned with the average consumer though. Women’s flannel shirts are warm, comfortable and have many styles available. They can be worn as the main shirt in an ensemble or as a second layer for additional color and warmth.

When choosing a flannel shirt, women have a wide variety of options. For overall versatility and look, the top choice is the Legendary Whitetails Cottage Escape Flannel Shirt.

What to know before you buy a women’s flannel shirt

Not all plaid is flannel

Plaid and flannel are often used interchangeably in our modern vernacular, but they are not the same thing. Plaid is a design, and it is often the design of choice for flannel shirts; flannel is a material. If you see a plaid shirt for sale, make sure you look at the material from which it is made because it might not be a flannel, but instead an oxford or other type of shirt that might not meet your needs.

Not all flannel is cotton

Most flannel shirts are made from cotton or a cotton blend. This adds to the overall softness and durability of the shirt itself. Some flannels, though, are made from other materials. Wool flannels are very warm but can be itchy for sensitive skin. Some flannels also are made from polyester or acrylic materials. Check the product label to identify what your flannel shirt is made from.

Not all sizes are the same

Sometimes women’s flannel shirts can fit smaller or larger than expected. Be sure to confirm if your shirt is a regular fit or slim fit style. Most manufacturers recommend that you measure the fullest part of your chest with the tape measure parallel to the floor. and around the fullest part of your hips while standing. This can help ensure more accurate measurements for the manufacturer’s sizing chart.

What to look for in a quality women’s flannel shirt

Button closure and pockets

Most women’s flannel shirts feature a button-down closure. Some also feature button-down pockets that may be on one side or both sides. Whatever your personal preference, there is a button-down style that meets your needs.

Hem

The hems of women’s flannel shirts vary. Some feature a straight edge, while others are made with a curved hem that looks stylish when worn outside another shirt and over a pair of pants. Some women’s flannel shirts feature fitted hems for a tighter fit. You may need to experiment with each kind of hem to find your personal favorite.

Lining

To increase comfort and the ability to keep you warm during the cold winter months, some women’s flannel shirts feature an inside lining of another material. Fleece is a common lining that is both light to the touch and aids in keeping you warm. Chambray is another material lining that helps with durability.

How much you can expect to spend on a women’s flannel shirt

Traditional women’s brushed flannel shirts typically cost between $15-$30, while some designer brand shirts cost between $30-$50. A few women’s flannel shirts with inside lining can exceed $70.

Women’s flannel shirt FAQ

What is the difference between men’s and women’s flannel shirts?

A. Men’s flannel shirts are sewn from top to bottom without any shaping considerations when cut. Women’s flannel shirts are also sewn starting at the top but then are cut closer to the waist for a more shapely fit. Some women wear men’s flannel shirts as an outside second-layer, almost like a jacket, when style and fit are not the primary consideration.

Do wool flannels offer any advantages over cotton flannels?

A. Wool is known for repelling water better than cotton, so if a flannel shirt becomes wet, wool is likely to maintain heat better. Wool also wicks sweat from the body, while cotton traps moisture, so if you plan to be working hard in your flannel shirt, a wool flannel might be the best option.

What’s the best women’s flannel shirt to buy?

Top women’s flannel shirt

Legendary Whitetails Cottage Escape Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: This flannel shirt is ruggedly made and looks great as either a layered outside shirt or worn as the main shirt.

What you’ll love: Available in eight bold flannel patterns, this flannel shirt has a classic design that is timeless. It features button closures on the front and cuffs, as well as twin chest pockets. The collar and cuffs are chambray lined and the all-cotton material is machine washable.

What you should consider: Some sizing issues were reported, so make sure you have accurate measurements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s flannel shirt for the money

Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: This great looking shirt has a slim fit with classic style and is very affordable.

What you’ll love: Made from 100% cotton, the shirt is soft and comfortable. It has a front button closure and offers six different plaid combinations. It is machine washable and is ideal for cold weather.

What you should consider: The shirt can run a bit small and is prone to shrinking under certain conditions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dickie’s Long Sleeved Plaid Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: This comfortable and durable flannel shirt comes from a long-trusted brand known for its longevity.

What you’ll love: The classic style of this flannel shirt features a shaped hem specially made for women. The 100 percent cotton is double-brushed and the left chest pocket is designed to match the entire fabric blend. The well recognized Dickies label is found on the hem.

What you should consider: The material does not stretch a lot and can feel a bit short with initial sizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

