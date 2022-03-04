Which plus-size leather jacket is best?

If you want to upgrade your coat collection, consider adding a plus-size leather jacket. Leather jackets are a staple for any wardrobe, and they are incredibly versatile. It might even become your signature piece.

However, finding the right leather jacket can take some time. And to find the best plus-size jacket for your needs, be prepared to try on several leather jackets. If you’re interested in an edgy yet timeless style, Michael Michael Kors Plus Size Leather Moto Coat has classic details and echoes punk rock vibes.

What to know before you buy plus-size leather jackets

Popular leather jacket styles

If you like the idea of a leather jacket, but you’re not sure which one is best, brush up on different styles to help narrow your options.

Moto: Moto jackets feature bold zippers, particularly around the sleeves and pockets.

Biker: Biker jackets are sleek and minimalist with low-profile features, such as snap buttons and slash pockets.

Bomber: The pilot-inspired style has ribbed cuffs and hem, and it features a "puffy" relaxed fit.

Blazer: Leather blazers have a fitted cut and buttons, and are incredibly popular with dressy styles.

Trench coat: These longer styles fall below the knee, and you can wear them with virtually any bottoms, from jeans to dress pants.

Leather types

There are a few types of leather, and before you spend a few hundred dollars on one, it’s wise to know which type you’re buying. Most leather jackets have top-grain, split-grain or genuine leather.

Top-grain leather: Expensive plus-size leather jackets often have top-grain leather, which is made from the top layer of the cowhide. It’s the most aesthetically appealing because imperfections are buffed away.

Split-grain leather: Split-grain leather, used in midrange styles, is cut from the layers below the top of the cowhide. It has a high-quality appearance, yet it's not as fine as top-grain leather.

Genuine leather: This comes from any part of the cowhide and is the lowest quality. That said, it's more durable than top-grain and split leather.

What is faux leather?

Faux leather is made with polyurethane or vinyl. It has the look and feel of real leather, but it’s usually thinner and lighter. Faux leather continues to grow in popularity for a multitude of reasons. For one, it’s significantly cheaper than genuine leather. Some materials are also water-resistant, making it suitable to wear in rainy conditions. Faux leather jackets tend to come in more colors than real leather jackets, too. However, faux leather is nowhere near as durable as genuine leather.

What to look for in quality plus-size leather jackets

Closure style

Plus-size leather jackets usually have either button or zipper closures. Some jackets have snap buttons, which are easy to open and close, while others have sewn-on buttons. While buttons look great, they may need to be repaired or replaced more often than zippers. Zipper closures, seen on moto and biker styles, are as functional as they are fashionable. Certain styles feature zippers the same color as the jacket, whereas others feature a contrasting color.

Lining

Well-made plus-size leather jackets have a lining, usually made of satin, polyester or cotton. Some jackets geared toward cold weather use may have fleece or shearling linings. Linings add to a jacket’s appearance and effectively protect inside seams from rubbing against clothing and skin.

Pockets

Most plus-size leather jackets have at least one exterior pocket, even if it’s more decorative than functional. Utilitarian styles often have a few exterior pockets up and down the front of the jacket, while many dress styles have interior pockets for smartphones, earbuds or wallets.

How much you can expect to spend on plus-size leather jackets

Faux leather jackets cost around $40-$150. Real leather jackets, on the other hand, range between $225-$600. High-end styles, many of which have intricate designs or embellishments, cost $750 and above.

Plus-size leather jackets FAQ

How do you clean leather jackets?

A. Because regular cleaning products contain harsh ingredients that can damage leather, it’s best to use dedicated leather cleaning products. They include lotions, sprays and wipes made with gentle ingredients that help preserve leather’s best features, particularly color and texture. If you’re not comfortable cleaning your leather jacket on your own, you can always take it to the dry cleaner.

How do I repair leather jackets?

A. It’s not a good idea to try to repair a leather jacket on your own. Look for an experienced cobbler, tailor or leather craftsman who is skilled at handling patching, lining repairs and attaching buttons. Serious damage, such as large tears, may not be repairable.

What are the best plus-size leather jackets to buy?

Top plus-size leather jacket

Michael Michael Kors Plus Size Leather Moto Coat

What you need to know: This popular motorcycle style, an ideal statement jacket, features several classic details.

What you’ll love: The jacket comes in three versatile colors, including black, dark berry and dark emerald. It has a boxy cut that leaves plenty of room for base layers, including sweaters. All metal closures, zippers and snap buttons will open and close easily.

What you should consider: Although it’s a thin jacket, it’s much heavier than most wearers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top plus-size leather jacket for the money

Whet Blu Stephanie Distressed Leather Moto Jacket

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a new spin on the classic moto jacket, this style has distressed details and a low-profile zipper.

What you’ll love: The tapered sleeves give the jacket a posh appearance. The distressed detail coordinates well with the brushed silver buttons. An offset zipper gives the jacket an edgy look, but it doesn’t overwhelm the style by any means.

What you should consider: It’s a fitted style, and a few wearers said they had to size up for a comfortable fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Levi’s Plus Size Trendy Faux-Leather Moto Jacket

What you need to know: If you’re open to alternative materials, this faux leather moto has the look and feel of real leather.

What you’ll love: Unlike real leather styles, the jacket is lightweight and suitable for wear in warmer temperatures. It’s one of few styles available in lighter colors. The sleeves are extra long, but you can roll them up if necessary.

What you should consider: This jacket isn’t as durable as other genuine leather jackets.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

