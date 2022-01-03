Best Disney shirt for the family

Have fun with your Disney shirt. The great thing about them is their versatility in color, style and character artwork. With so many films in Disney’s catalog, there’s a fantastic shirt available for everyone in the family.

Which Disney shirts for the family are best?

If you grew up watching classic Disney films, there’s a good chance they hold a special place in your heart. There’s a kid in all of us, and the best way to show that is by rocking a stylish Disney shirt.

If you have a favorite Disney film, you can find fashionable shirts featuring your favorite characters from that film. Like the Disney Princess Squad Group T-Shirt, the best Disney shirts for families have a high-quality feel and sport stylish designs inspired by the most popular films.

What to know before you buy a Disney shirt

Material

As with any clothing you purchase, it’s best to look for Disney shirts made with high-quality fabrics. Most T-shirts are made from 100% cotton or polyester, but some are made with a blend of synthetic fibers.

Cotton T-shirts are excellent for any climate, but polyester shirts are ideal for warmer temperatures since they’re more lightweight. Synthetic blend T-shirts are easier to maintain since they offer less shrinkage and more colorfastness after washing. In any case, it’s essential to choose a Disney shirt made with fabrics you find comfortable.

Size

Your Disney shirt should fit you comfortably, so it’s important to know your size before making a purchase. Shirt sizes in the U.S. are identified by a letter, each with a corresponding chest circumference, sleeve length, and neck and shoulder width. You can check the sizing chart of any product for detailed measurements if you’re unsure about your size.

There are six main shirt sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL. If you need something smaller than an XS or larger than an XXL, they can be challenging to find and sometimes must be custom-made. Also, keep in mind that men’s and women’s sizing differ.

Style

The most common shirt styles are T-shirts, which are available in short and long-sleeve styles and cuts like crewneck and V-neck. If you plan on wearing your Disney shirt in warm weather, you can opt for a tank top.

What to look for in a quality Disney shirt

Design

The most fun part about a Disney shirt is its printed or stitched design of the most popular Disney characters. Some people adore Disney’s star-studded princess lineup, which boasts iconic characters such as Cinderella and Belle. In contrast, others prefer characters from newer Pixar movies such as Buzz Lightyear or Lightning McQueen. And there’s still a lot of love for old favorites including Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

It’s purely a matter of preference, so choose a shirt featuring your most beloved characters — but also make sure the graphic print is high quality and won’t fade quickly.

Color

In addition to your favorite movies and characters, you should choose a shirt color that matches your style. Shirts featuring feminine characters are often lighter colors such as yellow, orange or pink, but you can find various shirt colors with all kinds of Disney characters on them.

Care

Most Disney shirts feature printed graphics, but the design may wash away after a while, leaving it looking old and worn. For that reason, some shirts aren’t machine-washable or can only be machine-washed using a delicate cycle. Some shirts also shrink when placed in the dryer, so be sure to check the shirt’s care label to find out how to wash and dry it properly.

How much you can expect to spend on a Disney shirt

You can find a Disney shirt for as low as $10, but if you want a high-quality fabric shirt with a premium design, expect to pay up to $35.

Disney shirt FAQ

Are custom-printed shirts more expensive than retail shirts?

A. Generally, yes, custom-made shirts are more expensive than what you’ll find at retail stores. However, it depends on the size, fabric, and size of the custom graphic image.

What’s better for colder climates, cotton or polyester?

A. Cotton shirts are warmer, but they’re not as lightweight as polyester shirts, which are more effective at wicking away sweat and moisture. Cotton shirts take longer to dry, making them less-than-deal for cold or wet weather.

What are the best Disney shirts for the family to buy?

Top Disney shirt for the family

Disney Princess Squad Group T-Shirt

What you need to know: It’s a lightweight shirt designed with the Disney princess enthusiast in mind.

What you’ll love: It’s available in several styles and fabrics, such as cotton, heather gray and polyester. The design features 11 of the most popular Disney protagonists: Tiana, Rapunzel, Belle, Merida, Pocahontas, Ariel, Aurora, Snow White, Cinderella, Mulan and Jasmine. Also, it has a classic fit and is machine washable.

What you should consider: It’s a bit expensive since it’s official Disney merchandise.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney shirt for the family for the money

Disney’s Ariel “The Little Mermaid” Neon Stars Twisted Hem T

What you need to know: This twisted hem T-shirt boasts a fantastic art design and is an excellent bargain pick.

What you’ll love: This polyester and cotton crewneck T-shirt sports a high-quality twisted hem and has a magical moonlight and neon stars design featuring the iconic princess Ariel from the hit 1989 film “The Little Mermaid.”

What you should consider: It’s only available for girls aged 7-16.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Home Run Tees Disney Matching Family Shirts

What you need to know: Iconic Mickey and Minnie heads adorn these customizable shirts available in sizes from newborn to 2XL Long.

What you’ll love: Available in 16 combinations of color and design, these shirts are perfect for a family trip to Disney or just showing your love of the most venerable Disney characters. You can add names of family members and years if you want them; glitter names and bows are included in the price.

What you should consider: Names such as Grandma or Mom, or that are clearly women’s names, automatically are decorated with a bow unless otherwise requested. Make sure to specify whether unisex names should get a bow.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews.

