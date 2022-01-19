Best black jean jacket

Which black jean jackets are best?

A black jean jacket is a versatile wardrobe staple that you can throw on over all kinds of outfits for a simple touch of style. As such a popular item, a huge number of clothing brands sell black denim jackets, so choosing the right one for you can seem tough.

Once you know what you want from a black jean jacket — such as the cut and the exact shade of black — it will be easier to make your purchase. The Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket is an excellent choice for a range of buyers.

What to know before you buy a black jean jacket

Size

Black jean jackets are available in a wide range of straight sizes and plus sizes. Some popular brands go up as large as 6X, but for anything bigger, you’ll usually need to buy from a plus-size brand. Sizing can vary, however, so it’s always best to check the sizing chart before buying, even if you know what size you usually wear.

Shade

It might seem safe to assume that all black jean jackets are the same color, but black denim can come in various shades. You have your classic deep black jean jackets but then there are faded, worn and washed black hues. All these are slightly lighter in color — somewhere between classic black and gray. They may be a faded black color all over or just worn in parts for an aged effect.

Cut

A classic cut for a jean jacket hangs straight from the armpits down to the bottom of the jacket, giving it a slightly loose appearance around the waist, even if it’s tighter fitting at the chest. If you’re looking for a closer fit, look for a slim-fit jean jacket or one that tapers in at the waist. You can also find denim jackets that are cut completely differently from the standard trucker jacket style, such as denim blazers and denim peacoats.

What to look for in a quality black jean jacket

Brand

You’re more likely to get a high-quality jean jacket if you choose one from a reputable brand. Levi’s jeans are known around the world but Levi’s also makes jean jackets, as do most other well-known denim brands. You don’t have to buy an expensive designer jean jacket, just think about buying from a brand you know and trust.

Pockets

When you buy a classic jean jacket, you can expect it to have at least one chest pocket — but usually two — and a couple of slanted side pockets. Some denim jackets also feature inside pockets that may be more spacious than the exterior ones.

Lining

Standard denim jackets are unlined, but you can find lined options that are great for cooler weather. In some cases, the living is imperceptible from the outside, but sometimes the lining is intentionally visible at the cuffs or collar.

How much you can expect to spend on a black jean jacket

Basic black jean jackets from unknown brands can cost as little as $15-$25, while you can expect to pay roughly $35-$75 for an option from a well-known denim brand. Designer jean jackets can cost significantly more — as much as $500 or more.

Black jean jacket FAQ

Can you wear a jean jacket with anything?

A. Jean jackets are extremely versatile pieces of outerwear. While they might look out of place with some outfits, you can wear them with almost anything. They look great with dresses or pants and you can even pair them with more formal clothing, such as a shirt and tie, to relax the look. Traditionally, wearing double denim — that is, a jean jacket and jeans — has been a fashion faux pas, but it’s easier to pull off with a black jean jacket compared to a classic blue jean jacket.

Should you wash a black jean jacket?

A. Yes, absolutely — the beauty of a jean jacket is that it’s easier to keep clean than some other jackets and coats, which are regularly dry clean only. The first time you wash a jean jacket, you can expect some color bleeding so it’s best to wash it alone to avoid staining other clothes. It should be fine to wash with dark clothes after that, but don’t wash it with your whites. To avoid shrinking, wash your denim jacket on a cool wash.

What’s the best black jean jacket to buy?

Top black jean jacket

Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket

What you need to know: This is a classic jean jacket from a big name in denim.

What you’ll love: This jean jacket is well made and cut nicely for those who like a fairly loose classic fit. It comes in a range of sizes from XS to 4X. It features chest pockets and side pockets.

What you should consider: The sizing runs slightly small, so you may wish to size up, particularly if you want to fit a sweater underneath.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black jean jacket for the money

Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket

What you need to know: This affordable Lee jean jacket has a classic fit.

What you’ll love: Made from stretch denim, this jacket has a little more give to it than some denim jackets. It has a classic cut with a button-down front, chest pockets and side pockets.

What you should consider: Some buyers find the fit isn’t to their tastes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wrangler Authentics Bonded Fleece Lined Trucker Denim Jacket

What you need to know: This fleece-lined jean jacket is perfect for cool weather.

What you’ll love: The black is slightly faded in key areas for a lightly worn look. The lining makes this jacket warmer but doesn’t affect its appearance. It’s made from stretch denim that allows a good range of motion.

What you should consider: The sleeves are slightly long for some buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.