Starbucks’ new Halloween drinkware includes a glow-in-the-dark slime cup

Spooky season is fast approaching, and if you love to dress up, you’ll love dressing up your Starbucks drinks in the coffee chain’s festive new Halloween drinkware. New tumblers, cold cups, mugs and more are starting to hit store shelves at participating Starbucks stores across the U.S., but supplies are limited, so you’ll need to hurry to get your hands on one.

And remember, if you bring a clean, reusable cup to Starbucks, you can get 10 cents off your order and an additional 25 Stars if you’re a Starbucks Rewards member. All the more reason to enjoy your drink in spooky fashion this fall.

There’s a Halloween drinkware design for everyone

Whether you prefer your Halloween decor to be cute and pumpkin-themed or downright scary, there’s something for you in Starbucks’ new drinkware line.

The Green Drip Cold Cup is one of the spookier options, and it glows in the dark.

The Black Bling Cold Cups are for those who like Halloween to be a bit more glam. They come in two sizes, or you can grab the keychain version for something to display year-round.

The Calavera Skull Mug is ideal for a hot drink to warm you up as fall weather hits, and the iridescent skull design is haunting but with fun pops of color. This mug is available exclusively at Starbucks stores within Target locations.

The Multicolor Cold Cup features fall colors that vibrantly steal the show.

The Pink Pumpkin Mug is on theme for fall, but its bright color will catch everyone’s eye at the pumpkin patch.

The Green Pumpkin Tumbler features a pumpkin and slime motif that will make everyone wonder what kind of witch’s brew you’re drinking (even if it’s just a Pumpkin Spice Latte).

There are even more designs available, but you’ll have to head to your local Starbucks to hunt for them. Remember that supplies are limited so don’t wait too long!

Starbucks’ past Halloween drinkware lines offer even more spooky fun

If none of this year’s designs catch your eye, you can still grab some of the tumblers and mugs from previous years online.

Starbucks Halloween 2022 Glow in the Dark Trees Tumbler with Stickers

This cold cup from Starbucks’ 2022 Halloween collection features a spooky tree motif. It also glows in the dark and comes with stickers so you can personalize it to fit your style.

Starbucks Exclusive LIMITED EDITION Halloween 2021 Glow in the Dark Black Cat Tumbler

This cold cup from Starbucks’ 2021 Halloween collection is large enough to hold Venti drinks. The design features a glittery black cat against a spider web and a full moon that glows in the dark, making this cup a spooky on-the-go must for trick-or-treating.

Starbucks Halloween 2022 Cat Eyes Glow in the Dark Tumbler

Another Venti cold cup from Starbucks’ 2022 Halloween collection, this one features spooky, glowing cat eyes on a starry night.

Starbucks Limited Edition Studded Tumbler

This cold cup comes from Starbucks’ 2022 Halloween collection. It’s another 24-ounce tumbler, with a simpler, studded design in seasonal orange.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.