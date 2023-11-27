The best Cyber Monday deals on Samsung phones, TVs, tablets and more handpicked by editors

Just when we thought Samsung’s deals couldn’t get any sweeter after our deals editors were left in awe by the first wave of Black Friday discounts, we were greeted by an even more impressive lineup of Cyber Monday deals from Samsung.

The tech giant has pulled out all the stops to make this Cyber Monday a true shopping extravaganza. If you thought the Black Friday deals were slick, get ready to be amazed by the unbeatable offers that Samsung has in store for Cyber Monday.

Last updated on Nov. 27, 2023, 07:01 a.m. PT.

How to Get The Most Savings

There’s a secret to unlocking even greater savings! By shopping on the “Shop Samsung app”, you can take advantage of exclusive deals and discounts that aren’t available anywhere else.

If you’re reading this article on your mobile device, you’re in luck! Clicking the link above will prompt you to either open the Shop Samsung app or install it from an app store if it’s not already on your device. This step is crucial because accessing Samsung’s desktop site won’t include a specific part of this deal!

While we understand the hassle of installing yet another app for exclusive savings, rest assured, the extra step is well worth it. Imagine snagging the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone for as little as $299 – a deal you can only access through the Shop Samsung app. Trust us, the effort pays off when you unlock these unprecedented discounts, making your tech upgrade not only seamless but incredibly budget-friendly! Even better, All Shop App Buyers get $25 off your first purchase on app (only applicable on orders of $250 or more).

If you prefer not to use the Shop Samsung app, don’t worry! There are still numerous Cyber Monday deals from Samsung to explore. Many of these deals feature the company’s latest technology and best products, all available at their lowest prices of the year.

Don’t miss out on these phenomenal Samsung Cyber Monday deals! Whether you’re in the market for a new TV, smartphone, or tablet, Samsung has something for everyone at prices that can’t be beat. Shop smart and shop on the Shop Samsung app to unlock even more savings. This Cyber Monday, let Samsung elevate your tech experience without emptying your wallet. If you’re ready to elevate your tech game without breaking the bank, our favorite handpicked deals can be found below.

Best Samsung TV Cyber Monday Deals

Samsung is known for revolutionizing the television experience, and this Cyber Monday, the deals on Samsung TVs are nothing short of groundbreaking. From stunning 4K displays to the latest QLED technology, these deals offer an immersive viewing experience like never before. Upgrade your home entertainment system with cutting-edge features and unbelievable discounts.

The sleek and stylish Samsung Frame smart TV that seamlessly blends into your living space has steep discounts of up to 30% off this Cyber Monday. If you want to elevate your home entertainment setup on a budget, you can score savings as high as $1,000, depending on what size screen you opt for this Cyber Monday.

Experience your favorite movies, shows, and games in a whole new light with the Samsung S90C, 15% off this Cyber Monday. The OLED screen delivers bold contrast and vibrant colors, and the TV packs immersive-sounding speakers.

Best Samsung Tablet and Laptop Cyber Monday Deals

Don’t miss out on the chance to snag the perfect device for both work and play at a fraction of the regular price. Cyber Monday brings outstanding discounts on Samsung tablets and laptops, offering sleek designs and impressive performance for work and play. Plus, with select Galaxy Tab S9 purchases, enjoy a pair of Buds2 Pro earbuds for just $49.99 extra and score a free storage upgrade when you make your purchase through the Shop Samsung app, ensuring ample space for pictures, videos, and apps.

Samsung’s signature Tab S9 tablets, including the base model, the larger Tab S9+, the more powerful S9 Ultra, and the newest, budget-friendly Tab S9 FE tablets, are all 20% off this Cyber Monday. The latter even offers a $50 instant rebate. All shoppers can score a free storage upgrade if they purchase on the Shop Samsung App, and Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra buyers can score a pair of Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds for an additional $49.99. Typically, the earbuds retail at $230.

Available for more than $500 below retail, Samsung’s Galaxy Book3 series is one of today’s best touchscreen laptops. If you shop through the mobile app, you can score an instant rebate for additional savings.

Best Samsung Smartphone Cyber Monday Deals

The latest Samsung smartphones are set to be the stars of Cyber Monday. Discover incredible discounts on flagship models, budget-friendly options, and everything in between. Upgrade your smartphone to enjoy top-tier features, killer cameras, and, of course, savings that will leave you proud.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is hands-down the best foldable smartphone for most people, it has a unique flip-phone style design, a durable build, and powerful performance. For Cyber Monday, the phone is available for 25% off if you shop via the “Shop Samsung” app. Sweeten the deal even further by trading in your existing device, bundle a pair of Buds2 Pro earbuds for $99.99, and score 35% off cases and battery packs during checkout.

For folks who crave a large, immersive screen shop the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is 25% off and includes a free memory upgrade if you purchase on the Shop Samsung app. Buyers can secure a pair of Buds2 Pro earbuds for an additional $49.99, and get 35% off cases and battery packs during checkout.

Get ready to elevate your smartphone experience with these unbeatable Cyber Monday deals on Samsung’s cutting-edge S23 series. Ensure you get the steepest discounts by purchasing through the Shop Samsung app. For starters, the S23 Ultra, is now available at a 25% discount, plus you can snag the Buds2 Pro earbuds for just $49.99.

Need a powerful yet budget-friendly option with a large screen? The Galaxy S23+ is now 25% off. Additionally, grab the Buds2 Pro earbuds for an extra $99.99.

For those eyeing the standard S23, enjoy a 5% discount and get the +Buds2 Pro for $99.99. As a bonus, score 50% off cases and 35% off battery packs during checkout, ensuring you get the most out of your new Samsung smartphone.

Best Samsung Smartwatch Cyber Monday Deals

Elevate your fitness and style game with Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches. These wearable marvels seamlessly blend fashion with function, offering advanced health tracking, customizable watch faces, and long-lasting battery life. Find the perfect smartwatch to complement your lifestyle at a price that’s too good to resist.

Originally priced at $319.99, enjoy savings of up to $80 (over 25% off) on the Galaxy Watch6 this Cyber Monday, bringing the cost down to $229.99 so you can keep track of your fitness and stay connected.

Experience the timeless style and advanced features of the Galaxy Watch6 Classic, now available at a Cyber Monday discount of up to $80. Grab it for 20% off — just $319.99 instead of the regular $399.99.

Get the ultimate in performance and style with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, offering additional savings of up to $90. Originally priced at $449.99, this Cyber Monday deal is an absolute steal at just $197.99.

Best Samsung Audio Cyber Monday Deals

Immerse yourself in a world of crystal-clear sound with Samsung’s audio deals this Cyber Monday. From premium soundbars to wireless earbuds, Samsung has crafted audio devices that deliver an unparalleled listening experience. Enhance your entertainment setup or upgrade your personal audio gear with these exclusive Cyber Monday deals.

Upgrade your audio experience with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Samsung’s top-tier true wireless earbuds flaunt a stellar design, impressive durability, and seamless integration with Samsung device. Now available at a $70 discount, these earbuds are a must-buy at well under $200.

For those on a limited budget under $100, consider the Galaxy Buds 2, which are now $50 off (33% off) via the Shop Samsung app this Cyber Monday. The earbuds sound amazing, include a wireless charging-compatible case, and feature a water-resistant design.

Save up 33% off Samsung’s S800 soundbar. This home entertainment accessory flaunts a gorgeous, unbelievably sleek, low-profile design. It supports wireless Dolby Atmos and works with AirPlay 2, so you can quickly cast music from your favorite Apple devices.

Why trust our recommendations?

With a robust background in technology journalism, I have been immersed in the ever-evolving world of gadgets and innovations since 2014. Over the years, I have meticulously tested and reviewed numerous laptops, tablets, smartphones, and earbuds, gaining a deep understanding of the intricacies of these devices.

Beyond personal tech, I am proud to be a part of the expert team at Best Reviews, where we extensively evaluate and cover a wide array of electronics and household appliances. From refrigerators and washers to dryers, microwaves, ranges, and beyond, our team is dedicated to providing comprehensive insights and reliable information to help consumers make informed decisions. Additionally, we closely examine deals, meticulously keeping track of them, and subject each to thorough scrutiny to ensure that we unearth and present only the best, most worthwhile deals for our audience to shop confidently. So rest assured you can trust in our experience and dedication to deliver trustworthy reviews and recommendations in the ever-expanding realm of technology and home appliances.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brandon Carte writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.