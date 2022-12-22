There are many methods you can employ to survive — even thrive — this holiday season. Here are some of our favorites.

Which activities are best to survive family time over the holidays?

Anxious about the upcoming holidays and the family time this season requires? We’ve got some great bottles of wine that can help.

Embarrassing moments are casually tossed into a minefield of mixed company during family get-togethers and often no one leaves the battlefield unscathed. The secret to survival is to bring your own holiday cheer.

The professionals have endless strategies for dealing with all of the potential triggers that abound during this high-stress time of year, but we have other (simpler) ideas.

These strategies might not be approved by the AMA, but we hope they can do something that your in-laws can’t … help you have a happy holiday season.

Wine

A little wine may help you loosen your grip enough to let go of the little things that don’t really matter so you can focus on the warmth and camaraderie that are truly important. If it works, then why not?

Other strategies

If you prefer not to result to wine — or if wine won’t be enough — here are some other strategies to stay cheerful through the holidays.

Cards Against Humanity

Cards Against Humanity bills itself as “a party game for horrible people,” so who better to play it with than your family? The themes are adult – very adult – and you can use the game to sublimate your deeper, perhaps slightly less acceptable, feelings into something that is not only better tolerated, but a whole lot more fun.

Sold by Amazon

Snowman Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser

If the family get-together is going to be stressful, maybe it’s best to diffuse the situation before it causes too much anxiety. An essential oil diffuser can release a calming mist of lavender or rose to help keep the atmosphere a little more relaxed. This model is cleverly disguised as a snowman, so it will fit right in with the wintery theme of your holiday decor.

Sold by Amazon

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones

If you don’t like where the conversation is headed, all you have to do is pop in these noise-canceling headphones and drift away to your own private sonic oasis. Effortlessly free yourself from pointless political rants, endless streams of dad jokes, and all other forms of social discomfort with these handy conversation blockers.

Sold by Amazon

Sharper Image Calming Comfort Weighted Blanket

Sometimes all it takes is knowing that there’s a luxurious reward waiting for you at the end of the day to make it through. When the party is over and the house is once again yours, climb into bed and find serenity beneath a cozy weighted blanket to enjoy a blissfully restful night. This also makes for a great present for someone else, as well.

Sold by Amazon

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews.

