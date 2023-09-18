If you’re a Prime member, you can request an invite to big deals ahead of Prime Day in October

The best time to get a jump on your holiday shopping is right around the corner — Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is coming in October. You can get deep discounts on some of the hottest products on Amazon beginning Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET, through Oct. 11. But there are some changes to how Big Deal Days will work this year; you can start preparing now to get the best deals on Blink Home Security, air fryers, headphones and more popular products.

During Prime Big Deal Days, doorbuster deals are invite-only

If you want to get access to the best deals this year, you’ll have to get an invitation — even if you’re an Amazon Prime member. That means you need to sign up now. Here’s what you need to do.

Head to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days homepage to start checking out the products that will be invite-only. If you see any products you’re going to want to buy during Big Deals Day, click on them to go to their product details page. If you’re a Prime member, you’ll see a button that says “Request Invite.” Once you click it, you’ll receive an email confirmation to the email address that’s on your Amazon account.

There’s a bit of a catch, though. You can only request an invite if you’re a Prime member. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you’ll need to sign up before Big Deals Day if you want to participate.

During Big Deals Day, if you’re invited to purchase the product at the sale price, you’ll get an email or app notification. Keep checking because notifications will arrive periodically throughout the event. But there’s a limited number, so not everyone will get an invitation who requests one.

4 of the best invite-only deals during Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) – Wireless Weather-Resistant HD Security Camera

Amazon’s Blink Home Security system is beloved for a reason, and this outdoor camera system includes everything you need to secure your home. With three wireless, weather-resistant, motion-activated HD security cameras with two years of battery life, you can rest easy knowing your home is more secure than ever.

Sony HTX8500 Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer

This Sony sound bar features seven sound modes to deliver the in-home theater experience you want — plus a slim profile to complement your TV. Get an invite and you can get it for 50% off.

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer Essential Compact with Rapid Air Technology

The Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer is a 13-in-1 kitchen workhorse that fries, bakes, roasts, grills, reheats and more. If you can get an invite, you can grab one for 56% off during Big Deal Days.

Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless— Bluetooth Sports Earbuds

These Jabra sports earbuds are made to fit securely, so they stay put no matter how hard you work out. They’re also waterproof and sweatproof. During Big Deal Days, 56% off.

